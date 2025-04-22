Why have Raith Rovers late shows been missing until Falkirk drama?

Raith Rovers’ sensational victory over Falkirk was incredibly the first time they have triumphed in the league this season thanks to late drama.

That contrasts starkly with some of the stunning finales the Stark’s Park outfit produced to valuable effect last term.

Raith have declared on their social media that ‘late goals are back’ following the stunning 3-1 win that delayed Falkirk’s title party on Saturday.

And they could not have timed that return any better as they boosted their hopes of landing a promotion play-off place.

One goal behind with time ticking away, Aiden Marsh’s 88th-minute leveller was followed by Paul Hanlon’s strike in the second minute of stoppage time and Dylan Easton’s penalty four minutes later.

It was an astonishing turnaround that hauled Barry Robson’s team level on points with Partick Thistle in fourth.

The wild celebrations in the away end at the Falkirk Stadium sparked memories of the number of times Rovers left it until the closing seconds of games last term before earning valuable points.

Goals in the final ten minutes were responsible for the Kirkcaldy men earning 21 points as they pushed Dundee United all the way in the Championship race.

All in all, Raith found the net on 19 occasions from the 80th minute onwards in 2023/24.

It was an extraordinary show of indefatigability, mentality and will to win.

Why have Raith not had late shows in 2024/25?

However, Rovers have struggled to replicate those footballing theatrics this term.

They have managed just six goals in the closing ten minutes of games across the whole of 2024/25.

And, with three of those goals coming in the cups, they had benefited to the tune of just one league point before Saturday.

Raith’s lack of attacking options to come off the bench could have played a significant part in the contrast with last season’s drama.

With Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Lewis Vaughan having missed great swathes of the campaign, and Finlay Pollock also now injured, the firepower that so often rescued Rovers under Ian Murray last term has been noticeable by its absence.

Raith’s goals drama in 2024/25:

16/07/2024 – Raith Rovers 2-1 Stranraer – League Cup – Murray 90

16/11/2024 – Raith Rovers 2-3 Morton – Championship – Easton 81 pen

30/11/2024 – Linlithgow Rose 0-4 Raith Rovers – Scottish Cup – Hamilton 85

19/01/2025 – Falkirk 1-2 Raith Rovers (a.e.t) – Scottish Cup – Stanton 86, Easton 109 pen

25/03/2025 – Morton 3-3 Raith Rovers – Championship – Connolly 90+1

19/04/2025 – Falkirk 1-3 Raith Rovers – Championship – Marsh 88, Hanlon 90+2, Easton 90+6 pen