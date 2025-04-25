Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hamilton Accies appeal date revealed as D-day looms in Dunfermline’s Championship relegation battle

As things stand, the Pars are all but safe following Accies' 15-point penalty.

By Iain Collin
A view of Hampden Park stadium.
Hamilton Accies have taken their fight against an SPFL points deduction to the Scottish FA. Image: SNS.

The Scottish FA will consider Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction next Thursday.

With the issue throwing the Championship relegation battle into uncertainty, an outcome is expected on the day – just 24 hours before the final fixtures of the season.

Hamilton were sanctioned by an independent disciplinary tribunal for multiple breaches of SPFL rules.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Aaron Comrie (right) and Hamilton Accies winger Steven Bradley battle for a high ball.
Hamilton Accies’ appeal could have a major say in Dunfermline’s battle against relegation. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Their 15-point penalty plunged them to the foot of the table and, as things stand, they will be automatically relegated to League One

It eased the pressure on Dunfermline, who are currently seventh and on the cusp of safety.

However, the Lanarkshire outfit claimed they were ‘astonished’ by the decision and immediately vowed to contest the findings.

Hamilton appeal timeline

That appeal was lodged with the Scottish FA on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the governing body racing against the clock to turn around a ruling on the legal challenge before the end of the Championship campaign.

After being assessed by members of the SFA’s Judicial Panel Protocol, it has been decided Accies have met the ‘grounds of appeal’ criteria.

Hampden officials have been working hard to ensure the appellate tribunal sits before next Friday’s finale in the league and have now confirmed the date of May 1.

