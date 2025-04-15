Dunfermline Athletic sweating over Lewis McCann fitness after costly Tuesday training session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic sweating over Lewis McCann fitness after costly Tuesday training session

The striker will be assessed by the Pars ahead of Saturday's clash with Partick Thistle.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann stands with his hands on his hips.
Striker Lewis McCann is an injury worry for Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of Lewis McCann ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Partick Thistle.

The striker went down injured during Tuesday’s training session to raise doubts over his fitness for Saturday’s visit of the Jags.

The 23-year-old was immediately placed in a leg brace as a precaution.

And he will now be assessed thoroughly to examine the extent of any injury.

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Lewis McCann (left) celebrates with Chris Kane after setting up his strike partner’s winning goal for Dunfermline against Queen’s Park. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Should the former Northern Ireland U/21 cap be forced to sit out this weekend’s Championship encounter it will undoubtedly be a significant blow for the Pars.

McCann has been played more centrally since the arrival of Neil Lennon as manager and his performances have improved in recent games.

He formed a promising-looking partnership with the talismanic Chris Kane during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

The pair were both involved in Kane’s match-winning strike.

But Lennon is short of out-and-out strikers should McCann miss out, with on-loan Bristol City youngster Ephraim Yeboah the only other option.

The Pars’ other striking options

January signing Connor Young is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, whilst Craig Wighton, Taylor Sutherland and Dapo Mebude were all allowed to leave on loan by predecessor Michael Tidser.

The likes of Josh Cooper, Owen Hampson, Archie Stevens and Matty Todd, as well as Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Michael O’Halloran if fit, could also provide attacking threat from a deeper starting position.

Dunfermline moved into the safety of eighth in the Championship table with their weekend win over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

And, with just another two games after the meeting with Partick, they know another victory would strengthen their hopes of avoiding automatic relegation and a play-off place.

