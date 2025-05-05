Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
D-day for Dunfermline Athletic squad as discussions take place with out-of-contract players

The Pars are expected to undergo a massive overhaul this summer.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon and squad members before the game against Morton.
Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon and squad members. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Today is D-day for Dunfermline’s out-of-contract players.

Following the conclusion of the Championship season on Friday night, many of the Pars stars are learning their fate ahead of a major squad rebuild this summer.

New owners James Bord and Evan Sofer are expected to fund an extensive revamp following two years of the team underperforming and struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Whether Neil Lennon remains to guide the Fifers beyond the summer also remains to be confirmed.

Dunfermline defend a high ball into their box in the 2-0 defeat to Morton.
Dunfermline’s final-day 2-0 defeat to Morton could prove the swansong for many players. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

The former Celtic and Hibernian manager has made encouraging noises in recent weeks over a possible longer stay at East End Park.

However, with Championship survival confirmed by Hamilton Accies’ points deduction, planning for the new season is ongoing, with an incredible 20 first-team players out of contract.

It is understood chairman and chief executive David Cook is meeting with the squad for talks on Monday.

With six loan players – Toby Oluwayemi, Tommy Fogarty, Andre Raymond, Owen Hampson, Archie Stevens and Ephraim Yeboah – returning to their parent clubs, deals for a further 14 expire in the coming days.

Massive turnover of players expected at Dunfermline

They include defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Lewis McCann, although pptions to extend are understood to have been built into their previous agreements.

Some stalwarts of late, such as Aaron Comrie, Chris Hamilton and Joe Chalmers, are also facing an uncertain future, whilst others – Craig Wighton and Rhys Breen – have been out on loan.

With the likes of David Wotherspoon, Michael O’Halloran and Craig Clay in the ‘experienced’ category and a plethora of younger signings early in the new year failing to make much of an impact, there is expected to be a massive turnover of players.

High-profile Lennon recruit Victor Wanyama and Omar Taylor-Clarke, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and fans’ favourite Josh Cooper complete the extensive list of players reaching the end of deals.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen warms up before a Dunfermline Athletic match.
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen has impressed since joining Dunfermline, who are believed to have an option to extend his short-term contract. Image: Ross Parker / SNS.

Some of the youngsters who helped the club win the recent Reserve Cup are also out of contract this summer.

It leaves Dunfermline with a squad of Deniz Mehmet, Ewan Otoo, Sam Young, Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher, Kieran Ngwenya, Kane Ritchie-Hosler, Matty Todd, Andrew Tod, Chris Kane, Connor Young, Taylor Sutherland and Keith Bray.

Whether some of those may be told they can seek a future elsewhere is another question.

