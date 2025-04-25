Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan Otoo voices squad’s view on chances of Neil Lennon staying on as Dunfermline Athletic manager

The ex-Celtic and Hibernian boss agreed only an initial short-term deal on his appointment with the Pars.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Ewan Otoo.
Dunfermline midfielder Ewan Otoo. Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Ewan Otoo hopes Dunfermline can confirm their Championship status with a strong end to the season – and help convince boss Neil Lennon to stay in the dugout.

Lennon arrived last month on an initial short-term deal with the remit of leading the Pars away from relegation trouble.

Setting aside the complicating factor of Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their SPFL points deduction, a draw at home against Airdrie will ensure it is job done for the Fifers.

Thoughts can then turn to rebuilding for next term.

Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Ewan Otoo battles for possession with Partick Thistle defender Kanayo Megwa.
Ewan Otoo (right) has played in every game for Dunfermline this season. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

And Otoo has confessed it would be a major boost for the East End Park men if Lennon could be persuaded to take the manager’s job longer term.

“The boys would love it if he stayed on,” said the former Celtic youngster of Lennon. “I think you can see the impact that he’s had on the team. He’s given us all a lift.

“With someone like him coming in, you see what he’s already done in the game, and you just want to continue to learn off him. You want to absorb everything.

Otoo: Pars can ‘push on’ if Lennon stays

“Hopefully that is the case. Hopefully he is here beyond the summer and then we can push on as a unit.

“He’ll get more time on the training ground, and he’ll obviously get all his ideas across.

“We’ll know him more, he’ll know us more. And I think, as a unit, it’ll probably be the best thing for us to push forward.”

Dunfermline’s goalless draw with Partick Thistle last weekend kept them in seventh place and lifted them six points away from tomorrow’s opponents Airdrie, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot in ninth.

With a goal difference that is 14 better off, the Pars need one more point to be arithmetically safe, barring a successful legal challenge by bottom side Hamilton.

Victor Wanyama and Ewan Otoo shake hands.
Ewan Otoo (right) with Dunfermline team-mate Victor Wanyama. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“That’s one way to look at it, but that’s not the way we’re looking at it,” added Otoo when asked about aiming for survival.

“We just want to go out there, put in another good performance and get three points. Just to finish as strongly as we can and finish as highly as we can.

“We’re not too focused on that, we’re just focused on this next game and putting in the best performance.

“It’s the last home game of the season. The fans have been brilliant all season. So, we want to go and get another win in front of them to close out the season here.

“Hopefully, we can do that.”

