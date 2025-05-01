Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic’s Championship safety confirmed as Hamilton Accies lose SFA appeal

The Pars have escaped the threat of relegation to League One.

By Iain Collin
Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Dunfermline will definitely play Championship football next season. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have had their Championship safety confirmed after the Scottish FA rejected Hamilton Accies’ appeal over their points deduction.

The Lanarkshire club were penalised 15 points by the SPFL due to multiple rule breaches.

The censure effectively relegated John Rankin’s side after plunging them to the foot of the table.

Dunfermline Athletic striker Chris Kane keeps the ball against Hamilton Accies.
Dunfermline will definitely finish above the bottom two in the Championship after Hamilton Accies failed with their appeal against a 15-point penalty. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It meant that Dunfermline’s 0-0 draw with Airdrie last Saturday was enough to remove any threat of relegation from Neil Lennon’s side.

Celebrations had been put on hold due to Hamilton’s ongoing legal challenge, which was lodged with the SFA last week.

The appellate tribunal sat on Thursday and dismissed Accies’ bid to overturn their points deduction.

They are now officially relegated to League One, with Airdrie facing the uncertainty of the play-offs.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, can head into the final game of the season, against Morton at Cappielow, knowing they will play Championship football again next term.

Relegation doubts removed, future planning

It removes any lingering doubts over the Fifers’ planning for next season, including the future of manager Neil Lennon.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss has revealed discussions over an extended stay at East End Park have been positive but are ‘ongoing’.

It is also expected that the Pars’ plethora of out-of-contract players will find out their fate next week.

A short update on the Scottish FA website confirmed the appeal had been thrown out.

It said: “Appeal Dismissed. Original sanctions re-imposed with immediate effect.”

