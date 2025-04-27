Football Best pictures from Dundee North End title celebrations after final day triumph The Dokens made it two in a row with an emphatic home win. Captain Liam Gibb lifts the trophy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Reporter April 27 2025, 8:00am April 27 2025, 8:00am Share Best pictures from Dundee North End title celebrations after final day triumph Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/5230870/dundee-north-end-title-celebrations-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Dundee North End were crowned champions on Saturday, sparking jubilant full-time celebrations. The Dokens put NINE past East Craigie at North End Park to clinch two in a row on the final day of the East Region Midlands League season, finishing two points clear of Broughty Athletic. And the result capped another memorable campaign for the junior outfit, co-managed by Dundee-born former Scotland international Kevin McNaughton and ex-Dee and United defender Lewis Toshney. The Courier’s Kim Cessford was there to capture the joyous scenes. Players, club officials and families celebrate Dundee North End title win. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Celebrations begin. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Title-winning t-shirts handed out at North End Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The celebrations continue. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Jubilant scenes as Dokens clinch two in a row. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Skipper Liam Gibb leads the celebrations. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Co-manager Lewis Toshney embraces his players. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Lewis Toshney poses for pictures after the match. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Players and family get their hands on the league championship trophy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Jamie Montgomery and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson It was a memorable day at North End Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee North End beat East Craigie 9-0. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The ‘Here We Go, 2 in a Row’ t-shirts were handed out at full-time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee North End staff, including co-managers Kevin McNaughton (far right) and Lewis Toshney (holding the trophy) celebrate two in a row. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee-born duo Lewis Toshney and Kevin McNaughton. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dokens ace Frankie Devine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Kevin McNaughton hugs Dundee North End player. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Frankie Devine and family. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Lewis Toshney and Paul Sludden. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Players including on-loan Dundee FC kid Wallace Baird, pictured, get their winners’ medals. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Dundee North End players embrace at full-time. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Title joy for Dundee North End. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
