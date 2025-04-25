Raith Rovers number one Josh Rae has the best clean-sheet record of any Championship goalkeeper this season.

But he insists he would gladly accept 5-4 wins in the final two games of the season if it means Barry Robson’s side make the promotion play-offs.

Rae arrived at Stark’s Park on loan in early February feeling he had a point to prove following a difficult start to the campaign with St Johnstone.

The 24-year-old came in for flak for some mistakes and performances in the Premiership.

But he has answered his critics with seven shut-outs in just 12 league games since joining Raith.

It is a better ratio than any other Championship rival, but Rae is adamant personal achievements take a firm back seat to Rovers’ current goals of finishing fourth in the table.

“I didn’t put a number on what I wanted when I came in,” he told Courier Sport of his clean sheets. “It was just about playing games and enjoying myself.

“I was hoping the results were going to pick up and we’d find ourselves at the right end of the table. And that’s happened.

“The clean sheets are just a bonus on top of that.

“Another two clean sheets in the next two games would be ideal. But, to be fair, I’d take 5-4 wins in the last two games just to get us over the line.”

Rae: ‘It was tough for me’

Raith’s dramatic 3-1 win over title-chasing Falkirk last weekend extended their unbeaten run to eight games and hauled them level on points with Partick Thistle in fourth.

They finish by hosting Morton on Saturday before a final-day clash with Queen’s Park at Hampden, whilst the Jags take on Falkirk and Livingston.

Just three goals separate the two teams in the table as Rae eyes a thrilling finale to a rollercoaster campaign.

“Everyone’s on a high at the minute,” added the former Airdrie and Queen of the South shot-stopper. “We just need to carry that into Saturday.

“Obviously, the first half of the season was tough for me. But I’ve managed to hopefully come here and show what I’m actually all about again.

“We’ve put ourselves in a decent position now on the same points as Partick Thistle.

“Hopefully, we’ll just finish the job and then take it into the play-offs. Anything can happen then, as everyone knows.”

Rae has a further season on his contract at St Johnstone but, having been signed by previous manager Craig Levein, is unsure what his future holds in Perth under Simo Valakari.

“The goalie coach, Marsh [Gordon Marshall], has been in touch every week, just touching base,” he explains.

“Whatever happens in the summer will take care of itself. I’m just focusing on every game as it comes here at Raith and putting in good performances.”