Dunfermline Athletic rate chances of keeping manager Neil Lennon as they make ‘have a go’ promise

Dunfermline have revealed they are ‘hopeful’ of concluding a deal for Neil Lennon to stay on as manager as they set their sights on promotion to the Premiership.

The Pars are desperate for the former Celtic and Hibernian boss to lead the club into next season as they promise a ‘busy summer’ of change at East End Park.

In an address to supporters, chairman and chief executive David Cook has vowed the Fifers are ready to ‘have a go’ under the stewardship of ‘ambitious’ new owners James Bord and Evan Sofer as they target a tilt at the Championship title next term.

Key to that is likely to be the retention of Lennon in the dugout and they are optimistic of getting an extension to his initial short-term deal over the line in the coming days.

“Undoubtedly, the appointment of Neil Lennon has played a big part in the club and fans feeling more connected for the run-in,” said Cook in hailing the highest home attendances since 2006/07.

“His management skills along with his stature, values and character played a significant role in helping us get the points we needed to stay up.

“We have all loved having him at the club.

“Negotiations always take time. But talks are progressing, and we are hopeful that we can put something in place for a future with Neil and his assistant, Iain Brunskill.

“Neil’s initial appointment and the subsequent desire to extend his stay does give an indication to the scale of the ambition for your club under our new owners, James Bord and Evan Sofer.

Cook: Owners ‘deeply engaged’ in DAFC

“James and Evan continue to participate in the day-to-day running of the business and are deeply engaged in our club.

“It’s a pleasure working with them and seeing that we share the same ambition and desire to improve our fortunes.”

Cook’s message to fans comes in the week that Dunfermline said goodbye to 14 first-team players and opened ‘dialogue’ with six others over their futures at the club.

After two seasons of struggles at the bottom end of the Championship since winning League One in 2023, an overhaul of the squad is no surprise.

And Cook has hinted at an exciting time ahead as the Pars target new signings capable of delivering a promotion push.

“With many players departing, we will, of course, be making significant changes to the playing personnel ahead of the new season,” added Cook, who confirmed Dunfermline will be laying a new pitch at East End Park this summer.

“It has been frustrating that we haven’t been able to mount a promotion challenge over the past two seasons and that is something we are keen to address.

“It is going to be a big summer. And we will be doing everything in our power to get recruitment right to make sure we deliver the results we all crave.

“It is a summer for having a go and I am sure you will see that in our actions as we approach the new season.”