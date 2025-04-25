Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Victor Wanyama addresses Dunfermline Athletic future as ex-Celtic star enjoys ‘adventure’

The 33-year-old has made 3 substitute's appearances for the Pars since joining on a short-term deal.

By Iain Collin
Victor Wanyama in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Victor Wanyama in action for Dunfermline. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Victor Wanyama has left the door open for a longer stay at Dunfermline, insisting he is ‘hopeful’ of continuing his ‘adventure’ with the Pars.

The ex-Spurs midfielder was a shock signing in the days after the managerial appointment at East End Park of his former Celtic boss, Neil Lennon.

He has so far made just three substitute’s appearances and has made a limited impact on the pitch.

His debut ended with the ignominy of a red card following a slip and a deliberate hand ball, and he has looked short of match fitness in his half an hour or so of action.

Victor Wanyama with the ball at his feet in a game for Dunfermline.
Victor Wanyama has taken time to get his fitness up to speed. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

However, reuniting with Lennon and helping the Fifers in their struggle against relegation was something the Kenya internationalist could not turn down.

And, with Lennon set to hold talks over extending his own short-term deal as manager, Wanyama says he has designs on helping to take Dunfermline ‘to the next level’.

“My time here has gone really well,” said the 33-year-old. “Everybody from the staff to the players, they welcome me very well.

“They’re really friendly and it’s like a family here, so I’m really happy to be here.

Wanyama: ‘I feel I’m there now’

“I knew [Dunfermline] are a Championship team now but, with their status and how big the club is, they don’t belong to the Championship, because it’s a club with history.

“I understood how important it is to be at a club like this and I’m just happy to be here and to try and help to get the club to where they belong.

“When I got the call, I spoke to the gaffer, I spoke to the owner, [and] it was just good to hear the ideas that they had and where they see the club. I couldn’t turn it down.

“It was tough, because at the moment I came I was not really up to speed and now I feel I’m there now.”

Victor Wanyama points and yells instructions to his Pars team-mates.
Neil Lennon was keen to add Victor Wanyama’s experience to his Dunfermline squad. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Clearly Lennon’s presence at East End Park was key – and him remaining as boss will be vital if Wanyama is to extend his short-term agreement.

“Hopefully, hopefully we will see,” he told the club’s official website when asked about staying on at the club beyond this season.

“I [have] had a good short stay here and it would be nice to be back here and continue the adventure.

“[I would like to] leave some sort of legacy when leaving Dunfermline, possibly, in a higher league.”

