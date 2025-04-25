Victor Wanyama has left the door open for a longer stay at Dunfermline, insisting he is ‘hopeful’ of continuing his ‘adventure’ with the Pars.

The ex-Spurs midfielder was a shock signing in the days after the managerial appointment at East End Park of his former Celtic boss, Neil Lennon.

He has so far made just three substitute’s appearances and has made a limited impact on the pitch.

His debut ended with the ignominy of a red card following a slip and a deliberate hand ball, and he has looked short of match fitness in his half an hour or so of action.

However, reuniting with Lennon and helping the Fifers in their struggle against relegation was something the Kenya internationalist could not turn down.

And, with Lennon set to hold talks over extending his own short-term deal as manager, Wanyama says he has designs on helping to take Dunfermline ‘to the next level’.

“My time here has gone really well,” said the 33-year-old. “Everybody from the staff to the players, they welcome me very well.

“They’re really friendly and it’s like a family here, so I’m really happy to be here.

Wanyama: ‘I feel I’m there now’

“I knew [Dunfermline] are a Championship team now but, with their status and how big the club is, they don’t belong to the Championship, because it’s a club with history.

“I understood how important it is to be at a club like this and I’m just happy to be here and to try and help to get the club to where they belong.

“When I got the call, I spoke to the gaffer, I spoke to the owner, [and] it was just good to hear the ideas that they had and where they see the club. I couldn’t turn it down.

“It was tough, because at the moment I came I was not really up to speed and now I feel I’m there now.”

Clearly Lennon’s presence at East End Park was key – and him remaining as boss will be vital if Wanyama is to extend his short-term agreement.

“Hopefully, hopefully we will see,” he told the club’s official website when asked about staying on at the club beyond this season.

“I [have] had a good short stay here and it would be nice to be back here and continue the adventure.

“[I would like to] leave some sort of legacy when leaving Dunfermline, possibly, in a higher league.”