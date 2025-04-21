Lewis McCann given bad news as scans indicate surgery likely for Dunfermline Athletic striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Lewis McCann given bad news as scans indicate surgery likely for Dunfermline Athletic striker

The Pars marksman suffered a serious hamstring injury in training.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann running during a game.
Dunfermline Athletic striker Lewis McCann has suffered a serious hamstring injury. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann looks set to undergo surgery after being told his season is over.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious hamstring injury in training last week and missed Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

He was originally scheduled to undergo a scan today (Monday) to ascertain the severity of the issue.

However, Courier Sport understands those tests were brought forward and instead took place on Friday.

Pars striker Lewis McCann fires in the winning goal in a SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Alloa Athletic.
Lewis McCann has netted seven times for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And the prognosis does not look good for the Northern Ireland U/21 cap.

McCann will definitely not play again this term as the Pars bid to make their Championship safety a certainty in the remaining games against Airdrie and Morton.

And it appears likely the powerful marksman will require to go under the knife to help repair a tear in the muscle.

The typical recovery time for a footballer following a hamstring operation is around three to four months.

That means McCann almost certainly faces a race against time to be ready for the start of next season.

Praise for Pars defence

Meanwhile, manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on his side’s rearguard effort against Partick Thistle after they managed a third clean sheet in four games.

The stalemate was enough to keep Dunfermline in seventh place and within touching distance of confirming their Championship status for next season.

On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi pulled off a couple of smart stops when needed.

And the central defensive trio of Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Kyle Benedictus and Tommy Fogarty helped keep the Jags at bay with support from wing-backs Aaron Comrie and Ewan Otoo.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen beats Partick Thistle interim player-boss Brian Graham in an aerial challenge.
Dunfermline defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen beats Partick Thistle interim player-boss Brian Graham in an aerial challenge. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“My back three, Bene (Benedictus), Mullen and Fogarty have been superb, absolutely superb,” said Lennon.

“They’ve all contributed. I don’t want to single any [players] out, but they’ve been really consistent.

“Mullen, for me, is a real talent. Tommy’s rock solid, steady. He made a great tackle in the second-half, preventing a goal. He’s been great, a very good defender.

“Bene’s been really, really good since I walked in the door. I’m delighted with him.”

More from Football

Uefa's agreement with the ECA has paid dividends for a host of Scottish sides
Payouts revealed as Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone and Dunfermline Athletic land Uefa cash…
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded.
Neil Lennon has say on his future as Dunfermline Athletic boss
M7 FC in action against Wembley Rangers FC during Baller League UK action at the Copper Box Arena, London
Calum Butcher makes shock switch as ex-Dundee United man joins viral hit Baller League
Dundee United's Will Ferry puts some youngsters through their paces
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United star giving back to community – but NOT searching for next…
2
Tony Docherty was delighted with his team's defensive performance against St Mirren. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Dundee sweating over FOUR fitness worries as Tony Docherty explains head of recruitment search
Aiden Marsh and Paul Hanlon celebrate Raith Rovers' equaliser during their dramatic win over Falkirk.
Why have Raith Rovers late shows been missing until Falkirk drama?
The TC Keay end at Dens Park being demolished in May 1999.
When Dens Park terraces were bulldozed and stands rose from the rubble in 1999
Uche Ikpeazu in action on his St Johnstone debut.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu opens up on injury nightmare after FIVE knee operations
Dundee United v Celtic
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United can spoil Celtic title party with added ticket row spice…
Dundee United's Declan Gallagher in action.
Declan Gallagher set to leave Dundee United after Jim Goodwin's first huge contract call
9

Conversation