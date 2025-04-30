Neil Lennon admits he faces an ‘important’ personal decision over his future after reporting ‘positive’ talks with Dunfermline about a new contract.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager insists discussions with the East End Park club are ‘ongoing’, and no decision is expected before Friday night’s clash with Morton.

However, with that trip to Cappielow being the final outing of the short-term deal penned on his arrival on March 21, both parties know a quick resolution is needed in the coming days.

Assuming the Pars’ place in next term’s Championship is confirmed by the Scottish FA hearing on Thursday, the futures of out-of-contract players are expected to be settled next week.

And Lennon has made encouraging noises over the chances of him staying in the Dunfermline dugout beyond the summer.

“Talks are ongoing, that’s all I can say on it at the minute,” he said. “I’ll not have a definitive answer, I wouldn’t imagine, before the weekend anyway, that’s for sure.

“At the minute, I’m obviously thinking about the [Morton] game.

“But I’m also thinking about my own future and how that’s going to look. So, it’s an important decision for me on a personal level as well.”

Asked whether the discussions with the Dunfermline hierarchy had been positive and if new owner James Bord was continuing to sell the club to him, Lennon added: “Absolutely, yes.

Lennon ‘pretty clear on what’s required’ at DAFC

“He [Bord] has got plans. Whether he can run before he can walk is another thing.

“It’s got to be incremental but he’s very, very willing to do that.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, in terms of the infrastructure of the club and the infrastructure of the staff. That all can be done pretty quickly.

“I think we’re pretty clear on what’s required [with the squad]. There will be bodies leaving the building.

“And obviously there’s a few players on loan as well and they’ll go back to their parent club.

“Whether we look at the loan again for next year is another thing we’ll need to consider.

“But, yes, there’ll obviously be changes. Look, it’s the end of the season, these things happen.

“So we have to finish well and then look for the future.”

Dunfermline are awaiting the outcome of Hamilton Accies’ Scottish FA appeal over the 15-point deduction from the SPFL that has plunged the Lanarkshire club into bottom spot and relegation.

And Lennon admits they are not yet counting their chickens on the sanctions being upheld.

Lennon: ‘Out of Pars’ control’

“I don’t really have an opinion on it because it’s totally out of our control,” he commented whilst admitting it will be a case of ‘job done’ if he keeps the Pars in the Championship.

“There’s an ideal scenario for us!

“But I can’t control these things and Hamilton have every right to appeal it if they think the punishment is too much or if they feel there’s no justification for a punishment. This is normal.

“We’re just trying to prepare as best we can – with either them getting the 15 points knocked off or getting the 15 points knocked [back] on.”’