Dunfermline Athletic sweating over Lewis McCann fitness after costly Tuesday training session

Dunfermline are sweating over the fitness of Lewis McCann ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Partick Thistle.

The striker went down injured during Tuesday’s training session to raise doubts over his fitness for Saturday’s visit of the Jags.

The 23-year-old was immediately placed in a leg brace as a precaution.

And he will now be assessed thoroughly to examine the extent of any injury.

Should the former Northern Ireland U/21 cap be forced to sit out this weekend’s Championship encounter it will undoubtedly be a significant blow for the Pars.

McCann has been played more centrally since the arrival of Neil Lennon as manager and his performances have improved in recent games.

He formed a promising-looking partnership with the talismanic Chris Kane during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

The pair were both involved in Kane’s match-winning strike.

But Lennon is short of out-and-out strikers should McCann miss out, with on-loan Bristol City youngster Ephraim Yeboah the only other option.

The Pars’ other striking options

January signing Connor Young is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, whilst Craig Wighton, Taylor Sutherland and Dapo Mebude were all allowed to leave on loan by predecessor Michael Tidser.

The likes of Josh Cooper, Owen Hampson, Archie Stevens and Matty Todd, as well as Kane Ritchie-Hosler and Michael O’Halloran if fit, could also provide attacking threat from a deeper starting position.

Dunfermline moved into the safety of eighth in the Championship table with their weekend win over Queen’s Park at Hampden.

And, with just another two games after the meeting with Partick, they know another victory would strengthen their hopes of avoiding automatic relegation and a play-off place.