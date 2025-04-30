Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callum Smith on who has had key role in recovery as Raith Rovers striker talks comeback and contract

The Stark's Park forward has been sidelined since November.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith jumps during his rehabilitation exercises.
Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith has been stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

Callum Smith admits he could not have hoped for a better guide through his Raith Rovers injury hell than pal and team-mate Lewis Vaughan.

Smith damaged his knee in the 2-0 win over Ayr United on November 1 and knew instantly it was serious.

Scans confirmed he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would require surgery and a lengthy recovery that would keep him sidelined until beyond the summer.

That rehabilitation has been making slow – but steady – progress and the 25-year-old is hopeful of starting to jog again next week as he looks to tick off another significant milestone in his comeback.

Callum Smith is helped off the pitch against Ayr United after picking up an injury.
Callum Smith (centre) knew he had sustained a serious injury. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“That’s me just starting to kind of jump and land and things like that,” Smith told Courier Sport. “Hopefully I’ll be running within the next week; that’s the plan.

“Everything with my knee is feeling really good and I’m progressing well, so the next step is running.

“Obviously, it’s been tough, but the boys have kept me motivated. Seeing progress along the way keeps you going as well, which is the main thing.

“Every kind of milestone that you reach, you just get that extra wee lift. Especially now, starting to get on the pitch again; it’s a big moment for myself.”

Smith has praised the care and attention he has had from Raith physio Gregor Pirie.

Smith: ‘He was a big help for me’

But, with some dark days along the way, Smith has been grateful for the guidance and words of encouragement from Vaughan, who has been unfortunate to suffer four ACL injuries during a luckless career.

“Lewis has not had the best of seasons either with injuries,” said Smith of Vaughan, who spent over five months out following hamstring surgery.

“So, when I first did my ACL, a lot of the stuff I was doing, I was doing it with him.

“Every time I was feeling something in my knee that I didn’t think was right, I was asking him. And he was like, ‘no, don’t worry about it, I had that’.

“So, just to have somebody that’s done it four times, which is crazy to think, in the changing room is probably the best person I could have asked for. He was a big help for me.”

Raith Rovers attacker Callum Smith keeps his eye on the ball as he cushions a volley during rehabilitation work.
Callum Smith is hopeful of starting running again soon. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

The other uncertainty that could have preyed on Smith’s mind was the fact he is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, with a tentative comeback target of the opening league fixture of next term, manager Barry Robson has indicated Raith will ‘still be looking after’ the striker through his recovery.

“I’ve not fully spoken to them yet about any kind of contract stuff,” he added. “But they’ve made me aware that they’re going to look after me.

“So, that’s obviously a nice thing to hear.

“Hopefully that can all get sorted soon and then I’ll just be able to focus on next season.”

