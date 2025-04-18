Hamilton Accies appeal process outlined as Dunfermline Athletic await next move in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton Accies appeal process outlined as Dunfermline Athletic await next move in relegation battle

The Pars have moved up to seventh following the SPFL's ruling.

By Iain Collin
Pars skipper Kyle Benedicts challenges for a header with Hamilton Accies striker Nikolay Todorov.
Dunfermline's relegation battle has been boosted by Hamilton Accies being deducted 15 points. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The Scottish FA will face a race against time to hear any Hamilton Accies appeal against their points penalty before the end of the Championship season.

Accies have until 5pm next Friday to formally contest the SPFL’s decision to deduct them 15 points due to multiple breaches of the governing body’s rules.

The regular campaign climaxes with fixtures in the second tier just seven days later.

Following a board meeting on Friday afternoon, the Lanarkshire outfit have now indicated they intend to challenge the findings of the SPFL board.

They were found guilty of not notifying the SPFL of remuneration defaults and failing to act in ‘good faith’ regarding a previous transfer embargo, as well breaches of rules governing stadium ownership and membership criteria and the downgrading of their SFA licence.

Hamilton Accies attacker Steven Bradly and Dunfermline Athletic defender Aaron Comrie contest a high ball.
Hamilton Accies earned a 1-0 win against Dunfermline on April 5. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

The sanctions, including a £9,000 fine, have plunged John Rankin’s side into bottom spot and on the brink of automatic relegation – and lifted Dunfermline into seventh, five points ahead of Airdrie in ninth,

Hamilton, who have reportedly employed a King’s Counsel lawyer, say they are ‘astonished and disappointed at the tribunal decision’ and are awaiting the written reasons before considering an appeal.

From seventh in the table, they are now eight points adrift of Airdrie with just three matches remaining in the campaign.

With the SPFL’s independent disciplinary tribunal ruling so close to the end of the season, the likelihood of a Hamilton appeal could throw the Championship relegation issue, and promotion from League One, into massive uncertainty.

SFA appellate tribunal

The final round of Championship fixtures takes place on Friday, May 2, with the first leg of the play-off semi-finals due to take place on Tuesday, May 6.

The two legs of the final are then scheduled for Wednesday, May 14 and Saturday, May 17.

Accies will have to lodge any appeal directly with the Scottish FA who are standing by to swing into action with an ‘appellate tribunal’.

It would then seem in the best interests of all clubs and both governing bodies if the appeal could be heard prior to the Championship season finale so there is clarity ahead of the play-offs.

