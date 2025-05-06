With Raith Rovers’ campaign drawing to a frustrating climax, the club’s awards night brought the curtain down on a turbulent season.

Whilst the team’s burning ambition of a promotion play-off place slipped away in agonising fashion, despite the impressive 5-1 win at Hampden on Friday night, individual accolades were dished out 24 hours later.

And it is hard to argue with any of the decisions.

Fans’ favourite Dylan Easton was the big winner, scooping the supporters’, coaches’ and players’ player of the year trophies.

Lewis Stevenson earned the ‘best individual performance’ award for his display at home to Ayr United in November and goal of the season for his sensational maiden Raith strike in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies in September.

On-loan Hearts attacker Finlay Pollock, whose season was unfortunately curtailed by a hamstring injury, took the young player of the year.

Many – such as Lewis Vaughan, Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton, Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne – were hampered by injury and the likes of Jamie Gullan, Jordan Doherty, Aiden Marsh and Josh Rae only arrived for the second half of the season.

Courier Sport has taken a look at those who deserve an honourable mention from a difficult season played under three different managers.

Jordan Doherty

Signed by Neill Collins, Doherty has been an ever-present for successor Barry Robson.

The Irishman has featured in all 20 matches since his contract kicked in at the start of January and has started 19 of those.

Dependable at full-back, wing-back, centre-half or central midfield, the 24-year-old has proved a shrewd signing for Raith.

With a pre-season under his belt this summer, there will be hope the former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Bohemians player can be even better next term.

Paul Hanlon

The former Hibernian stalwart was hampered by a hip issue last summer and was absent from the start of the season.

The marquee signing only missed three league matches, however, and has been imperious at times at the heart of the Raith defence.

He was a significant part of the rearguard improvements that saw Rovers keep five clean sheets as they finished the season with a run of ten unbeaten games.

Now 35, the defender’s experience will again be crucial next term.

Ross Matthews

Like Doherty, another who was pressed into action in different positions earlier in the season because of injuries.

However, the vice-captain has been a key figure in his preferred position in central midfield.

He started all but the first of Robson’s 20 matches at the helm and his 39 appearances make it his most consistent season in the last three.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but will be optimistic he has done enough for an extension with his only senior club.

Kai Montagu

Montagu arrived as a complete unknown from East Kilbride last summer.

It is fair to say his 17 appearances, including two starts, have made this the teenager’s breakthrough season in senior football.

Although used only sparingly off the bench, he has been given game-time by Ian Murray, Collins and Robson and shown plenty of potential.

His performances were enough to earn a new, longer deal in February that ties him to Rovers until 2027.