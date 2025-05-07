Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic reveal Victor Wanyama amongst 6 stars in new contract talks as 14 depart East End Park

Chris Hamilton and Victor Wanyama are amongst those the Fifers want to keep.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager Neil Lennon.
Uncertainty remains over Neil Lennon's position as Dunfermline manager. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Dunfermline are in talks with six players over new contracts – but have announced the departure of 14 others.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama, Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and attacker Josh Cooper are all ‘in dialogue’ with the Pars over fresh terms.

Lewis McCann, who faces a lengthy recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery this week, is also in talks over his future and has been assured of the Fifers’ support through his rehabilitation.

With 20 squad members all having deals expiring at the same time, it was always likely to be an extensive overhaul this summer.

And the list of the 14 exiting the club includes some notable figures and a wealth of experience, as well as the return of loanees to their parent clubs.

Victor Wanyama gets on the ball for Dunfermline Athletic.
Victor Wanyama was a shock signing for Dunfermline just days after the appointment of Neil Lennon as manager. Image: Paul Byars / SNS Group.

Rhys Breen, Joe Chalmers, Craig Clay, Aaron Comrie, Michael O’Halloran, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Craig Wighton and David Wotherspoon have all been told their time is up at East End Park.

Meanwhile, loan players Tommy Fogarty, Owen Hampson, Tobi Oluwayemi, Andre Raymond, Archie Stevens and Ephraim Yeboah have all departed after varying degrees of success with the Pars.

A statement read: “The club would like to thank each and every one of the players departing KDM Group East End Park for their efforts while at the club.”

The player negotiations are being conducted against the backdrop of a degree of uncertainty over the identity of the manager.

Neil Lennon’s short-term deal ran through to the end of the campaign.

Neil Lennon new contract

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss achieved his stated goal of saving the team from relegation and has made encouraging noises over a longer stay in the dugout.

However, as yet, a deal to keep hold of the Northern Irishman has not yet been agreed.

Retention of the 53-year-old would appear to play a major role in encouraging Wanyama, the former Celtic and Spurs midfielder, to stay on at Dunfermline beyond the summer.

The Kenya internationalist turns 34 next month and will need a good pre-season to improve on the fitness levels he showed in at least three of his four outings at the end of the campaign.

Hamilton, a boyhood Pars fan, as well as fans’ favourite Cooper, may prove easier to deal with, whilst Chilokoa-Mullen had an ‘option’ clause built into his agreement when he moved from Leeds United in January.

Departing Pars defender Aaron Comrie keeps his eyes on the ball.
Aaron Comrie is the longest-serving player of those to be released. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There were likewise agreed options to extend in McCann’s last contract but his injury, sustained in training before the goalless draw with Partick Thistle last month, came at an inopportune time.

Of the departing players, there are few surprises.

Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton have been out on loan, Omar Taylor-Clarke failed to make any significant impact on the first-team after arriving in January and David Wotherspoon, Michael O’Halloran and Craig Clay are coming towards the end of their careers.

Having joined the Fifers in May 2019, Comrie is the longest-serving of those on their way out and leaves having made 212 appearances for the club.

Youth players Jake Sutherland, Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have all been offered new deals, but goalkeeper Lewis Briggs is leaving.

