Barry Robson has urged Raith Rovers to blank out the action elsewhere in the Championship finale – because their own task at Hampden is difficult enough.

The Stark’s Park boss does not want his players distracted as they continue their bid for a promotion play-off place.

It is a quest that is not in their own control, with Partick Thistle in fourth enjoying a two-point advantage and better goal difference going into the last games of the regular campaign.

However, Raith know that a win over Queen’s Park can see them leapfrog Thistle if the Jags fail to win away at title-chasing Livingston.

And Robson is determined to ensure Rovers are not left ruing their own performance amidst their hopes for good news from West Lothian.

“It’s an old cliche and it’s boring,” he said. “But if I’m standing asking, ‘what’s going on there? What’s the score? What’s happened there?’ then I’m not doing my job properly.

“Let’s focus on what we can do. We’ve got to win a game at Queen’s Park and that’s a hard enough task in itself to be able to do.

“If we can do that, give full focus to that, then we can see where it takes us.”

When it was put to Robson that the supporters will definitely have one eye on happenings at Almondvale, he added: “They’ll be doing that for us, which is fine.

“But the players have to blank that out because we need to win. That’s all the players’ focus. It doesn’t matter, anything else.

Robson: ‘Let’s try and grab opportunity’

“We can’t forget we’re still playing against a good team, a good opponent. We can’t just expect. That doesn’t happen. The game doesn’t work like that.

“We’ve given ourselves an opportunity. Let’s try and grab it with both hands.”

Raith will be backed by a travelling support numbering over 1,000 at the national stadium as they hope for the right combination of results.

With a nine-game unbeaten run, the Kirkcaldy men certainly appear to be gathering momentum at just the right time.

They have lost only five times in 17 league games since Robson’s appointment as boss in late December.

He is optimistic that one more win could extend the campaign for at least one more week.

“I’m positive, yeah,” said Robson, who will be without Scott Brown due to suspension and back-up goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski due to a neck injury.

“We’ve got to try. The game goes for 90-plus minutes and it only takes a second to score a goal, as they say.

“We just have to concentrate and we’ve just got to be positive, go and try and enjoy it and take as many fans as we can and give 100 per cent in everything we do; staff included, fans included.

“You never know in life where that can take you. It’s amazing how far it can.”