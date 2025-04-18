Hamilton Accies appeal process outlined as Dunfermline Athletic await next move in relegation battle

The Scottish FA will face a race against time to hear any Hamilton Accies appeal against their points penalty before the end of the Championship season.

Accies have until 5pm next Friday to formally contest the SPFL’s decision to deduct them 15 points due to multiple breaches of the governing body’s rules.

The regular campaign climaxes with fixtures in the second tier just seven days later.

Following a board meeting on Friday afternoon, the Lanarkshire outfit have now indicated they intend to challenge the findings of the SPFL board.

They were found guilty of not notifying the SPFL of remuneration defaults and failing to act in ‘good faith’ regarding a previous transfer embargo, as well breaches of rules governing stadium ownership and membership criteria and the downgrading of their SFA licence.

The sanctions, including a £9,000 fine, have plunged John Rankin’s side into bottom spot and on the brink of automatic relegation – and lifted Dunfermline into seventh, five points ahead of Airdrie in ninth,

Hamilton, who have reportedly employed a King’s Counsel lawyer, say they are ‘astonished and disappointed at the tribunal decision’ and are awaiting the written reasons before considering an appeal.

From seventh in the table, they are now eight points adrift of Airdrie with just three matches remaining in the campaign.

With the SPFL’s independent disciplinary tribunal ruling so close to the end of the season, the likelihood of a Hamilton appeal could throw the Championship relegation issue, and promotion from League One, into massive uncertainty.

SFA appellate tribunal

The final round of Championship fixtures takes place on Friday, May 2, with the first leg of the play-off semi-finals due to take place on Tuesday, May 6.

The two legs of the final are then scheduled for Wednesday, May 14 and Saturday, May 17.

Accies will have to lodge any appeal directly with the Scottish FA who are standing by to swing into action with an ‘appellate tribunal’.

It would then seem in the best interests of all clubs and both governing bodies if the appeal could be heard prior to the Championship season finale so there is clarity ahead of the play-offs.