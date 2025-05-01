Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shaun Byrne makes injury admission as he sets sights on Raith Rovers role in play-off bid

The midfielder is poised to make just his second start in almost 4 months in the showdown with Queen's Park.

Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne before a match.
Raith Rovers midfielder Shaun Byrne. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Shaun Byrne admits he rushed his return from injury – but is determined to now help Raith Rovers time their play-off push to perfection.

The former Dundee midfielder sustained a nasty injury to his ankle ligaments in Barry Robson’s first match as manager back in early January.

He then made his comeback seven weeks later but had to wait until last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton to make his first start in almost four months.

It has been a frustrating time for the 31-year-old, who has had to wait for Scott Brown’s two-match suspension to find his way back into Robson’s line-up.

However, there is a strong resolve to prove himself as Raith seek a victory against Queen’s Park tomorrow night.

Shaun Byrne sits on the pitch surrounded by Raith Rovers team-mates and medical staff.
Shaun Byrne (grounded) receives treatment after being injured against Ayr United on January 4. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

“I was lucky, I didn’t need to get an operation,” Byrne explained to Courier Sport. “But, it was just my ankle – sometimes you think you’re alright until you get back into contact training and stuff.

“I’ve done a lot of work with the physio, but nothing replicates playing a game or training with your team-mates.

“You can do all the running with the physio, but you’re not really under much pressure from players. You’re not getting tackled, you’re not having to change direction sharply.

“So, looking back, I probably rushed back too quickly, just because I was desperate to get back.

“I was training in a lot of pain at first and I was probably a bit behind the group, in terms of fitness. So, it’s been quite frustrating.

What Raith Rovers need to land play-off

“But I’d say, for the last month or so, I’ve been back to full fitness. I’ve been doing extra work on my own after training.”

The frustration for Raith as a squad is they do not have their play-off bid in their own hands.

Home draws against Airdrie and Morton in recent weeks have left them needing a favour from Livingston, who host fourth-placed Partick Thistle tomorrow evening.

Should the Jags lose then Rovers will finish fourth with a win against Queen’s Park. If the Firhill men draw, it will come down to goal difference – with Partick currently four better off.

A win for the Maryhill outfit and it does not matter what Raith do at Hampden.

Raith midfielder Shaun Byrne challenges from behind as Morton's Ali Crawford shields the ball.
Shaun Byrne made his first start in almost four months in Raith Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Morton. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

“We can’t really worry about the game at Livingston,” added Byrne when asked about the permutations. “We’ve got to take care of our game, first and foremost.

“We need to go and get the three points and, obviously, whatever happens at Livingston, it’ll happen.

“But if we don’t win the game, then it’s irrelevant what happens elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Hopefully we can go there and get the ball down, create plenty of chances and win the game.

“And hopefully that will be enough.”

