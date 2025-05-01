Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tobi Oluwayemi reflects on ‘invaluable’ Dunfermline Athletic experience and his next move at Celtic

The on-loan goalkeeper has been impressive for the Pars this season.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic's on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi reaches his hands out to the camera.
Dunfermline's on-loan Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Tobi Oluwayemi is convinced he is returning to Celtic a better player thanks to his ‘invaluable’ Dunfermline experience.

And the goalkeeper admits he is keeping an open mind on what happens next in his career.

When fit, the 21-year-old has been an ever-present for the Pars since joining on a season-long loan last August.

Despite the team’s troubled campaign, which has included playing under three permanent managers, the former Spurs youngster has enjoyed his time with the Fifers.

He has kept 12 clean sheets in 35 appearances and enhanced his reputation with some impressive displays.

Tobi Oluwayemi in action against Livingston in February. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Oluwayemi is contracted to Celtic beyond the summer and, having been involved with the first-team there previously, harbours hopes of making a breakthrough with the Hoops.

However, with Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon a known admirer, as well as being a former manager of his at Parkhead, the Londoner could be a target again for the Pars for next term.

“It’s been a good season for me,” said Oluwayemi. “It’s been enjoyable, I’ve learned a lot, and obviously it’s coming to an end but the experience has been invaluable for me.

“When you go on loan, the main thing you want is games and minutes, and I’ve been able to do that, so it’s been positive.

“The clean sheets to go along with it, they are always a positive.

Oluwayemi: ‘I’m definitely a better player’

“Unfortunately, we didn’t get as many [good] results as I’d like. But, ultimately, as a goalkeeper, you’re there to keep the ball out of the net.

“When you’re playing men’s football, you learn a lot. You learn how to go through the good times and the bad times; when you’re feeling on top of your game, and when you’re not.

“And all that the adversity, the playing for points and the real meaning, throws at you. It’s been a great experience for me playing in that.

“I think I’m going back now more mature, a bit older, more experienced, so definitely a better player for it.

“That’s always the main goal when you go on loan. Not only to prove to yourself, but also to prove to your parent club that you’re improving, that you’re learning and that you’ve come back a better player than you left.”

Tobi Oluwayemi fist pumps Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.
Tobi Oluwayemi feels he will return to Celtic a better player following his Dunfermline loan. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

What happens next is the question for Oluwayemi, who has worked with the likes of Fraser Forster, Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel at his parent club.

“I’ve still got a bit of time left at Celtic,” he added. “But ultimately we’ll just see how things go.”

Asked about the possibility of another loan at Dunfermline, he added: “I don’t know, honestly.

“As a player, you just focus on where you are and what you have to do. And you leave all the things up to the people that make the decisions, ultimately.”

