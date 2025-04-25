The Scottish FA will consider Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction next Thursday.

With the issue throwing the Championship relegation battle into uncertainty, an outcome is expected on the day – just 24 hours before the final fixtures of the season.

Hamilton were sanctioned by an independent disciplinary tribunal for multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

Their 15-point penalty plunged them to the foot of the table and, as things stand, they will be automatically relegated to League One

It eased the pressure on Dunfermline, who are currently seventh and on the cusp of safety.

However, the Lanarkshire outfit claimed they were ‘astonished’ by the decision and immediately vowed to contest the findings.

Hamilton appeal timeline

That appeal was lodged with the Scottish FA on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the governing body racing against the clock to turn around a ruling on the legal challenge before the end of the Championship campaign.

After being assessed by members of the SFA’s Judicial Panel Protocol, it has been decided Accies have met the ‘grounds of appeal’ criteria.

Hampden officials have been working hard to ensure the appellate tribunal sits before next Friday’s finale in the league and have now confirmed the date of May 1.