Raith Rovers came mighty close to being involved in promotion play-offs this week – but instead are getting down to the more unsavoury business of talks with out-of-contract players.

Manager Barry Robson said in the wake of Friday night’s 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park that some players had been spoken to ahead of the expiry of their contract.

And it is understood the Stark’s Park hierarchy are hopeful of getting round all of the relevant parties over the course of this week.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the Raith players coming to the end of their current agreements.

Goalkeepers

Kevin Dabrowski and Andy McNeil are both out of contract in the coming weeks.

With on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae having taken the gloves from Dabrowski midway through the season, it seems certain the Pole will depart this summer.

If McNeil follows him out the door, it will leave Rovers requiring two new players to fight for the number one spot.

Rae has 12 months left on his deal at Saints but could be a possible target after securing seven shut-outs in 14 league appearances.

Defence

Liam Dick, Kieran Freeman, youngster Callum Hannah and Euan Murray are all out of contract ahead of next season.

Dick, 29, has made 29 appearances this term and has shown his versatility by playing in the centre and at wing-back. Meanwhile, Murray, 31, has 24 outings to his name.

Both have plenty of experience and could make a good case for a longer stay.

However, it may be Robson wants to make room in his squad for fresh faces and go with more youth.

At 19, Hannah would provide that and would fit the mould if Rovers are still keen on being involved in the reserve set-up for 2025/26.

Raith will have to decide if the teenager has progressed enough in loans at Montrose and Clyde.

However, it would seem inevitable after also being loaned out to Montrose in January that Freeman will be looking for a new club.

Midfield

In his testimonial season with Raith, Ross Matthews made 39 appearances for the club.

With 35 starts, he was an integral part of the team under Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Robson.

Injuries to Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne helped get the 29-year-old the consistency of selection he has sometimes missed.

Robson knows Matthews has the energy and commitment to fit into his style of play.

Attack

Aidan Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Callum Smith complete the first-team players coming to the end of their agreements.

Smith is currently recovering from a serious knee injury. But Robson has indicated Rovers will ‘look after him’ during his rehabilitation.

That seems to point towards at least a short-term deal.

Gullan returned to Raith for a fifth separate spell in January and netted four times in 18 outings to press his case for an extension.

In the fourth season of his second stint with the club, Connolly managed 31 appearances – but 20 were as a substitute.

It may be that a fresh start suits both parties.