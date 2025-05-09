Dunfermline Athletic rate chances of keeping manager Neil Lennon as they make ‘have a go’ promise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic rate chances of keeping manager Neil Lennon as they make ‘have a go’ promise

The Pars are determined to push for the Championship title next season.

By Iain Collin
Neil Lennon shakes hands with Dunfermline chairman and CEO David Cook.
Dunfermline are in negotiations to extend the short-term deal Neil Lennon agreed in March. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have revealed they are ‘hopeful’ of concluding a deal for Neil Lennon to stay on as manager as they set their sights on promotion to the Premiership.

The Pars are desperate for the former Celtic and Hibernian boss to lead the club into next season as they promise a ‘busy summer’ of change at East End Park.

In an address to supporters, chairman and chief executive David Cook has vowed the Fifers are ready to ‘have a go’ under the stewardship of ‘ambitious’ new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer as they target a tilt at the Championship title next term.

Key to that is likely to be the retention of Lennon in the dugout and they are optimistic of getting an extension to his initial short-term deal over the line in the coming days.

Dunfermline boss Neil Lennon gestures on the touchline beside assistant Iain Brunskill.
Dunfermline are ‘hopeful’ of hanging on to manager Neil Lennon (right) and assistant Iain Brunskill. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“Undoubtedly, the appointment of Neil Lennon has played a big part in the club and fans feeling more connected for the run-in,” said Cook in hailing the highest home attendances since 2006/07.

“His management skills along with his stature, values and character played a significant role in helping us get the points we needed to stay up.

“We have all loved having him at the club.

Negotiations always take time. But talks are progressing, and we are hopeful that we can put something in place for a future with Neil and his assistant, Iain Brunskill.

“Neil’s initial appointment and the subsequent desire to extend his stay does give an indication to the scale of the ambition for your club under our new owners, James Bord and Evan Sofer.

Cook: Owners ‘deeply engaged’ in DAFC

“James and Evan continue to participate in the day-to-day running of the business and are deeply engaged in our club.

“It’s a pleasure working with them and seeing that we share the same ambition and desire to improve our fortunes.”

Cook’s message to fans comes in the week that Dunfermline said goodbye to 14 first-team players and opened ‘dialogue’ with six others over their futures at the club.

After two seasons of struggles at the bottom end of the Championship since winning League One in 2023, an overhaul of the squad is no surprise.

And Cook has hinted at an exciting time ahead as the Pars target new signings capable of delivering a promotion push.

David Cook (left) has hailed the ‘ambition and desire’ of new owner James Bord (centre). Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“With many players departing, we will, of course, be making significant changes to the playing personnel ahead of the new season,” added Cook, who confirmed Dunfermline will be laying a new pitch at East End Park this summer.

“It has been frustrating that we haven’t been able to mount a promotion challenge over the past two seasons and that is something we are keen to address.

“It is going to be a big summer. And we will be doing everything in our power to get recruitment right to make sure we deliver the results we all crave.

“It is a summer for having a go and I am sure you will see that in our actions as we approach the new season.”

