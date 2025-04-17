BREAKING: Dunfermline Athletic’s Championship safety boost as relegation rivals Hamilton Accies suffer huge SPFL points penalty

Dunfermline’s battle to avoid relegation has received a huge boost after drop rivals Hamilton Accies were hit with a massive SPFL points penalty.

The Lanarkshire outfit have been deducted 15 points and fined £9,000 due to multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

The punishment was meted out following an independent disciplinary tribunal on Thursday and all but relegates John Rankin’s side.

Hamilton saw their Scottish FA licence downgraded from bronze to entry level last month to spark an investigation from the SPFL.

Courier Sport has been told that, despite reports to the contrary, Accies did not appeal the SFA’s decision before the deadline.

That left them open to sanction from the SPFL but they were subsequently hit with four separate charges.

The rules state that all clubs must have at least a bronze club licence to operate in the top four divisions in the country.

However, they have also been found to have breached rules regarding remuneration defaults, stadium ownership and membership criteria.

Following back-to-back wins over Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, Hamilton were sitting in seventh place before the sanction.

Dunfermline escape automatic relegation

However, the deduction drops them to bottom place, eight points below Airdrie and removes any fears Dunfermline may have had over being automatically relegated.

It means that, with just three games remaining, Dunfermline now sit seventh in the table and are five points above the relegation play-off place.

After this weekend’s clash with Partick Thistle, the Pars host Airdrie before the final-day trip to face Morton.

There is still jeopardy for Neil Lennon’s side but Hamilton’s loss is Dunfermline’s gain.

It is expected Accies could contest the decision and have reportedly employed a King’s Counsel to explore their options.