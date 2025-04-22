Neil Lennon has say on his future as Dunfermline Athletic boss

Neil Lennon has revealed he does not want the season to end and has left the door open for a longer-term future at Dunfermline.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager was an ambitious appointment by the Pars following the sacking of Michael Tidser last month.

Lennon was brought in on an initial short-term deal through to the end of the campaign in a bid to steer the Fifers clear of relegation.

Notwithstanding Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction, the East End Park side all but saved their Championship status for next term with Saturday’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle.

Anything but a defeat at home to Airdrie this weekend will confirm they cannot be caught by the Diamonds, who currently occupy ninth in the table ahead of stricken Hamilton.

That would allow Dunfermline to start planning for next season – and Lennon is keen to hear what owner James Bord has to say about the future direction of the club.

“That was the remit,” said Lennon of avoiding the drop. “Obviously, there was a little bit of doom and gloom around the place when we came in.

“So we just tried to lift it with a bit of positivity and we’ve changed the way the team was playing.

“We’ve really enjoyed it and we’ve seen improvements in individual players and obviously in the team as a collective.

Lennon: ‘I’ve still got a lot of ideas’

“So, we’re more or less there. We’re not celebrating just yet; we’ve got two games to go.”

Speaking on The Scottish Football Social Club, the Pars boss added: “I’m at the stage where I don’t want the season to end, because I’m just really getting my teeth into it now.

“And I’ve still got a lot of ideas to bring forward.

“But we’ll take stock of things at the end of the season and have a discussion with the owner, who brought me in in the first place.

“And we’ll see what the future holds.”