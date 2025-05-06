Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell makes second-leg vow with East Fife left needing play-off comeback after Edinburgh City defeat

The Fifers went down 1-0 to Edinburgh in their semi-final first-leg at Meadowbank.

By Iain Collin
East Fife boss Dick Campbell.
East Fife boss Dick Campbell. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Dick Campbell is convinced East Fife can make the most of home advantage after being left needing a second-leg comeback in their League One play-off semi-final.

The Methil men succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Edinburgh City at Meadowbank following a smart 76th-minute finish from on-loan Hibernian youngster Malik Zaid.

The Fifers finished nine points ahead of their hosts in the table over the course of the season.

But they now have just 90 minutes to ensure it is them who progress to the final against either Elgin City or, more likely after their 4-2 first-leg win in the other semi, Annan Athletic.

East Fife striker Nathan Austin in action.
Nathan Austin had two of East Fife’s best opportunities against Edinburgh City. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Campbell lamented a lack of goal-scoring opportunities in the capital and is determined to get things right in the return leg on Saturday.

“We lost the championship because we lost three games against the bottom three teams – 1-0, 1-0, 1-0,” the East Fife boss told Courier Sport. “And we’ve lost again 1-0.

“If you think about what we created, there wasn’t a lot. Fash [Nathan Austin] had a couple of sitters. But I’m not blaming anybody.

“It’s half-time. It’s 1-0, we’re kicking down hill on Saturday – we’re at home – and it’s going to take two goals to beat them.

“But I’ll look forward to it. I’ll train them on Thursday night and we’ll do a lot of crossing and finishing – because it looks like we need it.

Campbell: Big crowd will ‘influence us’

“I don’t think we’ve done enough to win the game. I honestly, didn’t.

“But let’s see what Saturday brings us. We’ll have a big crowd and they’ll influence us.”

Austin threatened in the first-half but failed to get enough on his shot to trouble back-pedalling City keeper Mark Weir.

After the interval, the striker lobbed Weir on the break but again came up short as his effort was hacked clear before reaching the net.

East Fife only really came to life after going behind and twice came close to a leveller in injury-time.

Dick Campbell holds an East Fife scarf above his head.
Dick Campbell is hoping home advantage tells for East Fife in the second-leg against Edinburgh City. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Substitute Scott Shepherd was thwarted by a superb block from Edin Lynch six yards out and then replacement Jack Healy fired over.

“We’re going to need what we showed in the last ten minutes – and twice over,” added Campbell. “We’ll need every single break that’s going on Saturday.

“I would imagine the manager at Edinburgh City [Michael McIndoe] will know there’s still a wee bit of the ‘second-half’ to go.

“And I’m the same. I’ll have to get it right and I’ll have to make sure the players that are playing on Saturday get it right.”

Conversation