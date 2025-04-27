Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic wait on Hamilton Accies appeal as goal drought and Neil Lennon future come into sharp focus

Courier Sport has taken a look at the main talking points after the Pars' 0-0 draw with Airdrie.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Ephraim Yeboah shields the ball from Airdrie opponent Rhys Armstrong.
Dunfermline battled hard to a goalless draw against Airdrie. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline sealed their Championship safety – pending Hamilton Accies’ appeal against their points deduction – with a goalless draw against Airdrie.

It was a match of few clear-cut opportunities, with Kyle Benedictus and Chris Kane both clearing off the line to prevent Airdrie from taking the lead before the break.

The Pars improved in the second-half but could not find the goal that would have marked the last home game of a difficult campaign with a victory.

Courier Sport was at East End Park to run the rule over the action.

Dunfermline wing-back Kane Ritchie-Hosler plays a pass under pressure from Airdrie attacker Chris Mochrie.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler tried hard to create chances for Dunfermline in attack. Image: Sammy Turner / SNS Group.

Accies appeal continues to cast shadow

With the second-tier relegation battle put on hold until Thursday’s Scottish FA hearing, there was no cheering from Dunfermline at the full-time whistle.

Given the predicament the Pars found themselves in earlier in the campaign, the improvements of recent weeks have been notable.

Now unable to be caught by Airdrie in the play-off spot in ninth, there should have at least been a sense of relief.

Even if no-one was ever going to wildly celebrate the prospect of finishing seventh in the table.

Dunfermline midfielder Craig Clay is chased by Hamilton Accies winger Steven Bradley.
Hamilton Accies’ legal challenge will be heard by the Scottish FA on Thursday. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Nonetheless, Hamilton’s appeal has cast a shadow over the bottom end of the Championship finale.

And ensured there remains some doubt over the final placings until a decision is reached on the validity of the 15 points deducted from Accies.

Although it appears unlikely the ruling will be overturned, the Fifers will be relieved when the uncertainty is over.

They will be hoping that there is nothing riding on next Saturday’s trip to face Morton.

Pars’ striking troubles

Dunfermline’s failure to score against Airdrie was the 24th match this season they had drawn a blank.

It means in more than 50 per cent of their games they have failed to find the net.

With one remaining fixture, the Pars are certain to finish as the Championship’s lowest scorers with 28. And they are currently six goals worse off than Saturday’s opponents, Airdrie.

It is only thanks to having the best defensive record outside of the top four that they are not in serious relegation trouble.

Pars striker Chris Kane raises both arms in the air in celebration.
Chris Kane has scored six of only seven goals Dunfermline have scored in the last three months. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

The Pars are currently 15 worse off than last season and when they were relegated three years ago they scored 36.

It is clear where one of the major problems has been.

And, while Neil Lennon has led the Fifers to a run of just one defeat in their last five outings with four clean sheets, the attack has been a more difficult fix.

It will have to be top of the agenda ahead of next season.

Neil Lennon future key for DAFC

The other major uncertainty that continues to hang over Dunfermline is the position of Lennon as manager.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss said after the Airdrie draw that there would be ‘ongoing discussions’ over what happens next.

Once the relegation spectre has been removed once and for all, those talks will need to gather pace.

The Pars need to know who is going to be in charge next season.

DAFC manager Neil Lennon stands with his arms folded.
Neil Lennon agreed only an initial short-term deal when he was appointed Dunfermline boss. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

If they can entice the Northern Irishman to stay on beyond the summer it will be a major coup.

With owners James Bord and Evan Sofer ready to back an overhaul during the close-season, Lennon would be a vastly experienced figure to lead that revamp.

They will be hoping he has seen enough in recent weeks to give him hope of a brighter future.

A swift answer to the managerial conundrum is essential for all.

Conversation