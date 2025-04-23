Why did Dunfermline Athletic earn four-figure Uefa cash boost?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why did Dunfermline Athletic earn four-figure Uefa cash boost?

The Pars were included with 12 other Scottish clubs in the payouts from the European Club Association.

Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park.
Dunfermline's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

When the European Club Association (ECA) announced its record-breaking £191 million payouts this week, Dunfermline looked like an outlier in the cash distributed in Scotland.

A total of 13 Scottish clubs were rewarded through the organisation’s Club Benefits Programme.

It is a scheme agreed between the ECA and Uefa to compensate clubs for international call-ups.

The other 12 teams on the list for Scotland are currently, or have been previously in the case of Livingston, Premiership outfits.

Owain Fon Williams points and shouts instructions during a game for Dunfermline Athletic.
Owain Fon Williams spent two years with Dunfermline. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

So, for the Pars to be included had some – staff at East End Park amongst them – scratching their heads.

The money – around £6,275 – is pretty insignificant in the grand scheme of things at a club with a seven-figure turnover.

It was certainly vastly overshadowed by the £880,000 taken in by Celtic, the £441,000 by Rangers or the £353,500 earned by Hearts.

So, why were Dunfermline included in the payouts?

Fon Williams, Dunfermline & Wales

Well, in short, the answer is former goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams.

The cash is handed out on a four-year cycle to clubs based on international call-ups for Uefa Nations League games, EURO finals and, on this occasion, for 2020-2024, EURO qualifiers.

For the Nations League matches and EURO qualifiers, clubs get €3,609 per player per game in which they made the match-day squad.

The Pars have received their four-figure windfall thanks to Fon Williams being included by Wales in their squad for the Nations League games in November 2020.

Former Pars defender Vytas Gasputis leans against a goalpost at East End Park.
Vytas Gasputis’ appearances for Lithuania did not earn Dunfermline any money from the ECA scheme. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The 38-year-old, who is now the goalkeeping coach for Fleetwood Town, was recalled for the first time in three years for the matches against Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland and Finland and sat on the bench for both ties.

The ECA also gives payouts as part of an agreement with FIFA.

But, unfortunately for Dunfermline, it only covers players appearing at World Cup finals and not those involved in qualifiers.

The Pars had defender Vytas Gasputis involved regularly with Lithuania during his 11 months with the club from February 2021.

But that came during a World Cup cycle and his seven qualifying matches were not earners.

Conversation