Dunfermline’s Tommy Fogarty reveals inspiration of MBE brother Charlie following his remarkable recovery from brush with death

Tommy Fogarty does not have to look far for extra motivation in Dunfermline’s relegation battle – or indeed in his life generally.

The on-loan Birmingham City defender’s huge admiration for brother Charlie is crystal clear and he has every right to draw inspiration from his older sibling.

In March 2012, at the age of just 15, Charlie suffered a severe brain injury when he was hit by an overtaking car as he crossed the road.

And so began an incredible journey for the determined teenager, who 13 years later, now has a glowing reputation as a public speaker.

It is an extraordinary story that earned him the honour of an MBE in 2018.

Not long released by the Birmingham City academy and trialing at MK Dons, Charlie had been a trainee footballer with dreams of making it as a professional.

Instead, he would spend 11 days in intensive care and five months in a coma. His long-term prognosis was uncertain.

A further six months were required in a live-in rehabilitation centre in Surrey, where Charlie had to learn to eat, talk, walk and perform basic tasks again.

“My brother was in the Birmingham Academy, similar to myself,” explains Northern Ireland U/21 cap Tommy. “When he was 15, he was unfortunately in a car accident. He was run over.

Tommy Fogarty: MBE due to ‘his mindset’

“He suffered quite a big blow to his brain. But, miraculously, he made a really good recovery. More than what people thought he would.

“After a couple of years, he got back on his feet a little bit, obviously with injuries.

“But because he couldn’t play [football] any more he chose to go around clubs and deliver speeches and go down the motivational route.

“He just loves all that stuff and tries to inspire people. He got the MBE because of his mindset.”

In a cruel twist of fate, like something from a Hollywood movie, the accident took place as the rest of the family held a party to celebrate Tommy’s eighth birthday.

“It was quite a rough one,” explains Tommy understatedly. “Obviously, I didn’t really understand it too much.

“He spent months at the Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Then he went down [near] London permanently for about six months, and my mum [Sara] went with him.

“That was the best rehab at the time. It took him about eight months to speak or walk again.

‘Anything is Possible’

“Whenever someone sees him now, it’s mad how well he’s doing. It’s quite a good recovery!”

Charlie now uses that remarkable recuperation to inspire others.

He carries out work for the League Football Education body set up by the The English Football League and The Professional Footballers Association to help young apprentices.

It is an amazing story that Charlie – who plays for the Northern Ireland Cerebral Palsy team that lost to Scotland in last year’s World Championship final – delivers with wit and charm as he presents his ‘Anything is Possible’ speeches.

Northern Ireland CP 1-0 Italy CP So glad we got the win today and my parents came out to watch. Time to rest up now, 3rd game in 3 days tomorrow FairPlay to my driver/operative 😂 for coming out also Love you guys #AnythingisPossible pic.twitter.com/t1DPNod6Za — Charlie Fogarty MBE (@ChazfogMBE) April 12, 2024

That message is one that Tommy has been able to witness first-hand in the family home.

And it is one the Dunfermline defender is clinging to as the Pars – sitting in the safety of eighth with just three Championship games remaining – bid to avoid relegation.

“I don’t see him much now,” adds Tommy ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Partick Thistle. “But every time I go home, it’s good to see him.

“And he was up here for the Livingston game [a 1-0 win earlier this month]. It’s always good to see him. Everyone just warms to him when they get to know him.

“He’s seen some decent results. He was at the Falkirk game as well around Christmas [a 3-3 draw]. I’ll have to tell him to get up for the last ones.”

• Read more about Charlie on his website, www.charliefogarty.co.uk.