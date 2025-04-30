Callum Smith admits he could not have hoped for a better guide through his Raith Rovers injury hell than pal and team-mate Lewis Vaughan.

Smith damaged his knee in the 2-0 win over Ayr United on November 1 and knew instantly it was serious.

Scans confirmed he had ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and would require surgery and a lengthy recovery that would keep him sidelined until beyond the summer.

That rehabilitation has been making slow – but steady – progress and the 25-year-old is hopeful of starting to jog again next week as he looks to tick off another significant milestone in his comeback.

“That’s me just starting to kind of jump and land and things like that,” Smith told Courier Sport. “Hopefully I’ll be running within the next week; that’s the plan.

“Everything with my knee is feeling really good and I’m progressing well, so the next step is running.

“Obviously, it’s been tough, but the boys have kept me motivated. Seeing progress along the way keeps you going as well, which is the main thing.

“Every kind of milestone that you reach, you just get that extra wee lift. Especially now, starting to get on the pitch again; it’s a big moment for myself.”

Smith has praised the care and attention he has had from Raith physio Gregor Pirie.

Smith: ‘He was a big help for me’

But, with some dark days along the way, Smith has been grateful for the guidance and words of encouragement from Vaughan, who has been unfortunate to suffer four ACL injuries during a luckless career.

“Lewis has not had the best of seasons either with injuries,” said Smith of Vaughan, who spent over five months out following hamstring surgery.

“So, when I first did my ACL, a lot of the stuff I was doing, I was doing it with him.

“Every time I was feeling something in my knee that I didn’t think was right, I was asking him. And he was like, ‘no, don’t worry about it, I had that’.

“So, just to have somebody that’s done it four times, which is crazy to think, in the changing room is probably the best person I could have asked for. He was a big help for me.”

The other uncertainty that could have preyed on Smith’s mind was the fact he is out of contract at the end of the season.

However, with a tentative comeback target of the opening league fixture of next term, manager Barry Robson has indicated Raith will ‘still be looking after’ the striker through his recovery.

“I’ve not fully spoken to them yet about any kind of contract stuff,” he added. “But they’ve made me aware that they’re going to look after me.

“So, that’s obviously a nice thing to hear.

“Hopefully that can all get sorted soon and then I’ll just be able to focus on next season.”