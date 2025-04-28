Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Scott Brown ban explained as Raith Rovers miss influential skipper for thrilling Championship finale

The midfielder will sit out Friday's crucial trip to face Queen's Park.

Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown.
Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Scott Brown will miss Raith Rovers’ last-day push for a play-off place – and any celebrations should they be successful – because of a Scottish FA ban.

The Stark’s Park skipper was absent from Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton after picking up a yellow card in the recent 3-1 win over Falkirk.

Due to the SFA’s rules on the accumulation of cautions, it has emerged the 30-year-old has picked up a TWO-GAME ban.

He officially sat out one match earlier in the campaign – when he was injured anyway – after incurring a sixth booking of 2024/25 against Falkirk on December 7.

It appears his first of the season, against Falkirk in late September, was missed by some outlets and he has now crossed the 12-caution threshold.

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown is shown a yellow card in a game against Hamilton Accies.
A booking for Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has been a familiar sight this season. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

The midfielder has fallen foul of referees six times in the second half of the campaign to land a suspension at the worst possible moment.

It means Brown will be absent when Rovers bid to get the victory over Queen’s Park they need at Hampden on Friday night to have any chance of landing fourth.

They also require Partick Thistle to slip up away to Livingston to overhaul the Jags’ current two-point advantage.

“We’re missing Scott Brown,” confirmed boss Barry Robson, “which is really important for us, to lose our captain for the two most important games of the season.”

SFA protocol

Should Raith be successful and and reach the play-offs for the second year in a row, the SFA’s judicial panel protocol stipulates Brown will be prevented from joining his team-mates to celebrate at full-time.

Players, managers and team staff are excluded from the ‘playing zone’ from 75 minutes before kick-off until 15 minutes after the final whistle.

That ‘playing zone’ includes the dressing rooms, tunnel and surrounding areas, the bench and technical area, and the pitch and track surrounding it.

The positive for Brown and Raith is that he will be available again for the play-off quarter-final against Ayr United should Rovers get the results they crave on Friday night.

More from Football

Simon Murray is a man on form. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Simon Murray isn't finished yet - there's more to come from Dundee's…
Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game.
LEE WILKIE: Nothing for it now as Dundee United chase third place - they…
Simon Murray has been nominated by his peers after a superb season. Image: Neil Hanna/Shutterstock
Dundee star Simon Murray nominated for Player of the Year
Johnny Russell dashes forward in possession with Sporting KC
Johnny Russell lands new club as ex-Dundee United hero embarks on fresh Stateside adventure
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dundee goalie Trevor Carson reveals what Craig Gordon said after Hearts No 1 'smashed'…
Ross Docherty, right, attempts to win possession from Reo Hatate.
Inside the Dundee United dressing room response to Celtic hammering
Josh McPake trying to hold off a Motherwell defender. Image: SNS.
Josh McPake: St Johnstone fringe men can help Premiership survival fight
Tony Watt chases a through ball.
Tony Watt reveals stick from St Johnstone fans got him 'riled up' as he…
2
Dunfermline Athletic striker Ephraim Yeboah shields the ball from Airdrie opponent Rhys Armstrong.
Dunfermline Athletic wait on Hamilton Accies appeal as goal drought and Neil Lennon future…
Dundee players enjoy the victory. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
4 Dundee talking points from huge Hearts win - did shock midfield move pay…

Conversation