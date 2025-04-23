Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers will ‘look after’ Callum Smith as he recovers from a serious knee injury with his contract due to expire.

The striker suffered a ruptured ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the 2-0 win over Ayr United on November 1.

It was a season-ending injury and he subsequently underwent surgery to repair the damage in early December.

The 25-year-old’s recovery has been going according to plan so far and he has set himself the target of being back in time for the opening league game of next season on the first weekend in August.

That is slightly complicated by the fact the former Dunfermline and Airdrie player’s contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

However, Robson has revealed that Smith will definitely still be at Raith to complete his rehabilitation next season.

“Callum is making progress,” Robson told Courier Sport. “He’s probably ahead of [schedule]. But I think Gregor [Pirie, physio] is still trying to slow him down a wee bit, because you’ve got to make this injury is right when you come back.

“He’s really keen and he’s doing well, and we’re just desperate to get him back on the pitch.

“But we need to give him time and we need to make sure that we’re getting him back and getting him back right.”

Robson: ‘We’ve spoken to Smith privately’

Addressing Smith’s future, the Rovers manager added: “He’s out of contract. But listen, the club will be looking after him. We’ve spoken to him privately about that.

“He’ll still be here and we’ll still be looking after him, especially for the injury that he’s had. And rightly so.

“He’ll have plenty of opportunity to come back fit and try and impress this club.

“This is a proper football club. We act professionally and classy, and that’s why we’ll make sure that he’s looked after.

“And we’ll give him every opportunity to get back in the team and be fit.”

Smith has had company in the treatment room in recent months, with fellow striker Jack Hamilton also ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an ankle injury in mid-December.

The 24-year-old has since had an operation and is on the road to recovery.

“Jack’s coming along nicely as well,” added Robson. “He’ll be another one we’ll have back next season, hopefully.

“Callum might be a bit later than pre-season. Jack, hopefully we’ll get him for the start of pre-season, possibly a bit later.”