Football In Pictures: Arbroath fans bring the energy to Gayfield Park Arbroath fans were in good spirits on Saturday to cheer on their team. Arbroath fans cheer on their team. Pictures by Dave Johnston By Emma Grady May 4 2025, 5:20pm Hundreds of Arbroath fans turned out to watch Arbroath take on Queen of the South at Gayfield Park. Arbroath won the William Hill League 1 trophy after drawing with Queen of the South. Overall the match was a great experience for Arbroath fans who celebrated taking home the trophy. Photographer Dave Johnson was there to capture the action. Fans celebrate winning the league. Ethan Ferguson (7) from Broughty Ferry celebrates after the win with an inflatable trophy. Fans cheer on from the side-lines. Co-manager Colin Hamilton with his family. Arbroath fans enjoying the match. Fans watch and cheer on. Arbroath co-managers David Gold and Colin Hamilton with the league trophy. The Arbroath players celebrate with the league trophy. Innes Murray with the league trophy. Ryan Dow (Arbroath) celebrates after scoring during the league 1 match at Gayfield.
