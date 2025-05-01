Tobi Oluwayemi is convinced he is returning to Celtic a better player thanks to his ‘invaluable’ Dunfermline experience.

And the goalkeeper admits he is keeping an open mind on what happens next in his career.

When fit, the 21-year-old has been an ever-present for the Pars since joining on a season-long loan last August.

Despite the team’s troubled campaign, which has included playing under three permanent managers, the former Spurs youngster has enjoyed his time with the Fifers.

He has kept 12 clean sheets in 35 appearances and enhanced his reputation with some impressive displays.

Oluwayemi is contracted to Celtic beyond the summer and, having been involved with the first-team there previously, harbours hopes of making a breakthrough with the Hoops.

However, with Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon a known admirer, as well as being a former manager of his at Parkhead, the Londoner could be a target again for the Pars for next term.

“It’s been a good season for me,” said Oluwayemi. “It’s been enjoyable, I’ve learned a lot, and obviously it’s coming to an end but the experience has been invaluable for me.

“When you go on loan, the main thing you want is games and minutes, and I’ve been able to do that, so it’s been positive.

“The clean sheets to go along with it, they are always a positive.

Oluwayemi: ‘I’m definitely a better player’

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get as many [good] results as I’d like. But, ultimately, as a goalkeeper, you’re there to keep the ball out of the net.

“When you’re playing men’s football, you learn a lot. You learn how to go through the good times and the bad times; when you’re feeling on top of your game, and when you’re not.

“And all that the adversity, the playing for points and the real meaning, throws at you. It’s been a great experience for me playing in that.

“I think I’m going back now more mature, a bit older, more experienced, so definitely a better player for it.

“That’s always the main goal when you go on loan. Not only to prove to yourself, but also to prove to your parent club that you’re improving, that you’re learning and that you’ve come back a better player than you left.”

What happens next is the question for Oluwayemi, who has worked with the likes of Fraser Forster, Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel at his parent club.

“I’ve still got a bit of time left at Celtic,” he added. “But ultimately we’ll just see how things go.”

Asked about the possibility of another loan at Dunfermline, he added: “I don’t know, honestly.

“As a player, you just focus on where you are and what you have to do. And you leave all the things up to the people that make the decisions, ultimately.”