BREAKING: Dunfermline Athletic’s Championship safety boost as relegation rivals Hamilton Accies suffer huge SPFL points penalty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

BREAKING: Dunfermline Athletic’s Championship safety boost as relegation rivals Hamilton Accies suffer huge SPFL points penalty

The Pars' relegation rivals have been deducted 15 points.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Matty Todd battles for possession against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline's relegation rivals Hamilton Accies have been hit with an SPFL sanction. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline’s battle to avoid relegation has received a huge boost after drop rivals Hamilton Accies were hit with a massive SPFL points penalty.

The Lanarkshire outfit have been deducted 15 points and fined £9,000 due to multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

The punishment was meted out following an independent disciplinary tribunal on Thursday and all but relegates John Rankin’s side.

Hamilton saw their Scottish FA licence downgraded from bronze to entry level last month to spark an investigation from the SPFL.

Hamilton Accies defender Reghan Tumilty runs away with his finger in the air after scoring against Dunfermline Athletic.
Hamilton Accies plundered a 1-0 victory against Dunfermline when the teams last met earlier this month. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Courier Sport has been told that, despite reports to the contrary, Accies did not appeal the SFA’s decision before the deadline.

That left them open to sanction from the SPFL but they were subsequently hit with four separate charges.

The rules state that all clubs must have at least a bronze club licence to operate in the top four divisions in the country.

However, they have also been found to have breached rules regarding remuneration defaults, stadium ownership and membership criteria.

Following back-to-back wins over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, Hamilton were sitting in seventh place before the sanction.

Dunfermline escape automatic relegation

However, the deduction drops them to bottom place, eight points below Airdrie and removes any fears Dunfermline may have had over being automatically relegated.

It means that, with just three games remaining, Dunfermline now sit seventh in the table and are five points above the relegation play-off place.

After this weekend’s clash with Partick Thistle, the Pars host Airdrie before the final-day trip to face Morton.

There is still jeopardy for Neil Lennon’s side but Hamilton’s loss is Dunfermline’s gain.

It is expected Accies could contest the decision and have reportedly employed a King’s Counsel to explore their options.

More from Football

A Scottish Cup corner flag at Hampden Park.
St Johnstone fan fury at Scottish Cup Hampden Park insult
Former Dundee United and Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson on taking Jim McLean's car for a joyride and being 'skint' at…
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann attempts to control a high ball on his chest.
Dunfermline Athletic suffer massive injury blow with Lewis McCann likely to miss rest of…
Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan. Image: SNS
Dundee fans react to 'marmite' Gordon Strachan's Dens Park memories remarks
Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch at Tannadice before St Johnstone's game against Dundee United.
EXCLUSIVE: The sooner St Johnstone can play Uche Ikpeazu the better, as legend Steven…
A Dundee United fan display against St Johnstone
Dundee United announce post-split ticket details as Celtic price soars and Arabs keep The…
Luca Stephenson roars with delight after scoring for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson drops huge Dundee United transfer hint as Euro carrot looms large
Dundee players at full-time at Ross County.
Dundee v bottom six: Worrying stats raise big concern over Dee survival chances
A delighted Will Ferry at the weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Will Ferry on Dundee United style, maiden goal chase and suspension tightrope
Jason Holt shouts an instruction to a St Johnstone team-mate.
Jason Holt endured cup nightmare while St Johnstone dreams came true - but 2021…

Conversation