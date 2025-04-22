Why have Raith Rovers late shows been missing until Falkirk drama?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have Raith Rovers late shows been missing until Falkirk drama?

The Stark's Park side were a goal behind until the 88th minute of their 3-1 victory over the Bairns.

Aiden Marsh and Paul Hanlon celebrate Raith Rovers' equaliser during their dramatic win over Falkirk.
Aiden Marsh (left) and Paul Hanlon celebrate Raith Rovers' equaliser during their dramatic win over Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers’ sensational victory over Falkirk was incredibly the first time they have triumphed in the league this season thanks to late drama.

That contrasts starkly with some of the stunning finales the Stark’s Park outfit produced to valuable effect last term.

Raith have declared on their social media that ‘late goals are back’ following the stunning 3-1 win that delayed Falkirk’s title party on Saturday.

And they could not have timed that return any better as they boosted their hopes of landing a promotion play-off place.

One goal behind with time ticking away, Aiden Marsh’s 88th-minute leveller was followed by Paul Hanlon’s strike in the second minute of stoppage time and Dylan Easton’s penalty four minutes later.

Raith Rovers players chase after scorer Paul Hanlon as they celebrate their second goal in the dramatic 3-1 win over Falkirk.
Paul Hanlon (right) sparks wild scenes of celebrations with Raith Rovers’ second in their dramatic 3-1 win over Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

It was an astonishing turnaround that hauled Barry Robson’s team level on points with Partick Thistle in fourth.

The wild celebrations in the away end at the Falkirk Stadium sparked memories of the number of times Rovers left it until the closing seconds of games last term before earning valuable points.

Goals in the final ten minutes were responsible for the Kirkcaldy men earning 21 points as they pushed Dundee United all the way in the Championship race.

All in all, Raith found the net on 19 occasions from the 80th minute onwards in 2023/24.

It was an extraordinary show of indefatigability, mentality and will to win.

Why have Raith not had late shows in 2024/25?

However, Rovers have struggled to replicate those footballing theatrics this term.

They have managed just six goals in the closing ten minutes of games across the whole of 2024/25.

And, with three of those goals coming in the cups, they had benefited to the tune of just one league point before Saturday.

Raith’s lack of attacking options to come off the bench could have played a significant part in the contrast with last season’s drama.

With Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan having missed great swathes of the campaign, and Finlay Pollock also now injured, the firepower that so often rescued Rovers under Ian Murray last term has been noticeable by its absence.

Raith’s goals drama in 2024/25:

16/07/2024 – Raith Rovers 2-1 Stranraer – League Cup – Murray 90

16/11/2024 – Raith Rovers 2-3 Morton – Championship – Easton 81 pen

30/11/2024 – Linlithgow Rose 0-4 Raith Rovers – Scottish Cup – Hamilton 85

19/01/2025 – Falkirk 1-2 Raith Rovers (a.e.t) – Scottish Cup – Stanton 86, Easton 109 pen

25/03/2025 – Morton 3-3 Raith Rovers – Championship – Connolly 90+1

19/04/2025 – Falkirk 1-3 Raith Rovers – Championship – Marsh 88, Hanlon 90+2, Easton 90+6 pen

