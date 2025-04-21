Lewis McCann given bad news as scans indicate surgery likely for Dunfermline Athletic striker

Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann looks set to undergo surgery after being told his season is over.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury in training last week and missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

He was originally scheduled to undergo a scan today (Monday) to ascertain the severity of the issue.

However, Courier Sport understands those tests were brought forward and instead took place on Friday.

And the prognosis does not look good for the Northern Ireland U/21 cap.

McCann will definitely not play again this term as the Pars bid to make their Championship safety a certainty in the remaining games against Airdrie and Morton.

And it appears likely the powerful marksman will require to go under the knife to help repair a tear in the muscle.

The typical recovery time for a footballer following a hamstring operation is around three to four months.

That means McCann almost certainly faces a race against time to be ready for the start of next season.

Praise for Pars defence

Meanwhile, manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on his side’s rearguard effort against Partick Thistle after they managed a third clean sheet in four games.

The stalemate was enough to keep Dunfermline in seventh place and within touching distance of confirming their Championship status for next season.

On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi pulled off a couple of smart stops when needed.

And the central defensive trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and Tommy Fogarty helped keep the Jags at bay with support from wing-backs Aaron Comrie and Ewan Otoo.

“My back three, Bene (Benedictus), Mullen and Fogarty have been superb, absolutely superb,” said Lennon.

“They’ve all contributed. I don’t want to single any [players] out, but they’ve been really consistent.

“Mullen, for me, is a real talent. Tommy’s rock solid, steady. He made a great tackle in the second-half, preventing a goal. He’s been great, a very good defender.

“Bene’s been really, really good since I walked in the door. I’m delighted with him.”