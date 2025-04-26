Neil Lennon has blasted Dunfermline’s ‘awful’ attitude during their Airdrie stalemate, despite the Pars sealing Championship safety.

Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their 15-point penalty continues to cast a shadow over the division’s relegation race ahead of their Scottish FA hearing on Thursday.

However, as things stand, the Fifers’ goalless draw against Airdrie was enough to confirm their second-tier status for next season.

It leaves the East End Park men in seventh, six points clear of the Diamonds in ninth going into the final round of fixtures next Friday.

But Lennon, who was taking charge for the sixth of the seven games of his initial short-term agreement, was in no mood to celebrate as he criticised a poor first-half display, in particular.

“I thought in the first-half our attitude was awful,” said Lennon. “We played the game almost like an end-of-season game, like a testimonial.

“It was flat, no quality, no energy, no urgency. So, we made changes at half-time, we gave them a little bit at half-time

“The second-half was a lot better.

“Anyway, it’s another good point, it’s a clean sheet. But I’m disappointed with the first-half.

“The second-half was infinitely better.”

Lennon: ‘Pars players maybe on their holidays’

Asked what he put the lacklustre display down to, the former Celtic and Hibernian manager added: “I don’t know. It’s certainly not coming from the staff, that’s for sure.

“But, you know, maybe the family’s are all here, there’s a little bit of edge missing, I don’t know.

“It was a lot better in the second-half, but I don’t know, there’s a few players maybe on their holidays already.

“It’s unacceptable, the lack of quality at times. In the first-half, the decision-making, just simple passes, all that type of stuff.

“It has to be infinitely better going into next season.”

With just one match remaining on the deal agreed last month, thoughts will turn to planning for next term and whether Lennon will still be at the helm.

“I don’t know,” said Lennon when asked about his future with the Pars, whilst surveying the improvements needed. “We’ll see. Obviously the season’s not finished yet. There’ll be ongoing discussions.

“We’ve enjoyed it. They’re just coming off it a little bit and that’s not acceptable, because it’s been not a really good season for us.

“We’ve been on a decent run. We’ve lost one in five now. But it’s not my way, it’s really not. The nil-nils, it’s not my way.

“I like my teams to attack. But we’ve lacked that quality or creativity or cutting edge.”