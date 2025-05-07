Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Who is out of contract as Raith Rovers talk to players ahead of Barry Robson squad revamp?

The Stark's Park club are confirming who will get new deals this week.

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds his right hand up to his face in pensive mood.
Barry Robson will revamp his Raith Rovers squad this summer. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Raith Rovers came mighty close to being involved in promotion play-offs this week – but instead are getting down to the more unsavoury business of talks with out-of-contract players.

Manager Barry Robson said in the wake of Friday night’s 5-1 hammering of Queen’s Park that some players had been spoken to ahead of the expiry of their contract.

And it is understood the Stark’s Park hierarchy are hopeful of getting round all of the relevant parties over the course of this week.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the Raith players coming to the end of their current agreements.

Kevin Dabrowski raises a clenched fist in celebration.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Goalkeepers

Kevin Dabrowski and Andy McNeil are both out of contract in the coming weeks.

With on-loan St Johnstone keeper Josh Rae having taken the gloves from Dabrowski midway through the season, it seems certain the Pole will depart this summer.

If McNeil follows him out the door, it will leave Rovers requiring two new players to fight for the number one spot.

Rae has 12 months left on his deal at Saints but could be a possible target after securing seven shut-outs in 14 league appearances.

Defence

Liam Dick, Kieran Freeman, youngster Callum Hannah and Euan Murray are all out of contract ahead of next season.

Dick, 29, has made 29 appearances this term and has shown his versatility by playing in the centre and at wing-back. Meanwhile, Murray, 31, has 24 outings to his name.

Both have plenty of experience and could make a good case for a longer stay.

However, it may be Robson wants to make room in his squad for fresh faces and go with more youth.

Raith Rovers’ Euan Murray, Shaun Byrne and Liam Dick celebrate the win over Dundee United in December 2023. Image: SNS.

At 19, Hannah would provide that and would fit the mould if Rovers are still keen on being involved in the reserve set-up for 2025/26.

Raith will have to decide if the teenager has progressed enough in loans at Montrose and Clyde.

However, it would seem inevitable after also being loaned out to Montrose in January that Freeman will be looking for a new club.

Midfield

In his testimonial season with Raith, Ross Matthews made 39 appearances for the club.

With 35 starts, he was an integral part of the team under Ian Murray, Neill Collins and Robson.

Injuries to Scott Brown and Shaun Byrne helped get the 29-year-old the consistency of selection he has sometimes missed.

Robson knows Matthews has the energy and commitment to fit into his style of play.

Raith Rovers striker Callum Smith jumps during his rehabilitation exercises.
Raith Rovers have vowed to ‘look after’ striker Callum Smith during his recovery from a serious knee injury. Image: Tony Fimister / RRFC.

Attack

Aidan Connolly, Jamie Gullan and Callum Smith complete the first-team players coming to the end of their agreements.

Smith is currently recovering from a serious knee injury. But Robson has indicated Rovers will ‘look after him’ during his rehabilitation.

That seems to point towards at least a short-term deal.

Gullan returned to Raith for a fifth separate spell in January and netted four times in 18 outings to press his case for an extension.

In the fourth season of his second stint with the club, Connolly managed 31 appearances – but 20 were as a substitute.

It may be that a fresh start suits both parties.

