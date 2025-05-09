EWAN SMITH: Arbroath leadership shake-up ends week of whispers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EWAN SMITH: Arbroath leadership shake-up ends week of whispers

Brian Cargill has succeeded Ewen West as Lichties chairman.

New Arbroath chairman Brian Cargill. Image: Jeremy Parker
New Arbroath chairman Brian Cargill. Image: Jeremy Parker
By Ewan Smith

In Arbroath’s darkest hour, Brian Cargill was waking up in the middle of the night, responding to text messages from all over the world, desperate to bank the money that would put the Angus side back on track to success.

Newly-appointed Arbroath chairman Cargill, a retired civil engineer, quite literally rebuilt the Angus club brick-by-brick after the 2020 Covid lockdown threatened its stability.

A supporters’ wall was far from a new concept when Cargill launched the scheme with humble expectations. But it quickly became a symbol of hope, solidarity and togetherness at Arbroath.

Today, it is home to well in excess of 1500 bricks, generating an estimated £150,000 for Arbroath, and Cargill is sleeping a lot easier at night.

“We thought if we sold 60 to 100 bricks that would be fantastic,” Cargill said as he unveiled the wall.

“I knew we were onto something special when I started getting texts at 2am from Dubai, Australia, New Zealand, USA and…Friockheim.”

The supporters’ wall at Gayfield. Image: Sammy Turner/SNS

The very fact that Cargill, 61, was willing to be contacted on his personal mobile phone at all hours of the day to sell bricks epitomises why he is such a popular figure amongst the Lichties support.

Approachable, community-minded and visible, the lifelong Arbroath fan was the overwhelmingly popular choice amongst supporters to replace the retiring Ewen West as chairman.

Cargill is very active and responsive to supporters on social media, At a supporters’ summit last summer, in the days that followed the club’s relegation from the Championship, he offered fans the chance to call him with any concerns they had over the direction the club was taking.

A charismatic after-dinner speaker, Cargill warms up the sell-out hospitality lounges before games and his love for the club shines through as he entertains the room, selling off bizarre auction prizes such as signed tins of Fray Bentos pies, denture cases and toilet seats to raise money for the club.

Tellingly, almost every second word out of his pre-game speech is ‘community’.

And as the driving force behind the Arbroath Community Trust, he is every bit as focused on improving life chances for the people in the town as he is on bringing success on the pitch.

Departing chairman Ewen West (left) with the League One trophy. Image: Roddy Scott/SNS

Arbroath’s confirmation on Thursday of Cargill’s appointment ended a week of uncertainty and whispers, with unacceptable abuse aimed at long-standing director Douglas Bain – thought to be a rival contender to Cargill for the role of chairman.

A banner appeared in the young ultras’ section of the Arbroath crowd as the League One champions celebrated trophy day that read: ‘If you hate Douglas Bain, clap your hands’.

Few, if any, around the fans joined in but it was not the kind of thing you expect to see at a club celebrating success.

Bain had eight years’ service on the Arbroath board before leaving the club in the wake of Cargill’s appointment and should be thanked for his contribution.

As Arbroath begin their preparations for life back in the Championship, after pushing the boat out financially through Cargill-inspired fundraising schemes that spawned signings such as Sam Stanton, they have a big task ahead of them.

Home crowds have held up in League One, but they have missed the income stream generated by travelling supports.

Nevertheless, the foundations are firmly in place for Arbroath to rekindle the success they enjoyed during their recent five-year stint in the Championship.

And in Cargill, a trusted lieutenant of immensely popular ex-chairman Mike Caird, they have the local bricklayer ready to rebuild fortress Gayfield again.

