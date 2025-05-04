Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers are determined to use their play-off heartbreak to fuel next season’s push for the Premiership.

The Stark’s Park outfit came up agonisingly short on a night of drama in the Championship’s finale on Friday night.

Despite an impressive 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Hampden, Partick Thistle’s hard-earned 1-0 win over Livingston kept the Jags two points ahead of Raith in the race for fourth.

Vaughan’s double and goals from Callum Fordyce, Dylan Easton and Aiden Marsh saw Barry Robson’s side finish with a bang as they stretched their unbeaten run to ten games.

But the news from Almondvale ensured the lasting feeling was of disappointment and regret – and a resolve not to suffer again in 12 months’ time.

“The gaffer says we need to rest up then come back ready to go again,” said Vaughan. “This club, players and manager want to get back to the Premiership.

“We’ve not been there for a long time and the club and fans deserve to be there. Next season, we will rally and go again.

“It’s a credit to everyone that, since the new gaffer came in, everyone has been different class and responded to the way he wants us to play.

“The unbeaten run speaks for itself. We were a long way from the play-offs when he came in.

Vaughan: Raith have ‘bought into’ Robson’s style

“He wants us to work hard and play a really attacking, high-pressing game. The lads have bought into it.

“We win the ball high up the park a lot and that’s where my second goal came from at Hampden.

“It’s really hard work but it needs to be done and we reaped the rewards towards the end of the season.”

The first of Vaughan’s double came from the penalty spot after Easton, the usual taker this season, stepped aside to allow Vaughan to score his first of the season.

Having netted 19 last term, it has been a frustrating campaign thanks to over five months out due a serious hamstring injury.

“A big shout out to Dylan Easton for letting me take the penalty in the first-half,” added the 29-year-old. “He said if I was confident enough, he would let me take it.

“It shows you what a great team-mate he is. I could have had a hat-trick but their young goalie [Milosz Sliwinski] made a great save.

“From a personal point of view, I felt I was just getting back to my best, getting sharp again and, before I know it, the season’s over.

“Standing there after the game, clapping the fans, it was a bit doom and gloom for us. It just wasn’t meant to be.

“I’m just gutted it’s the end of the season. But it is what it is and I’ll just make sure I go away, stay strong and come back ready to go.”