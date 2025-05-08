Raith Rovers reveal new pitch proposals as they lay down detailed strategy for Premiership return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers reveal new pitch proposals as they lay down detailed strategy for Premiership return

The Stark's Park outfit have unveiled a 'phase two' plan after declaring 'phase one' complete.

By Iain Collin
A photo of the facade of the main stand at Raith Rovers' Stark's Park.
Raith Rovers' board have declared phase one of their plans for the club 'complete'. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have unveiled a ‘Phase Two Strategy’ they hope will take the club back into the Premiership for the first time in almost three decades.

The Kirkcaldy outfit have confessed their disappointment over this season’s exploits, which climaxed in the team missing out on the promotion play-offs on the final day.

However, with Barry Robson arriving in December as the club’s third manager in a turbulent six months, they are determined to get things right next term.

Now two years into the reign of the new ownership group that took over in May 2023, significant progress has been made off the pitch with major redevelopment work at Stark’s Park.

They have declared phase one ‘complete’.

Disappointed Raith Rovers players trudge off the pitch after learning their play-off fate.
Raith Rovers suffered Hampden heartache as their play-off bid ended in disappointment. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

The board of directors are now turning their attentions to efforts aimed at helping bring improvements on the pitch with the ultimate goal of promotion to the top-flight for the first time since relegation in 1997.

The new strategy has identified three core objectives: Continuing to strengthen fan engagement and local support; developing new revenue streams to reinvest in the football department; and advancing the football department through analysis and data to gain an edge over clubs with higher budgets.

The directors state: “Our mission remains unchanged: To return Raith Rovers to the Premiership in a sustainable way – ensuring we stay there for the long term while preserving our role at the heart of the local community.”

Some of the areas touched on in the detailed 26-page document range from encouraging more female fans, introducing a female mascot and exploring reopening the Railway Stand to employing the club’s first-ever recruitment analyst and strengthening data analysis.

Raith Rovers budget

Raith are predicting that Robson will be given somewhere between the fourth and sixth-biggest budget in the Championship next season after having the ‘seventh or eighth’ in the league by the end of this term.

“The data shows that, in this division, the team with the highest budget usually wins promotion,” continue the directors.

“Raith Rovers have spent 20 of the last 28 seasons in the second-tier, and it’s fair to say we’ve likely never had the highest – or even second-highest – budget during that time.

“In that context, our inability to return to the top-flight is perhaps not surprising.

Holding a pen in his outstretched right hand, Raith Rovers boss Barry Robson issues instructions.
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

“That said, promotion without the biggest budget isn’t impossible.

“To achieve it, we must work harder and smarter than our rivals, finding an edge over clubs with deeper pockets that may not be using their resources as effectively.”

Meanwhile, Raith have revealed they could relay their plastic pitch as early as this summer.

They are currently seeking ‘grant support’ to help fund a new surface.

Despite the SPFL’s moves to ban artificial grass in the Premiership, the Kirkcaldy outfit insist that plastic ‘remains essential’.

Raith: ‘Plastic surface remains essential’

The statement reads: “One of our biggest upcoming expenses is relaying the surface at Stark’s Park, as the current pitch nears the end of its lifespan.

“Returning to grass isn’t feasible at this stage, particularly while we await clarity on Premiership pitch rules.

“A plastic surface remains essential – both for our community work and for generating income through pitch hire.

“We hope to confirm grant support soon, and work could begin as early as this summer.

“A new surface will allow us to generate more non-match-day income from pitch hire. We’re also exploring new partnerships and creative ways to increase revenue from the pitch.”

