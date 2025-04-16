Iain Brunskill: Neil Lennon’s trusted assistant-manager at Dunfermline Athletic profiled

One noticeable element to Neil Lennon’s managerial reign at Dunfermline so far has been the role of assistant Iain Brunskill.

The Pars number two has been a visible and constant presence in the dugout during Lennon’s four games in charge.

Against Queen’s Park on Saturday, the 48-year-old stood almost permanently at the edge of the spacious Hampden technical area giving out instructions as Lennon prowled back and forth to join him.

It is the first time that Brunskill has worked in the Scottish game, so who is Lennon’s right-hand man?

A native of the Merseyside town of Ormskirk, Brunskill joined boyhood side Liverpool as a youth and progressed to a full-time contract before leaving for Bury in 1996.

Despite being a promising youngster, his career then took him down the ranks to Leek Town, Hednesford Town and Runcorn Halton in non-league football.

With his playing dreams fading, the midfielder turned his attentions to coaching and he spent over a decade as assistant academy directory with Liverpool after joining in 1998.

“A lot of us had been ex-Liverpool youth players so that was something they wanted to ensure happened, really,” Brunskill previously told the Football CFB podcast.

“They brought us back as we knew the club and they knew us, so we had a real good group of young coaches.”

Learning from Dutch technical director Piet Hamberg was an eye-opener for the fledgling coach.

Brunskill’s Liverpool grounding

“He put on coaching sessions for the coaches at 7am, which you wanted to attend because you wanted to learn and he taught us his method, which we continued to use,” added Brunskill.

It was a grounding that was to stand Brunskill in good stead as well as the Liverpool youngsters.

After leaving the Anfield giants, he went on to become reserve manager and first-team coach at Blackburn Rovers under Paul Ince and then Sam Allardyce.

His four seasons at Ewood Park would prove his longest spell at a club as his coaching career then took him to some familiar places and further afield.

A short stint as head coach of Floriana in Malta was followed by a role as a youth coach educator with the Football Association in England.

It was then at Bolton Wanderers that Brunskill cemented his relationship with Lennon, who was manager at the time. The pair had previously struck up a friendship when studying for their coaching badges.

“I kept in touch with him quite a lot when he got the Celtic job and I’d speak to him regularly, so he got in touch when the opportunity came up,” Brunskill has said.

The itchy feet continued with roles as the U/23s coach with the Jordan national team, a consultancy with Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG and heading up the academy with Molde in Norway.

“It opens your eyes to what’s going on outside the British Isles,” he said previously.

Brunskill and Hearts boss Neil Critchley

Another post in the technical department of the Chinese Football Association was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and was followed by stints as assistant to current Hearts boss Neil Critchley at both Blackpool and QPR.

When Lennon offered the chance to join him at Rapid Bucharest in Romania last year, the pair hooked up once more.

And, when Lennon was appointed as successor to Michael Tidser at East End Park, it was again Brunskill he turned to when looking for a trusted right-hand man.

It is a partnership that Dunfermline hope pays off in the battle to avoid relegation in the coming weeks.