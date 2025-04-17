Dunfermline Athletic suffer massive injury blow with Lewis McCann likely to miss rest of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic suffer massive injury blow with Lewis McCann likely to miss rest of season

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in training and will undergo a scan, says boss Neil Lennon.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann attempts to control a high ball on his chest.
Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have been struck a huge blow with the news that Lewis McCann looks set to miss the rest of the season.

The striker suffered what boss Neil Lennon has revealed looks to be a serious hamstring injury during Tuesday’s training session.

The 23-year-old will undergo a scan on Monday to discover the extent of the damage.

But, with just three games remaining in the regular campaign, it is anticipated the marksman will not play any further part in the Pars’ battle to avoid relegation.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann stands with his hands on his hips.
Striker Lewis McCann looks set to miss the rest of the season for Dunfermline. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

“We’ve lost Lewis McCann,” said Lennon ahead of Saturday’s crucial clash with Partick Thistle. “He got a bad injury in training on Tuesday so he could be out for the season.

“Which is a big blow for us and a big blow for him, obviously.

“It looks like a hamstring [injury], it looks like a bad one as well. He just reached for the ball a little bit and it was either when he was reaching for it or when he landed and he jolted.

“We don’t know how bad it is yet, just because of the swelling around the back of the knee.

“He’ll have a scan on Monday and then we’ll have a better idea of how bad it is.

Lennon: ‘We haven’t been blessed with luck’

“He’s been doing well, he’s got good attributes. Since I’ve been here we haven’t been blessed with luck in terms of the injury front.”

McCann’s absence leaves Lennon short of options in the last line of his attack.

He has favoured two up front in recent weeks. But, with 18-year-old Ephraim Yeboah his only real back-up, could opt to tweak his formation to face Thistle.

The likes of David Wotherspoon, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Michael O’Halloran and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are back from injuries to provide support alongside Matty Todd in behind a striker.

And Chris Kane, who has scored six of the Pars’ last seven goals and got the winner against Queen’s Park last weekend, has been managed carefully this week as he copes with long-running calf issues.

Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Chris Kane (centre) celebrates his winning goal against Queen’s Park with Dunfermline team-mates Lewis McCann (left) and Matty Todd. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“We’ll give it a bit of thought over the next couple of days and try and come up with an idea of how we want to play and who we play,” added Lennon.

Chris Kane is fine. He’s a happy boy, he’s not having to do a lot of physical work so he’s happy in his world!

“Obviously he has this ongoing calf problem with the scar tissue. It’s an old injury. It flares up now and again.

“So we just want to make sure that we don’t risk him for the sake of a training session rather than a game.

“But I think he’s looking good. He’s trained a couple of days this week and he’s good.”

