The figures behind Dunfermline Athletic’s highest attendance numbers in almost two decades

The Pars have been watched by more fans this season - despite their troubles on the pitch.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic fans at East End Park.
Dunfermline fans at East End Park. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Dunfermline Athletic have attracted East End Park attendances totalling more than 100,000 across a league season for the first time in nearly two decades.

Despite battling against the drop for the majority of the campaign, the Pars’ crowds in the Championship are the biggest for 18 years.

Saturday’s 5,504 for the goalless draw with Airdrie took the figures over the 100,000 mark for the first time since 2006/07.

Dunfermline fans send a message ahead of their derby defeat against Falkirk.
Dunfermline ahead of their derby defeat against Falkirk last August. Image: SNS

That year, the Fifers were in the Premier League and were boosted by the visit of the likes of Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibernian and Rangers.

Although the team ended up suffering relegation in May 2007, a total of 116,014 fans watched Dunfermline in action in their 19 home outings that term.

This season, with one fewer game, the Pars were backed by crowds adding up to 100,358.

The numbers were helped by bumper attendances of 7,595 and 8,558 against Falkirk and 6,993 and 6,812 against Raith Rovers, as well as 7,636 for the recent ‘football for a fiver’ initiative against Hamilton Accies.

It left them with an average attendance of 5,575 – 1,222 more than Ross County’s in the Premiership and just four short of matching St Johnstone.

Neil Lennon effect?

The figures are also up on last season’s, despite a difficult campaign in which James McPake and Michael Tidser were both sacked and the team has struggled for goals and wins.

Noticeably, without enjoying the benefit of matches against rivals Falkirk or Raith (but with the recent initiative against Hamilton), the average attendance under new boss Neil Lennon is up on the rest of the campaign.

In the four games with the former Celtic and Hibernian manager at the helm, against Livingston, Accies, Partick Thistle and Airdrie, the average has been 5,929.

Chief executive and chairman David Cook spoke of being ‘blown away’ by the backing for the 1-0 defeat to Hamilton earlier this month, which was thought to be the biggest home crowd for more than a decade.

Officials will be confident the figures are an indication of the level of support that is there for the club should the team get it right on the pitch.

