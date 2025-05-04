Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Vaughan sets Premiership goal after Raith Rovers’ heartbreak in play-off bid

The Stark's Park side fell agonisingly short in their bid to catch Partick Thistle in fourth place.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan holds his left hand up to his face as he displays his disappointment.
Lewis Vaughan shows his disappointment at Raith Rovers' final-day heartbreak. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Lewis Vaughan insists Raith Rovers are determined to use their play-off heartbreak to fuel next season’s push for the Premiership.

The Stark’s Park outfit came up agonisingly short on a night of drama in the Championship’s finale on Friday night.

Despite an impressive 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park at Hampden, Partick Thistle’s hard-earned 1-0 win over Livingston kept the Jags two points ahead of Raith in the race for fourth.

Vaughan’s double and goals from Callum Fordyce, Dylan Easton and Aiden Marsh saw Barry Robson’s side finish with a bang as they stretched their unbeaten run to ten games.

Lewis Vaughan roars with delight after the first of his two goals for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park.
Lewis Vaughan’s first-half penalty against Queen’s Park was his first goal of the season for Raith Rovers. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

But the news from Almondvale ensured the lasting feeling was of disappointment and regret – and a resolve not to suffer again in 12 months’ time.

“The gaffer says we need to rest up then come back ready to go again,” said Vaughan. “This club, players and manager want to get back to the Premiership.

“We’ve not been there for a long time and the club and fans deserve to be there. Next season, we will rally and go again.

“It’s a credit to everyone that, since the new gaffer came in, everyone has been different class and responded to the way he wants us to play.

The unbeaten run speaks for itself. We were a long way from the play-offs when he came in.

Vaughan: Raith have ‘bought into’ Robson’s style

“He wants us to work hard and play a really attacking, high-pressing game. The lads have bought into it.

“We win the ball high up the park a lot and that’s where my second goal came from at Hampden.

“It’s really hard work but it needs to be done and we reaped the rewards towards the end of the season.”

The first of Vaughan’s double came from the penalty spot after Easton, the usual taker this season, stepped aside to allow Vaughan to score his first of the season.

Having netted 19 last term, it has been a frustrating campaign thanks to over five months out due a serious hamstring injury.

Lewis Vaughan runs away carrying the ball after scoring for Raith Rovers against Queen's Park.
Lewis Vaughan’s second goal helped send Raith Rovers on their way to an impressive 5-1 win over Queen’s Park. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

“A big shout out to Dylan Easton for letting me take the penalty in the first-half,” added the 29-year-old. “He said if I was confident enough, he would let me take it.

“It shows you what a great team-mate he is. I could have had a hat-trick but their young goalie [Milosz Sliwinski] made a great save.

“From a personal point of view, I felt I was just getting back to my best, getting sharp again and, before I know it, the season’s over.

“Standing there after the game, clapping the fans, it was a bit doom and gloom for us. It just wasn’t meant to be.

“I’m just gutted it’s the end of the season. But it is what it is and I’ll just make sure I go away, stay strong and come back ready to go.”

