Iain Brunskill: Neil Lennon’s trusted assistant-manager at Dunfermline Athletic profiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Iain Brunskill: Neil Lennon’s trusted assistant-manager at Dunfermline Athletic profiled

The new Pars No.2 has enjoyed a colourful career.

Dunfermline Athletic management duo Iain Brunskill and Neil Lennon sit together watching a game at Livingston.
Iain Brunskill (right) and Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

One noticeable element to Neil Lennon’s managerial reign at Dunfermline so far has been the role of assistant Iain Brunskill.

The Pars number two has been a visible and constant presence in the dugout during Lennon’s four games in charge.

Against Queen’s Park on Saturday, the 48-year-old stood almost permanently at the edge of the spacious Hampden technical area giving out instructions as Lennon prowled back and forth to join him.

It is the first time that Brunskill has worked in the Scottish game, so who is Lennon’s right-hand man?

A native of the Merseyside town of Ormskirk, Brunskill joined boyhood side Liverpool as a youth and progressed to a full-time contract before leaving for Bury in 1996.

Iain Brunskill and Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stand on the touchline with their arms folded.
Dunfermline assistant Iain Brunskill (left) with manager Neil Lennon. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Despite being a promising youngster, his career then took him down the ranks to Leek Town, Hednesford Town and Runcorn Halton in non-league football.

With his playing dreams fading, the midfielder turned his attentions to coaching and he spent over a decade as assistant academy directory with Liverpool after joining in 1998.

“A lot of us had been ex-Liverpool youth players so that was something they wanted to ensure happened, really,” Brunskill previously told the Football CFB podcast.

“They brought us back as we knew the club and they knew us, so we had a real good group of young coaches.”

Learning from Dutch technical director Piet Hamberg was an eye-opener for the fledgling coach.

Brunskill’s Liverpool grounding

“He put on coaching sessions for the coaches at 7am, which you wanted to attend because you wanted to learn and he taught us his method, which we continued to use,” added Brunskill.

It was a grounding that was to stand Brunskill in good stead as well as the Liverpool youngsters.

After leaving the Anfield giants, he went on to become reserve manager and first-team coach at Blackburn Rovers under Paul Ince and then Sam Allardyce.

His four seasons at Ewood Park would prove his longest spell at a club as his coaching career then took him to some familiar places and further afield.

A short stint as head coach of Floriana in Malta was followed by a role as a youth coach educator with the Football Association in England.

Iain Brunskill stands with his arms folded as Pars Boss Neil Lennon points to his watch.
Iain Brunskill (left) is a constant presence on the touchline for Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

It was then at Bolton Wanderers that Brunskill cemented his relationship with Lennon, who was manager at the time. The pair had previously struck up a friendship when studying for their coaching badges.

“I kept in touch with him quite a lot when he got the Celtic job and I’d speak to him regularly, so he got in touch when the opportunity came up,” Brunskill has said.

The itchy feet continued with roles as the U/23s coach with the Jordan national team, a consultancy with Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG and heading up the academy with Molde in Norway.

“It opens your eyes to what’s going on outside the British Isles,” he said previously.

Brunskill and Hearts boss Neil Critchley

Another post in the technical department of the Chinese Football Association was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and was followed by stints as assistant to current Hearts boss Neil Critchley at both Blackpool and QPR.

When Lennon offered the chance to join him at Rapid Bucharest in Romania last year, the pair hooked up once more.

And, when Lennon was appointed as successor to Michael Tidser at East End Park, it was again Brunskill he turned to when looking for a trusted right-hand man.

It is a partnership that Dunfermline hope pays off in the battle to avoid relegation in the coming weeks.

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaking to the media.
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Euro video presentation as Dundee United boss admits continental…
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hugs Finlay Pollock after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann stands with his hands on his hips.
Dunfermline Athletic sweating over Lewis McCann fitness after costly Tuesday training session
Ross Matthews clenches his fists and roars in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Falkirk.
Raith Rovers have extra challenge to overcome against title-chasing Falkirk
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson celebrates finding the net against Hibs earlier this term.
How have Scottish Premiership top six fared against each other? Dundee United's unique clean…
2
Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Barry Robson happy with 'hungry to learn' Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears…
Dundee defender Clark Robertson in action against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every game is a 'six-pointer' for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs…
3
Dundee United's Ross Docherty jinks with possession against St Johnstone
Ross Docherty dubbed 'one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premiership' as Dundee…
Neil Lennon shakes hands with Pars striker Chris Kane.
Chris Kane's value to Dunfermline Athletic broken down as striker sets new personal goals…

Conversation