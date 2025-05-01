Shaun Byrne admits he rushed his return from injury – but is determined to now help Raith Rovers time their play-off push to perfection.

The former Dundee midfielder sustained a nasty injury to his ankle ligaments in Barry Robson’s first match as manager back in early January.

He then made his comeback seven weeks later but had to wait until last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Morton to make his first start in almost four months.

It has been a frustrating time for the 31-year-old, who has had to wait for Scott Brown’s two-match suspension to find his way back into Robson’s line-up.

However, there is a strong resolve to prove himself as Raith seek a victory against Queen’s Park tomorrow night.

“I was lucky, I didn’t need to get an operation,” Byrne explained to Courier Sport. “But, it was just my ankle – sometimes you think you’re alright until you get back into contact training and stuff.

“I’ve done a lot of work with the physio, but nothing replicates playing a game or training with your team-mates.

“You can do all the running with the physio, but you’re not really under much pressure from players. You’re not getting tackled, you’re not having to change direction sharply.

“So, looking back, I probably rushed back too quickly, just because I was desperate to get back.

“I was training in a lot of pain at first and I was probably a bit behind the group, in terms of fitness. So, it’s been quite frustrating.

What Raith Rovers need to land play-off

“But I’d say, for the last month or so, I’ve been back to full fitness. I’ve been doing extra work on my own after training.”

The frustration for Raith as a squad is they do not have their play-off bid in their own hands.

Home draws against Airdrie and Morton in recent weeks have left them needing a favour from Livingston, who host fourth-placed Partick Thistle tomorrow evening.

Should the Jags lose then Rovers will finish fourth with a win against Queen’s Park. If the Firhill men draw, it will come down to goal difference – with Partick currently four better off.

A win for the Maryhill outfit and it does not matter what Raith do at Hampden.

“We can’t really worry about the game at Livingston,” added Byrne when asked about the permutations. “We’ve got to take care of our game, first and foremost.

“We need to go and get the three points and, obviously, whatever happens at Livingston, it’ll happen.

“But if we don’t win the game, then it’s irrelevant what happens elsewhere.

“It’s going to be a tough game. Hopefully we can go there and get the ball down, create plenty of chances and win the game.

“And hopefully that will be enough.”