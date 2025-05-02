Barry Robson reckons Raith Rovers simply ‘ran out of games’ as their playoff bid fell agonisingly at the final hurdle.

The Stark’s Park boss expressed huge pride in his players in the wake of a superb 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Hampden.

In need of a four-goal turnaround should Partick Thistle even draw against Livingston, the Kirkcaldy men delivered in style as they stretched their unbeaten run to ten games.

Goals from Callum Fordyce, a double from Lewis Vaughan, Dylan Easton’s penalty and a stunner from Aiden Marsh put their hosts to the sword.

But the Jags earned the victory they needed at Livingston to stay in fourth and leave Raith suffering heartache in the final-day denouement.

“I just think we’ve run out of games, haven’t we?,” said Robson, who was appointed boss in the last few days of December. “I was really proud of my players. I thought they were outstanding.

“They’ve been outstanding since I’ve come in here.

Robson: Raith need to ‘go again’

“And to go ten games unbeaten and still not go up [into the play-offs] is quite remarkable.

“But credit to the other teams.

“We’ve been performing so well and it’s hard; I can’t be critical of the players.

“What they’ve given us since I’ve been in has been [fantastic]. It’s been a hell of a turnaround for the players.

“And we’ve just got to go again next year. That’s it. We’ve just got to bring that into next season.”

Raith were desperate for Livingston to do them a favour at Almondvale. But, instead, Partick took the lead and clung on when a late leveller for the Lions would have sent Raith into the playoffs.

“The players have worked ever so hard,” added Robson. “They’ve given me everything, every single ounce, every single day since I’ve been in here.

“And I just say to them that if you give me that, then that [kind of victory] is what you get.

“You’re unlucky, but you’ve got to go and try and do that again next year.

“I just feel for them because, as I said, I was proud of them.”