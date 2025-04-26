Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Neil Lennon hits out at ‘awful’ attitude as Dunfermline seal Championship status with flat Airdrie draw

The Pars are now definitely safe from relegation - notwithstanding Hamilton Accies' SFA appeal.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Neil Lennon has blasted Dunfermline’s ‘awful’ attitude during their Airdrie stalemate, despite the Pars sealing Championship safety.

Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their 15-point penalty continues to cast a shadow over the division’s relegation race ahead of their Scottish FA hearing on Thursday.

However, as things stand, the Fifers’ goalless draw against Airdrie was enough to confirm their second-tier status for next season.

It leaves the East End Park men in seventh, six points clear of the Diamonds in ninth going into the final round of fixtures next Friday.

But Lennon, who was taking charge for the sixth of the seven games of his initial short-term agreement, was in no mood to celebrate as he criticised a poor first-half display, in particular.

Ephraim Yeboah battles for possession in Dunfermline Athletic's goalless draw with Airdrie.
Ephraim Yeboah (left) battles for possession in Dunfermline’s goalless draw with Airdrie. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

“I thought in the first-half our attitude was awful,” said Lennon. “We played the game almost like an end-of-season game, like a testimonial.

“It was flat, no quality, no energy, no urgency. So, we made changes at half-time, we gave them a little bit at half-time

“The second-half was a lot better.

“Anyway, it’s another good point, it’s a clean sheet. But I’m disappointed with the first-half.

“The second-half was infinitely better.”

Lennon: ‘Pars players maybe on their holidays’

Asked what he put the lacklustre display down to, the former Celtic and Hibernian manager added: “I don’t know. It’s certainly not coming from the staff, that’s for sure.

“But, you know, maybe the family’s are all here, there’s a little bit of edge missing, I don’t know.

“It was a lot better in the second-half, but I don’t know, there’s a few players maybe on their holidays already.

“It’s unacceptable, the lack of quality at times. In the first-half, the decision-making, just simple passes, all that type of stuff.

“It has to be infinitely better going into next season.”

Pars winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler plays a pass for Dunfermline under pressure from Airdrie attacker Chris Mochrie.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler (left) made his first start for Dunfermline in nearly three months. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

With just one match remaining on the deal agreed last month, thoughts will turn to planning for next term and whether Lennon will still be at the helm.

“I don’t know,” said Lennon when asked about his future with the Pars, whilst surveying the improvements needed. “We’ll see. Obviously the season’s not finished yet. There’ll be ongoing discussions.

“We’ve enjoyed it. They’re just coming off it a little bit and that’s not acceptable, because it’s been not a really good season for us.

“We’ve been on a decent run. We’ve lost one in five now. But it’s not my way, it’s really not. The nil-nils, it’s not my way.

“I like my teams to attack. But we’ve lacked that quality or creativity or cutting edge.”

More from Football

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox at Hearts
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox named interim Hearts gaffer as Dee flop sees Neil…
Tony Docherty praised the mentality of his Dundee side after they earned a crucial 1-0 win at Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Tony Docherty hails Dundee spirit in massive Hearts win as he explains Antonio Portales…
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone need to win all 4 games to stay up after…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
Jim Goodwin 'apologetic' to Dundee United fans as approach against Celtic is explained
2
Players pick up the tangerines based protest.
Dundee United's clash with Celtic halted as Hoops fans launch tangerines protest
6
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee out to 'put one right' against Hearts after miserable run
A bright future? Sibbald wants to help United down Celtic
Craig Sibbald hits 100: Dundee United ace names Tannadice high – and how he…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, before a game against Hearts.
Adama Sidibeh wants to be St Johnstone's survival hero again
A close-up picture of Drey Wright after a St Johnstone game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals contrasting injury news for Drey Wright and Zach…
Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United
Dundee United to observe minute's silence for the Pope ahead of Celtic clash

Conversation