Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Barry Robson: Aiden Marsh can grab chance in Raith Rovers’ play-off push

The on-loan Barnsley striker sparked the incredible comeback win over Falkirk.

By Iain Collin
Aiden Marsh claps the Raith Rovers fans.
Aiden Marsh sparked Raith Rovers' comeback win against Falkirk. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Barry Robson hopes Aiden Marsh is coming good for Raith Rovers at the perfect time.

The Barnsley striker has struggled to make much of an impact at Stark’s Park since joining on loan in January.

He has started just one league game and had just one goal to his name going into last weekend’s clash with league leaders Falkirk.

But the 21-year-old certainly made an impression against the Bairns with an 88th-minute leveller just seven minutes after coming off the bench.

Aiden Marsh and Paul Hanlon celebrate Raith Rovers' equaliser during their dramatic win over Falkirk.
Aiden Marsh (left) and Paul Hanlon celebrate Raith Rovers’ equaliser during their dramatic win over Falkirk. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

The goal sparked a stunning finale from Robson’s side who bagged three goals in just eight minutes to snatch a dramatic 3-1 victory and boost their play-off hopes.

With Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Finlay Pollock all sidelined through injury, there is room for a goal-scoring hero to emerge against Morton and Queen’s Park in the last two vital games.

And Robson hopes Marsh is primed to grab any chance he gets with both hands.

“He started really brightly when he first came in, Aiden,” Robson told Courier Sport.

“But, when Finlay [Pollock] was performing really well, and so was Jamie Gullan and Dylan Easton, he found it tough to get in at times.

Robson: Marsh ‘a really good kid’

“Probably, he’ll have learned a lot about when you’re struggling to get in the team. You’ve got to really make it count, when you do get your chance.

“And I think he’s starting to really realise that now. He’s starting to see it and he’s starting to probably feel it.

“That’s when you’ve got to come on the pitch, and you’ve got to make a real statement, if you can. He did that last week.

“So, it’s down to him to keep trying to do that.

“He’s a really good kid about the place. I’ve got a lot of time for him. He works hard. He’s done well for us.

Raith Rovers winger Aidan Connolly gives the thumbs up to the camera.
Aidan Connolly is another who Raith Rovers hope can have an impact against Morton and Queen’s Park. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

“We would love it if he could score some more goals from now to the end of the season.”

Robson admits the performances of Marsh, and fellow replacements Aidan Connolly and Shaun Byrne against Falkirk, was an indication of what Rovers will need in the coming days.

“The whole squad’s really important, and even more so now at this stage of the season,” added Robson ahead of the home clash with Morton.

“We’re going to need all the energy we’ve got, and we need everybody.

“I had a meeting with the players this morning about that. Everybody is important – all the staff, everybody at the club. We’ve all got to keep pushing.”

More from Football

Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash
A view of Hampden Park stadium.
Hamilton Accies appeal date revealed as D-day looms in Dunfermline's Championship relegation battle
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Ewan Otoo voices squad's view on chances of Neil Lennon staying on as Dunfermline…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty: I want Dundee to come out punching against Hearts
Simo Valakari celebrates after St Johnstone beat Celtic in the league.
ERIC NICOLSON: How St Johnstone can upset the odds again
Victor Wanyama in action for Dunfermline Athletic.
Victor Wanyama addresses Dunfermline Athletic future as ex-Celtic star enjoys 'adventure'
Raith Rovers' on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae.
St Johnstone's Josh Rae top of Championship stats with Raith Rovers but focused on…
Jim Goodwin wants more from his Dundee United stars in the run-in
The 'monumental' reason Jim Goodwin is piling pressure on Dundee United
Lyall Cameron after scoring his eighth goal of the season at McDiarmid Park.
Dundee welcome Lyall Cameron back to training ahead of Hearts clash as Tony Docherty…
Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to Josh Mulligan Rangers link

Conversation