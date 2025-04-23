Hamilton Accies have officially lodged their appeal against the points deduction that has thrown Dunfermline’s relegation battle into uncertainty.

The Scottish FA are now set to hold a hearing before the end of the second-tier’s regular season a week on Friday.

Accies were hit with a devastating 15-point penalty last week for multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

An independent tribunal also fined the Lanarkshire outfit £9,000 after they were found guilty on four separate charges, including failing to notify the SPFL of wage defaults and not acting ‘with the utmost good faith in its representations to the SPFL board, as well as having their SFA club licence downgraded to entry level.

The sanctions were a major boost for Dunfermline, as well as Airdrie and Queen’s Park, as they plunged Hamilton to the foot of the table.

Following results at the weekend, Accies will be automatically relegated to League One unless they are successful with their appeal.

And, as things stand, the Pars are on the cusp of avoiding the relegation play-off place. They now need just a point to remove any doubt.

Hamilton lodge appeal with SFA

However, the SFA received the paperwork confirming Hamilton’s challenge on Wednesday to bring new doubt to the relegation issue.

The governing body’s judicial panel protocol members will now assess it to ensure Accies have the grounds for appeal.

Assuming it passes that stage, a hearing date will be set to consider the legal challenge.

And it is hoped the Appellate Tribunal will take place before the final round of Championship fixtures on Friday, May 2.