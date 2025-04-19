Barry Robson talks Falkirk’s title hopes and Raith Rovers’ play-off goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Barry Robson talks Falkirk’s title hopes and Raith Rovers’ play-off goals

The Stark's Park side are determined to rein in Partick Thistle in fourth place.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has urged Raith Rovers to ignore Falkirk’s title aspirations and focus solely on their own play-off goals.

The Bairns are seeking to get themselves over the line in the title race and confirm their promotion back to the Premiership for the first time in 15 years.

They have been favourites for some time and have occupied a position at the summit that Raith would have been eyeing themselves at the start of the season.

Instead, following two managerial changes, the Stark’s Park men are desperately trying to catch Partick Thistle in fourth place to sneak into the play-offs.

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Boss Barry Robson has praised Raith Rovers’ ‘hunger’ in their hunt for a play-off place. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

They would be happy with rivals Dunfermline doing them a favour against the Jags this afternoon.

But Robson knows Rovers must also be single-minded in their own pursuit of points.

“Our focus is on us,” Robson told Courier Sport. “We can’t control the rest of Falkirk’s season, it’s nothing to do with us.

“We’ve got our own aims, our own ambitions that we need to try and achieve.

“I know how difficult a game it’s going to be. But it’s a game where we can go and cause Falkirk some problems and it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

Robson: Raith need to ‘be at our best’

John McGlynn [the Falkirk manager] has done a terrific job.

“But we’ve got our own things that we want to achieve. And we want to just be at our best and give ourselves every opportunity.”

Raith passed up a chance to draw level with Partick last weekend when, with Thistle losing to Hamilton, the Kirkcaldy side could only draw 1-1 at home to Airdrie.

They needed to come from behind for the point but rued a failure to capitalise more on 15 shots on goal – three times what their visitors managed.

With Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton and Finlay Pollock all shorn from Robson’s attacking options, it is perhaps no surprise Rovers are struggling in attack.

Lewis Vaughan is determined to help Raith Rovers in attack in their remaining three games. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)

But, with five clean sheets from their last seven unbeaten matches, the Stark’s Park boss is eager to see his side stand up to their Falkirk test – at both ends of the pitch.

“We need to take our chances,” added Robson, who has reported no new injury worries. “But it’s the hardest thing to do on a football pitch, is score goals.

“We’ve got players that can do that, we’ve got a strong attacking threat when they’re performing well.

“We’re creating chances, that’s the most important thing for me. The way we play, we will create chances.

“If I wasn’t doing that I’d be worried, but we have created plenty of chances.”

More from Football

Dundee United kid Charlie Dewar in action against Kelty Hearts.
EXCLUSIVE: Meet Dundee United teen Charlie Dewar who battled back from Sunderland axe to…
Dundee FC youngster Luke Graham in action for Falkirk.
Dundee loan report: Dee kids set for title tussles and survival showdown
Graham Carey speaks during St Johnstone's pre-match press conference.
Graham Carey encourages St Johnstone players to seize the moment against Celtic
Zach Mitchell in action for St Johnstone against Dundee United.
St Johnstone defender Zach Mitchell gets hamstring injury boost
United and Celtic take the field in their last meeting at Tannadice, which was priced at £34
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United stand firm after Celtic SPFL ticket price complaint as HUGE precedent…
Dundee United's Vicko Sevelj, pictured, was a popular signature at Tannadice
19 best pictures as Dundee United fans meet their heroes at Tannadice open training…
Makenzie Kirk challenges Samuel Cleall-Harding.
JIM SPENCE: Do fans care that young Scots are being starved of Premiership opportunities?
2
Pars skipper Kyle Benedicts challenges for a header with Hamilton Accies striker Nikolay Todorov.
Hamilton Accies appeal process outlined as Dunfermline Athletic await next move in relegation battle
Joe Thompson.
Footballer Joe Thompson, who had a trial with St Johnstone, dies aged 36
John Nelms
Dundee searching for new head of recruitment

Conversation