Lewis Vaughan seeking to continue 12-year-long record as he bids to shoot Raith Rovers to play-offs

Lewis Vaughan needs to find the net over the next three games to maintain an individual scoring record stretching back over a decade.

But the fit-again striker is more intent on trying to help Raith Rovers achieve their collective goals.

Despite all his injury horrors, Vaughan has scored in every season stretching back to 2013/14.

Even in the campaigns curtailed by one of his four ACL knee injuries or his recoveries, the fans’ favourite still managed to get amongst the goals.

In 2021/22, he scored four times in just five appearances before being sidelined and in 2019/20 it was two goals in three outings. In 2015/16, it was two goals in just two games.

However, with 12 matches to his name this term, he is still awaiting that feeling of rippling the net.

Having scored 19 times in helping Raith come close to promotion to the Premiership last season, it has clearly been a disappointing follow-up for the 29-year-old, who spent over five months out because of hamstring surgery.

But he is determined to do all he can to ensure it is a memorable finale – for both him and Barry Robson’s side.

“It’s been difficult, obviously,” Vaughan told Courier Sport. “There’s so many highs and lows in football and I’ve had that throughout my whole career, unfortunately.

Vaughan: ‘A walk in the park’

“But when I got injured [this season] there was no doubt that I was going to come back. It’s a walk in the park compared to what I’ve had before.

“So, I’m feeling great, I’m feeling sharp and I’m getting back up to full fitness.

“I’m just looking to hopefully score a few goals before the end of the season.

“I’ve scored the last 11 seasons in a row, and this season I’ve not got one yet.

“So I’m hoping that I can maybe get a goal before the end of the season. At least one.”

Raith face a tough task this weekend as hosts Falkirk look to clinch the Championship title.

But Rovers are not giving up on their own hopes of sneaking into the promotion play-offs by overtaking Partick Thistle in fourth.

The Jags are now just two points ahead with three games remaining.

Raith will ‘do everything we can’ in play-off fight

“We’re pushing for the play-offs. So we need to win as many games as we can until the end of the season. And hopefully I can be a big part of it,” added Vaughan, who started last week following the loss of Finlay Pollock to injury.

“Partick are two points ahead as it stands at the moment. So all we can do is take care of ourselves and whatever happens elsewhere happens.

“We just need to go into every game trying to win the game and see where it takes us.

“Although it’s in Partick Thistle’s hands, we’ll still do everything we can to try and get that fourth spot.”