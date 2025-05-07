Dunfermline are in talks with six players over new contracts – but have announced the departure of 14 others.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama, Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and attacker Josh Cooper are all ‘in dialogue’ with the Pars over fresh terms.

Lewis McCann, who faces a lengthy recovery after undergoing hamstring surgery this week, is also in talks over his future and has been assured of the Fifers’ support through his rehabilitation.

With 20 squad members all having deals expiring at the same time, it was always likely to be an extensive overhaul this summer.

And the list of the 14 exiting the club includes some notable figures and a wealth of experience, as well as the return of loanees to their parent clubs.

Rhys Breen, Joe Chalmers, Craig Clay, Aaron Comrie, Michael O’Halloran, Omar Taylor-Clarke, Craig Wighton and David Wotherspoon have all been told their time is up at East End Park.

Meanwhile, loan players Tommy Fogarty, Owen Hampson, Tobi Oluwayemi, Andre Raymond, Archie Stevens and Ephraim Yeboah have all departed after varying degrees of success with the Pars.

A statement read: “The club would like to thank each and every one of the players departing KDM Group East End Park for their efforts while at the club.”

The player negotiations are being conducted against the backdrop of a degree of uncertainty over the identity of the manager.

Neil Lennon’s short-term deal ran through to the end of the campaign.

Neil Lennon new contract

The former Celtic and Hibernian boss achieved his stated goal of saving the team from relegation and has made encouraging noises over a longer stay in the dugout.

However, as yet, a deal to keep hold of the Northern Irishman has not yet been agreed.

Retention of the 53-year-old would appear to play a major role in encouraging Wanyama, the former Celtic and Spurs midfielder, to stay on at Dunfermline beyond the summer.

The Kenya internationalist turns 34 next month and will need a good pre-season to improve on the fitness levels he showed in at least three of his four outings at the end of the campaign.

Hamilton, a boyhood Pars fan, as well as fans’ favourite Cooper, may prove easier to deal with, whilst Chilokoa-Mullen had an ‘option’ clause built into his agreement when he moved from Leeds United in January.

There were likewise agreed options to extend in McCann’s last contract but his injury, sustained in training before the goalless draw with Partick Thistle last month, came at an inopportune time.

Of the departing players, there are few surprises.

Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton have been out on loan, Omar Taylor-Clarke failed to make any significant impact on the first-team after arriving in January and David Wotherspoon, Michael O’Halloran and Craig Clay are coming towards the end of their careers.

Having joined the Fifers in May 2019, Comrie is the longest-serving of those on their way out and leaves having made 212 appearances for the club.

Youth players Jake Sutherland, Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have all been offered new deals, but goalkeeper Lewis Briggs is leaving.