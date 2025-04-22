Neil Lennon has say on his future as Dunfermline Athletic boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon has say on his future as Dunfermline Athletic boss

The former Celtic and Hibs boss has been in charge for five games so far.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded.
Neil Lennon agreed only an initial short-term deal when he was appointed Dunfermline boss. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has revealed he does not want the season to end and has left the door open for a longer-term future at Dunfermline.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager was an ambitious appointment by the Pars following the sacking of Michael Tidser last month.

Lennon was brought in on an initial short-term deal through to the end of the campaign in a bid to steer the Fifers clear of relegation.

Notwithstanding Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction, the East End Park side all but saved their Championship status for next term with Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

Pars manager Neil Lennon stands pitch-side with assistant Iain Brunskill.
Neil Lennon (right) has enjoyed his return to the dugout with assistant Iain Brunskill at Dunfermline. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Anything but a defeat at home to Airdrie this weekend will confirm they cannot be caught by the Diamonds, who currently occupy ninth in the table ahead of stricken Hamilton.

That would allow Dunfermline to start planning for next season – and Lennon is keen to hear what owner James Bord has to say about the future direction of the club.

“That was the remit,” said Lennon of avoiding the drop. “Obviously, there was a little bit of doom and gloom around the place when we came in.

“So we just tried to lift it with a bit of positivity and we’ve changed the way the team was playing.

“We’ve really enjoyed it and we’ve seen improvements in individual players and obviously in the team as a collective.

Lennon: ‘I’ve still got a lot of ideas’

“So, we’re more or less there. We’re not celebrating just yet; we’ve got two games to go.”

Speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club, the Pars boss added: “I’m at the stage where I don’t want the season to end, because I’m just really getting my teeth into it now.

“And I’ve still got a lot of ideas to bring forward.

“But we’ll take stock of things at the end of the season and have a discussion with the owner, who brought me in in the first place.

“And we’ll see what the future holds.”

