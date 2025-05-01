Dunfermline have had their Championship safety confirmed after the Scottish FA rejected Hamilton Accies’ appeal over their points deduction.

The Lanarkshire club were penalised 15 points by the SPFL due to multiple rule breaches.

The censure effectively relegated John Rankin’s side after plunging them to the foot of the table.

It meant that Dunfermline’s 0-0 draw with Airdrie last Saturday was enough to remove any threat of relegation from Neil Lennon’s side.

Celebrations had been put on hold due to Hamilton’s ongoing legal challenge, which was lodged with the SFA last week.

The appellate tribunal sat on Thursday and dismissed Accies’ bid to overturn their points deduction.

They are now officially relegated to League One, with Airdrie facing the uncertainty of the play-offs.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, can head into the final game of the season, against Morton at Cappielow, knowing they will play Championship football again next term.

Relegation doubts removed, future planning

It removes any lingering doubts over the Fifers’ planning for next season, including the future of manager Neil Lennon.

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss has revealed discussions over an extended stay at East End Park have been positive but are ‘ongoing’.

It is also expected that the Pars’ plethora of out-of-contract players will find out their fate next week.

A short update on the Scottish FA website confirmed the appeal had been thrown out.

It said: “Appeal Dismissed. Original sanctions re-imposed with immediate effect.”