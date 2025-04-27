Dunfermline sealed their Championship safety – pending Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction – with a goalless draw against Airdrie.

It was a match of few clear-cut opportunities, with Kyle Benedictus and Chris Kane both clearing off the line to prevent Airdrie from taking the lead before the break.

The Pars improved in the second-half but could not find the goal that would have marked the last home game of a difficult campaign with a victory.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to run the rule over the action.

Accies appeal continues to cast shadow

With the second-tier relegation battle put on hold until Thursday’s Scottish FA hearing, there was no cheering from Dunfermline at the full-time whistle.

Given the predicament the Pars found themselves in earlier in the campaign, the improvements of recent weeks have been notable.

Now unable to be caught by Airdrie in the play-off spot in ninth, there should have at least been a sense of relief.

Even if no-one was ever going to wildly celebrate the prospect of finishing seventh in the table.

Nonetheless, Hamilton’s appeal has cast a shadow over the bottom end of the Championship finale.

And ensured there remains some doubt over the final placings until a decision is reached on the validity of the 15 points deducted from Accies.

Although it appears unlikely the ruling will be overturned, the Fifers will be relieved when the uncertainty is over.

They will be hoping that there is nothing riding on next Saturday’s trip to face Morton.

Pars’ striking troubles

Dunfermline’s failure to score against Airdrie was the 24th match this season they had drawn a blank.

It means in more than 50 per cent of their games they have failed to find the net.

With one remaining fixture, the Pars are certain to finish as the Championship’s lowest scorers with 28. And they are currently six goals worse off than Saturday’s opponents, Airdrie.

It is only thanks to having the best defensive record outside of the top four that they are not in serious relegation trouble.

The Pars are currently 15 worse off than last season and when they were relegated three years ago they scored 36.

It is clear where one of the major problems has been.

And, while Neil Lennon has led the Fifers to a run of just one defeat in their last five outings with four clean sheets, the attack has been a more difficult fix.

It will have to be top of the agenda ahead of next season.

Neil Lennon future key for DAFC

The other major uncertainty that continues to hang over Dunfermline is the position of Lennon as manager.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss said after the Airdrie draw that there would be ‘ongoing discussions’ over what happens next.

Once the relegation spectre has been removed once and for all, those talks will need to gather pace.

The Pars need to know who is going to be in charge next season.

If they can entice the Northern Irishman to stay on beyond the summer it will be a major coup.

With owners James Bord and Evan Sofer ready to back an overhaul during the close-season, Lennon would be a vastly experienced figure to lead that revamp.

They will be hoping he has seen enough in recent weeks to give him hope of a brighter future.

A swift answer to the managerial conundrum is essential for all.