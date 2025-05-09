6 Dunfermline Athletic players profiled as dialogue continues over contract extensions

Dunfermline Athletic’s revamp for next season has gathered pace with the departures of 14 first-team players.

At the same time, it was announced the Pars are ‘in dialogue’ with six players about their futures at East End Park.

In a moment of flux for the Fifers’ squad, there were perhaps few surprises in the identity of those who were released.

Courier Sport has taken a look at the ones who are in discussions to stay on beyond the summer.

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen

The young defender was the success story from Dunfermline’s influx of signings in the new year.

A Scotland U/21 cap schooled in the youth set-ups at Liverpool and Leeds United, the 20-year-old proved his quality in his 15 appearances for the club.

Comfortable and skilful in possession, the 20-year-old perfectly suits the back three that Neil Lennon preferred on his arrival in March.

Having penned only a short-term deal in a permanent move from Leeds, the Pars built in options to keep Chilokoa-Mullen, who has spoken of relishing playing in “men’s football”.

He is one who undoubtedly fits the business model of improving players to benefit from future transfer dealings.

Josh Cooper

Cooper had to be patient before penning a 12-month deal with Dunfermline last August.

He arrived following two years down the leagues with Stirling Albion, where he ended up after leaving hometown team Morton.

After impressing on trial with the Pars last summer, then boss James McPake was eventually given the green light to sign the attacking midfielder towards the end of the window.

The 22-year-old made 28 appearances in the season just gone and his impact in 22 substitute’s outings made him something of a fans’ favourite.

He may want more game-time but will be hopeful of proving himself all over again if he does stay on.

Chris Hamilton

As a boyhood Dunfermline fan, Hamilton has worn his heart on his sleeve for the whole of his time at East End Park.

In his 119 matches for the Pars over the last three years, he has shown a dedication to the cause that makes him a valuable squad member.

He has also proved his versatility with impressive performances both at centre-half and in midfield, and filled in at right-back earlier this season.

That adaptability will be attractive across the course of a campaign when injuries and suspensions can bite.

Lewis McCann

A Dunfermline player since May 2018, McCann is recovering from hamstring surgery earlier this week and the Fifers have said they will ‘provide facilities for his rehabilitation’ as they remain in dialogue.

It was announced back in October 2023 that the striker had agreed a new deal, ‘with option’, tying him to the club until 2026.

However, there appears to have been some uncertainty over whether the 23-year-old was staying on beyond this term when he sustained the injury last month.

McCann has all the attributes needed to excel in the Championship, but – with positional changes a mitigating factor – there may be frustrations he has not hit top form enough over the years.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

One of the rash of fresh faces under previous manager Michael Tidser in January and February thanks to new owner James Bord’s data and statistics influence.

The 25-year-old has an impressive pedigree, having played for England at youth level, winning the U/17s Word Cup alongside the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho.

Starting in the academy at Spurs, he played just one competitive match for the London side.

Since leaving in January 2020, the composed midfielder played 58 times for Stoke City, Lincoln and Blackpool before a move to join Estrela in Portugal.

That switch failed to pay off and, after leaving last September, he arrived at Dunfermline short of match fitness and experience of Scottish football.

His undoubted ability on the ball would benefit from a full pre-season and improved surfaces.

Victor Wanyama

A shock signing in the few days after the arrival of Lennon as manager, Wanyama suffered an ignominious debut for the Pars.

Sent-off against Ayr United just 20 minutes after his introduction, the former Celtic and Spurs midfielder failed to make the impact that was hoped.

Clearly short of fitness after eight months without a first-team appearance, the Kenya internationalist still managed to cause a hullabaloo by pitching up in Fife.

A summer fitness programme would give the one-time £12.5 million player the foundations to prove his stellar ability at the heart of the Pars team.

Lennon remaining in the dugout will be a prerequisite and the Fifers will have to decide whether his wages are worth the outlay.