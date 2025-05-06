Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Raith Rovers players who deserve praise as club’s awards dominated by 2 fans’ favourites

Dylan Easton and Lewis Stevenson have been recognised by the Stark's Park outfit for impressive seasons.

Dylan Easton clutches multiple awards from Raith Rovers' player of the year ball.
Dylan Easton clutches multiple awards from Raith Rovers' player of the year ball. Image: Ryan Fleming Photography / RRFC.
By Iain Collin

With Raith Rovers’ campaign drawing to a frustrating climax, the club’s awards night brought the curtain down on a turbulent season.

Whilst the team’s burning ambition of a promotion play-off place slipped away in agonising fashion, despite the impressive 5-1 win at Hampden on Friday night, individual accolades were dished out 24 hours later.

And it is hard to argue with any of the decisions.

Fans’ favourite Dylan Easton was the big winner, scooping the supporters’, coaches’ and players’ player of the year trophies.

Finlay Pollock, Dylan Easton and Lewis Stevenson (left to right) were the big winners at Raith Rovers’ player of the year awards ceremony. Image: Ryan Fleming Photography / RRFC.

Lewis Stevenson earned the ‘best individual performance’ award for his display at home to Ayr United in November and goal of the season for his sensational maiden Raith strike in the 3-3 draw with Hamilton Accies in September.

On-loan Hearts attacker Finlay Pollock, whose season was unfortunately curtailed by a hamstring injury, took the young player of the year.

Many – such as Lewis Vaughan, Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton, Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne – were hampered by injury and the likes of Jamie Gullan, Jordan Doherty, Aiden Marsh and Josh Rae only arrived for the second half of the season.

Courier Sport has taken a look at those who deserve an honourable mention from a difficult season played under three different managers.

Jordan Doherty in action during Raith Rovers' Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic.
Jordan Doherty (right) in action during Raith Rovers’ Scottish Cup defeat to Celtic. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Jordan Doherty

Signed by Neill Collins, Doherty has been an ever-present for successor Barry Robson.

The Irishman has featured in all 20 matches since his contract kicked in at the start of January and has started 19 of those.

Dependable at full-back, wing-back, centre-half or central midfield, the 24-year-old has proved a shrewd signing for Raith.

With a pre-season under his belt this summer, there will be hope the former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Bohemians player can be even better next term.

Paul Hanlon jumps as he fires in a goal for Raith Rovers against Dunfermline.
Paul Hanlon (No.4) scored his first goal for Raith Rovers in the Fife derby win over Dunfermline in March. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Paul Hanlon

The former Hibernian stalwart was hampered by a hip issue last summer and was absent from the start of the season.

The marquee signing only missed three league matches, however, and has been imperious at times at the heart of the Raith defence.

He was a significant part of the rearguard improvements that saw Rovers keep five clean sheets as they finished the season with a run of ten unbeaten games.

Now 35, the defender’s experience will again be crucial next term.

Ross Matthews takes to the microphone following his testimonial match in October.
Ross Matthews takes to the microphone following his testimonial match for Raith Rovers in October. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Ross Matthews

Like Doherty, another who was pressed into action in different positions earlier in the season because of injuries.

However, the vice-captain has been a key figure in his preferred position in central midfield.

He started all but the first of Robson’s 20 matches at the helm and his 39 appearances make it his most consistent season in the last three.

The 29-year-old is out of contract this summer but will be optimistic he has done enough for an extension with his only senior club.

Kai Montagu stands with his hands on his hips during a match for Raith Rovers.
Kai Montagu has made 17 appearances for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

Kai Montagu

Montagu arrived as a complete unknown from East Kilbride last summer.

It is fair to say his 17 appearances, including two starts, have made this the teenager’s breakthrough season in senior football.

Although used only sparingly off the bench, he has been given game-time by Ian Murray, Collins and Robson and shown plenty of potential.

His performances were enough to earn a new, longer deal in February that ties him to Rovers until 2027.

Conversation