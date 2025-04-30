Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Lennon reveals latest on ‘positive’ talks over Dunfermline Athletic future amidst Hamilton Accies appeal

The Pars are preparing to bring the curtain down on a largely forgettable season with a trip to face Morton.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon stands with his hands in his jacket pockets.
Neil Lennon's future at Dunfermline remains undecided. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Neil Lennon admits he faces an ‘important’ personal decision over his future after reporting ‘positive’ talks with Dunfermline about a new contract.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager insists discussions with the East End Park club are ‘ongoing’, and no decision is expected before Friday night’s clash with Morton.

However, with that trip to Cappielow being the final outing of the short-term deal penned on his arrival on March 21, both parties know a quick resolution is needed in the coming days.

Assuming the Pars’ place in next term’s Championship is confirmed by the Scottish FA hearing on Thursday, the futures of out-of-contract players are expected to be settled next week.

Pars boss Neil Lennon raises both hands above his head to clap.
Neil Lennon has guided Dunfermline to just one defeat from their last five matches. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And Lennon has made encouraging noises over the chances of him staying in the Dunfermline dugout beyond the summer.

“Talks are ongoing, that’s all I can say on it at the minute,” he said. “I’ll not have a definitive answer, I wouldn’t imagine, before the weekend anyway, that’s for sure.

“At the minute, I’m obviously thinking about the [Morton] game.

“But I’m also thinking about my own future and how that’s going to look. So, it’s an important decision for me on a personal level as well.”

Asked whether the discussions with the Dunfermline hierarchy had been positive and if new owner James Bord was continuing to sell the club to him, Lennon added: “Absolutely, yes.

Lennon ‘pretty clear on what’s required’ at DAFC

“He [Bord] has got plans. Whether he can run before he can walk is another thing.

“It’s got to be incremental but he’s very, very willing to do that.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, in terms of the infrastructure of the club and the infrastructure of the staff. That all can be done pretty quickly.

“I think we’re pretty clear on what’s required [with the squad]. There will be bodies leaving the building.

“And obviously there’s a few players on loan as well and they’ll go back to their parent club.

Dunfermline manager Neil Lennon gesticulates on the touchline beside assistant Iain Brunskill.
Neil Lennon (right) brought assistant Iain Brunskill with him to Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Whether we look at the loan again for next year is another thing we’ll need to consider.

“But, yes, there’ll obviously be changes. Look, it’s the end of the season, these things happen.

“So we have to finish well and then look for the future.”

Dunfermline are awaiting the outcome of Hamilton Accies’ Scottish FA appeal over the 15-point deduction from the SPFL that has plunged the Lanarkshire club into bottom spot and relegation.

And Lennon admits they are not yet counting their chickens on the sanctions being upheld.

Lennon: ‘Out of Pars’ control’

“I don’t really have an opinion on it because it’s totally out of our control,” he commented whilst admitting it will be a case of ‘job done’ if he keeps the Pars in the Championship.

“There’s an ideal scenario for us!

“But I can’t control these things and Hamilton have every right to appeal it if they think the punishment is too much or if they feel there’s no justification for a punishment. This is normal.

“We’re just trying to prepare as best we can – with either them getting the 15 points knocked off or getting the 15 points knocked [back] on.”’

