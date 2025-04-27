Dundee North End were crowned champions on Saturday, sparking jubilant full-time celebrations.

The Dokens put NINE past East Craigie at North End Park to clinch two in a row on the final day of the East Region Midlands League season, finishing two points clear of Broughty Athletic.

And the result capped another memorable campaign for the junior outfit, co-managed by Dundee-born former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton and ex-Dee and United defender Lewis Toshney.

The Courier’s Kim Cessford was there to capture the joyous scenes.