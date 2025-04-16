Dunfermline’s Tommy Fogarty reveals inspiration of MBE brother Charlie following his remarkable recovery from brush with death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Tommy Fogarty reveals inspiration of MBE brother Charlie following his remarkable recovery from brush with death

The on-loan Pars defender has been speaking about his incredible older sibling.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Tommy Fogarty with brother Charlie.
Dunfermline defender Tommy Fogarty (right) with brother Charlie. Image: Tommy Fogarty.
By Iain Collin

Tommy Fogarty does not have to look far for extra motivation in Dunfermline’s relegation battle – or indeed in his life generally.

The on-loan Birmingham City defender’s huge admiration for brother Charlie is crystal clear and he has every right to draw inspiration from his older sibling.

In March 2012, at the age of just 15, Charlie suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit by an overtaking car as he crossed the road.

And so began an incredible journey for the determined teenager, who 13 years later, now has a glowing reputation as a public speaker.

It is an extraordinary story that earned him the honour of an MBE in 2018.

Pars defender Tommy Fogarty, on loan from Birmingham City, heads the ball in a match.
Dunfermline defender Tommy Fogarty in action. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Not long released by the Birmingham City academy and trialing at MK Dons, Charlie had been a trainee footballer with dreams of making it as a professional.

Instead, he would spend 11 days in intensive care and five months in a coma. His long-term prognosis was uncertain.

A further six months were required in a live-in rehabilitation centre in Surrey, where Charlie had to learn to eat, talk, walk and perform basic tasks again.

“My brother was in the Birmingham Academy, similar to myself,” explains Northern Ireland U/21 cap Tommy. “When he was 15, he was unfortunately in a car accident. He was run over.

Tommy Fogarty: MBE due to ‘his mindset’

“He suffered quite a big blow to his brain. But, miraculously, he made a really good recovery. More than what people thought he would.

“After a couple of years, he got back on his feet a little bit, obviously with injuries.

“But because he couldn’t play [football] any more he chose to go around clubs and deliver speeches and go down the motivational route.

“He just loves all that stuff and tries to inspire people. He got the MBE because of his mindset.”

Tommy Fogarty’s parents and brother Charlie took in Dunfermline’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Falkirk in December. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

In a cruel twist of fate, like something from a Hollywood movie, the accident took place as the rest of the family held a party to celebrate Tommy’s eighth birthday.

“It was quite a rough one,” explains Tommy understatedly. “Obviously, I didn’t really understand it too much.

“He spent months at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Then he went down [near] London permanently for about six months, and my mum [Sara] went with him.

“That was the best rehab at the time. It took him about eight months to speak or walk again.

‘Anything is Possible’

“Whenever someone sees him now, it’s mad how well he’s doing. It’s quite a good recovery!”

Charlie now uses that remarkable recuperation to inspire others.

He carries out work for the League Football Education body set up by the The English Football League and The Professional Footballers Association to help young apprentices.

It is an amazing story that Charlie – who plays for the Northern Ireland Cerebral Palsy team that lost to Scotland in last year’s World Championship final – delivers with wit and charm as he presents his ‘Anything is Possible’ speeches.

That message is one that Tommy has been able to witness first-hand in the family home.

And it is one the Dunfermline defender is clinging to as the Pars – sitting in the safety of eighth with just three Championship games remaining – bid to avoid relegation.

“I don’t see him much now,” adds Tommy ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Partick Thistle. “But every time I go home, it’s good to see him.

“And he was up here for the Livingston game [a 1-0 win earlier this month]. It’s always good to see him. Everyone just warms to him when they get to know him.

“He’s seen some decent results. He was at the Falkirk game as well around Christmas [a 3-3 draw]. I’ll have to tell him to get up for the last ones.”

• Read more about Charlie on his website, www.charliefogarty.co.uk.

More from Football

Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park. Image: Dundee FC
Gordon Strachan blasts Dundee fan memories of Dens Park as he lays out why…
18
Dunfermline Athletic management duo Iain Brunskill and Neil Lennon sit together watching a game at Livingston.
Iain Brunskill: Neil Lennon's trusted assistant-manager at Dunfermline Athletic profiled
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaking to the media.
Jim Goodwin lifts lid on Euro video presentation as Dundee United boss admits continental…
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson hugs Finlay Pollock after the Fife derby win over Dunfermline Athletic.
Barry Robson has message for Hearts kid Finlay Pollock and pinpoints Raith Rovers loan…
Simo Valakari gives his team an instruction from the touchline.
Simo Valakari: Defensive injury crisis has St Johnstone 'on the ropes' but Premiership run-in…
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann stands with his hands on his hips.
Dunfermline Athletic sweating over Lewis McCann fitness after costly Tuesday training session
Ross Matthews clenches his fists and roars in celebration after Raith Rovers' victory over Falkirk.
Raith Rovers have extra challenge to overcome against title-chasing Falkirk
Dundee United's Luca Stephenson celebrates finding the net against Hibs earlier this term.
How have Scottish Premiership top six fared against each other? Dundee United's unique clean…
2
Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Barry Robson happy with 'hungry to learn' Raith Rovers as promotion play-off bid nears…
Dundee defender Clark Robertson in action against Hibs. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Every game is a 'six-pointer' for Dundee now as defender accepts blame for Hibs…
4

Conversation