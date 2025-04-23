Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barry Robson makes Callum Smith vow as injured Raith Rovers striker nears end of contract

The Stark's Park boss insists Kirkcaldy club will 'look after' the marksman.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers will ‘look after’ Callum Smith as he recovers from a serious knee injury with his contract due to expire.

The striker suffered a ruptured ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the 2-0 win over Ayr United on November 1.

It was a season-ending injury and he subsequently underwent surgery to repair the damage in early December.

The 25-year-old’s recovery has been going according to plan so far and he has set himself the target of being back in time for the opening league game of next season on the first weekend in August.

Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) is helped off the pitch against Ayr United. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

That is slightly complicated by the fact the former Dunfermline and Airdrie player’s contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

However, Robson has revealed that Smith will definitely still be at Raith to complete his rehabilitation next season.

“Callum is making progress,” Robson told Courier Sport. “He’s probably ahead of [schedule]. But I think Gregor [Pirie, physio] is still trying to slow him down a wee bit, because you’ve got to make this injury is right when you come back.

“He’s really keen and he’s doing well, and we’re just desperate to get him back on the pitch.

“But we need to give him time and we need to make sure that we’re getting him back and getting him back right.”

Robson: ‘We’ve spoken to Smith privately’

Addressing Smith’s future, the Rovers manager added: “He’s out of contract. But listen, the club will be looking after him. We’ve spoken to him privately about that.

“He’ll still be here and we’ll still be looking after him, especially for the injury that he’s had. And rightly so.

“He’ll have plenty of opportunity to come back fit and try and impress this club.

“This is a proper football club. We act professionally and classy, and that’s why we’ll make sure that he’s looked after.

“And we’ll give him every opportunity to get back in the team and be fit.”

Raith Rovers Boss Barry Robson.
Raith Rovers Boss Barry Robson. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Smith has had company in the treatment room in recent months, with fellow striker Jack Hamilton also ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in mid-December.

The 24-year-old has since had an operation and is on the road to recovery.

“Jack’s coming along nicely as well,” added Robson. “He’ll be another one we’ll have back next season, hopefully.

“Callum might be a bit later than pre-season. Jack, hopefully we’ll get him for the start of pre-season, possibly a bit later.”

