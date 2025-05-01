Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers must guard against as play-off bid reaches Championship finale

The Stark's Park outfit need a victory over Queen's Park - and a favour elsewhere.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson on the Stark's Park pitch.
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

Barry Robson has urged Raith Rovers to blank out the action elsewhere in the Championship finale – because their own task at Hampden is difficult enough.

The Stark’s Park boss does not want his players distracted as they continue their bid for a promotion play-off place.

It is a quest that is not in their own control, with Partick Thistle in fourth enjoying a two-point advantage and better goal difference going into the last games of the regular campaign.

However, Raith know that a win over Queen’s Park can see them leapfrog Thistle if the Jags fail to win away at title-chasing Livingston.

And Robson is determined to ensure Rovers are not left ruing their own performance amidst their hopes for good news from West Lothian.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson stands with his hands in his pockets on the touchline.
Barry Robson will be taking charge of his 20th game as Raith Rovers manager. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

“It’s an old cliche and it’s boring,” he said. “But if I’m standing asking, ‘what’s going on there? What’s the score? What’s happened there?’ then I’m not doing my job properly.

“Let’s focus on what we can do. We’ve got to win a game at Queen’s Park and that’s a hard enough task in itself to be able to do.

“If we can do that, give full focus to that, then we can see where it takes us.”

When it was put to Robson that the supporters will definitely have one eye on happenings at Almondvale, he added: “They’ll be doing that for us, which is fine.

“But the players have to blank that out because we need to win. That’s all the players’ focus. It doesn’t matter, anything else.

Robson: ‘Let’s try and grab opportunity’

“We can’t forget we’re still playing against a good team, a good opponent. We can’t just expect. That doesn’t happen. The game doesn’t work like that.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity. Let’s try and grab it with both hands.”

Raith will be backed by a travelling support numbering over 1,000 at the national stadium as they hope for the right combination of results.

With a nine-game unbeaten run, the Kirkcaldy men certainly appear to be gathering momentum at just the right time.

They have lost only five times in 17 league games since Robson’s appointment as boss in late December.

Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers are hoping it will be thumbs up for them in their play-off bid. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

He is optimistic that one more win could extend the campaign for at least one more week.

“I’m positive, yeah,” said Robson, who will be without Scott Brown due to suspension and back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski due to a neck injury.

“We’ve got to try. The game goes for 90-plus minutes and it only takes a second to score a goal, as they say.

“We just have to concentrate and we’ve just got to be positive, go and try and enjoy it and take as many fans as we can and give 100 per cent in everything we do; staff included, fans included.

“You never know in life where that can take you. It’s amazing how far it can.”

