Best pictures from Dundee North End title celebrations after final day triumph

The Dokens made it two in a row with an emphatic home win.

Captain Liam Gibb lifts the trophy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Reporter

Dundee North End were crowned champions on Saturday, sparking jubilant full-time celebrations.

The Dokens put NINE past East Craigie at North End Park to clinch two in a row on the final day of the East Region Midlands League season, finishing two points clear of Broughty Athletic.

And the result capped another memorable campaign for the junior outfit, co-managed by Dundee-born former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton and ex-Dee and United defender Lewis Toshney.

The Courier’s Kim Cessford was there to capture the joyous scenes.

Players, club officials and families celebrate Dundee North End title win. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Celebrations begin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Title-winning t-shirts handed out at North End Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The celebrations continue. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jubilant scenes as Dokens clinch two in a row. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Skipper Liam Gibb leads the celebrations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Co-manager Lewis Toshney embraces his players. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lewis Toshney poses for pictures after the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Players and family get their hands on the league championship trophy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Jamie Montgomery and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
It was a memorable day at North End Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee North End beat East Craigie 9-0. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The ‘Here We Go, 2 in a Row’ t-shirts were handed out at full-time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee North End staff, including co-managers Kevin McNaughton (far right) and Lewis Toshney (holding the trophy) celebrate two in a row. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee-born duo Lewis Toshney and Kevin McNaughton. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dokens ace Frankie Devine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Kevin McNaughton hugs Dundee North End player. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Frankie Devine and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Lewis Toshney and Paul Sludden. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Players including on-loan Dundee FC kid Wallace Baird, pictured, get their winners’ medals. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee North End players embrace at full-time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Title joy for Dundee North End. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

