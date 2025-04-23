Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic’s relegation battle takes new twist as Hamilton Accies lodge SFA appeal

The Lanarkshire club have now officially launched their fight against their 15-point penalty from the SPFL.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header.
Dunfermline defender Kieran Ngwenya (left) challenges Hamilton Accies opponent Reghan Tumilty for a header. Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

Hamilton Accies have officially lodged their appeal against the points deduction that has thrown Dunfermline’s relegation battle into uncertainty.

The Scottish FA are now set to hold a hearing before the end of the second-tier’s regular season a week on Friday.

Accies were hit with a devastating 15-point penalty last week for multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

A picture of Hampden Park taken from the back of one of the stands.
The SFA will now consider Hamilton Accies’ appeal. Image: SNS.

An independent tribunal also fined the Lanarkshire outfit £9,000 after they were found guilty on four separate charges, including failing to notify the SPFL of wage defaults and not acting ‘with the utmost good faith in its representations to the SPFL board, as well as having their SFA club licence downgraded to entry level.

The sanctions were a major boost for Dunfermline, as well as Airdrie and Queen’s Park, as they plunged Hamilton to the foot of the table.

Following results at the weekend, Accies will be automatically relegated to League One unless they are successful with their appeal.

And, as things stand, the Pars are on the cusp of avoiding the relegation play-off place. They now need just a point to remove any doubt.

Hamilton lodge appeal with SFA

However, the SFA received the paperwork confirming Hamilton’s challenge on Wednesday to bring new doubt to the relegation issue.

The governing body’s judicial panel protocol members will now assess it to ensure Accies have the grounds for appeal.

Assuming it passes that stage, a hearing date will be set to consider the legal challenge.

And it is hoped the Appellate Tribunal will take place before the final round of Championship fixtures on Friday, May 2.

