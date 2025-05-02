Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Barry Robson reacts to Raith Rovers’ playoff heartache despite impressive Hampden victory

The Stark's Park men hammered Queen's Park 5-1 but have been pipped to 4th by Partick Thistle.

Disappointed Raith Rovers players trudge off the pitch after learning their play-off fate.
Raith Rovers suffered Hampden heartache as their play-off bid ended in disappointment. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Barry Robson reckons Raith Rovers simply ‘ran out of games’ as their playoff bid fell agonisingly at the final hurdle.

The Stark’s Park boss expressed huge pride in his players in the wake of a superb 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Hampden.

In need of a four-goal turnaround should Partick Thistle even draw against Livingston, the Kirkcaldy men delivered in style as they stretched their unbeaten run to ten games.

Goals from Callum Fordyce, a double from Lewis Vaughan, Dylan Easton’s penalty and a stunner from Aiden Marsh put their hosts to the sword.

Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson in pensive mood.
Barry Robson has steered Raith Rovers to a ten-game unbeaten run. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

But the Jags earned the victory they needed at Livingston to stay in fourth and leave Raith suffering heartache in the final-day denouement.

“I just think we’ve run out of games, haven’t we?,” said Robson, who was appointed boss in the last few days of December. “I was really proud of my players. I thought they were outstanding.

“They’ve been outstanding since I’ve come in here.

Robson: Raith need to ‘go again’

“And to go ten games unbeaten and still not go up [into the play-offs] is quite remarkable.

“But credit to the other teams.

“We’ve been performing so well and it’s hard; I can’t be critical of the players.

“What they’ve given us since I’ve been in has been [fantastic]. It’s been a hell of a turnaround for the players.

“And we’ve just got to go again next year. That’s it. We’ve just got to bring that into next season.”

Aiden Marsh runs away with his arms outstretched as he celebrates Raith Rovers' fifth goal against Queen's Park.
Aiden Marsh’s sensational fifth goal for Raith Rovers ultimately counted for nothing in the play-off race. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith were desperate for Livingston to do them a favour at Almondvale. But, instead, Partick took the lead and clung on when a late leveller for the Lions would have sent Raith into the playoffs.

“The players have worked ever so hard,” added Robson. “They’ve given me everything, every single ounce, every single day since I’ve been in here.

“And I just say to them that if you give me that, then that [kind of victory] is what you get.

“You’re unlucky, but you’ve got to go and try and do that again next year.

“I just feel for them because, as I said, I was proud of them.”

More from Football

A close-up picture of Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari wants right mindset for win or bust Kilmarnock clash
Dundee United will soon have a major addition to their backroom team
Dundee United set to raid English Championship outfit for new head of recruitment
2
The William Hill SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for April: Simon Murray. Image: David Young
Dundee's talisman: Numbers behind Simon Murray's award-winning April
2
Hibs' Marvin Ekpiteta (L) and Dundee United's Sam Dalby fight for possession
5 key Hibs v Dundee United stats as Easter Road record offers cause for…
Dundee United's Jort van der Sande in action for the Tangerines
Jort van der Sande spells out 'best scenario ever' as Dundee United forward shuns…
Tony Docherty takes a training session at Dens Park on Thursday. Image: David Young
Dundee attacker set to return for Motherwell clash as sickness bug ahead of Hearts…
Elliot Watt applauds the St Johnstone fans after the defeat to Motherwell.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari on how Elliot Watt can continue resurgence against Kilmarnock
Chris Kane celebrates his winning goal with Dunfermline Athletic team-mates Lewis McCann and Matty Todd.
Dunfermline Athletic's Championship safety confirmed as Hamilton Accies lose SFA appeal
Dunfermline Athletic's on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi reaches his hands out to the camera.
Tobi Oluwayemi reflects on 'invaluable' Dunfermline Athletic experience and his next move at Celtic
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson on the Stark's Park pitch.
What Barry Robson insists Raith Rovers must guard against as play-off bid reaches Championship…

Conversation