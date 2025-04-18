Lewis Vaughan seeking to continue 12-year-long record as he bids to shoot Raith Rovers to play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan seeking to continue 12-year-long record as he bids to shoot Raith Rovers to play-offs

The striker is determined to end another injury-afflicted season on a high.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a warm-up.
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Vaughan needs to find the net over the next three games to maintain an individual scoring record stretching back over a decade.

But the fit-again striker is more intent on trying to help Raith Rovers achieve their collective goals.

Despite all his injury horrors, Vaughan has scored in every season stretching back to 2013/14.

Even in the campaigns curtailed by one of his four ACL knee injuries or his recoveries, the fans’ favourite still managed to get amongst the goals.

In 2021/22, he scored four times in just five appearances before being sidelined and in 2019/20 it was two goals in three outings. In 2015/16, it was two goals in just two games.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan receives treatment as Jack Hamilton crouches down.
Raith’s Lewis Vaughan (centre) receives treatment for his injured hamstring back in September as Jack Hamilton crouches down. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

However, with 12 matches to his name this term, he is still awaiting that feeling of rippling the net.

Having scored 19 times in helping Raith come close to promotion to the Premiership last season, it has clearly been a disappointing follow-up for the 29-year-old, who spent over five months out because of hamstring surgery.

But he is determined to do all he can to ensure it is a memorable finale – for both him and Barry Robson’s side.

“It’s been difficult, obviously,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. “There’s so many highs and lows in football and I’ve had that throughout my whole career, unfortunately.

Vaughan: ‘A walk in the park’

“But when I got injured [this season] there was no doubt that I was going to come back. It’s a walk in the park compared to what I’ve had before.

“So, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling sharp and I’m getting back up to full fitness.

“I’m just looking to hopefully score a few goals before the end of the season.

“I’ve scored the last 11 seasons in a row, and this season I’ve not got one yet.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers as his team-mates surround him.
Lewis Vaughan was Raith Rovers’ top scorer last season. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“So I’m hoping that I can maybe get a goal before the end of the season. At least one.”

Raith face a tough task this weekend as hosts Falkirk look to clinch the Championship title.

But Rovers are not giving up on their own hopes of sneaking into the promotion play-offs by overtaking Partick Thistle in fourth.

The Jags are now just two points ahead with three games remaining.

Raith will ‘do everything we can’ in play-off fight

“We’re pushing for the play-offs. So we need to win as many games as we can until the end of the season. And hopefully I can be a big part of it,” added Vaughan, who started last week following the loss of Finlay Pollock to injury.

“Partick are two points ahead as it stands at the moment. So all we can do is take care of ourselves and whatever happens elsewhere happens.

“We just need to go into every game trying to win the game and see where it takes us.

“Although it’s in Partick Thistle’s hands, we’ll still do everything we can to try and get that fourth spot.”

