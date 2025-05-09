Dylan Easton assesses Barry Robson reign as Raith Rovers star recalls shock first impressions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dylan Easton assesses Barry Robson reign as Raith Rovers star recalls shock first impressions

The fans' favourite is convinced the Stark's Park outfit have the foundations for a better season in 2025/26.

Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton gives the thumbs up.
Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dylan Easton insists Raith Rovers are ‘buying into’ Barry Robson’s reign – after initially being shocked by their new manager’s methods.

The Stark’s Park side finished the season with a run of ten games undefeated but suffered final-day agony in their late bid to land a play-off place.

Easton, whose performances scooped the supporters’, players’ and fans’ player of the year awards, is optimistic the Kirkcaldy outfit can carry that momentum into next term.

And he is confident Robson, the former Aberdeen head coach, has proven he can get the best out of the Rovers squad.

“He sets really high standards,” Easton said of Robson, who replaced Neill Collins in December after Ian Murray was sacked in August.

Dylan Easton clutches multiple awards from Raith Rovers' player of the year ball.
Dylan Easton clutches multiple awards from Raith Rovers’ player of the year ball. Image: Ryan Fleming Photography / RRFC.

“It’s been an up and down season for us, in terms of three different managers, stop-start, different philosophies, different styles of play, different formations.

“And then managers like different players, so we’ve not had that consistent run.

“But since the manager’s come in, we went ten games unbeaten and we’ve had that consistency. It’s credit to him.

“In the first couple of weeks, we used to think, ‘Jesus, what are we in for here?’.

“Every training session, apart from the day before a game, was kind of like pre-season.

Easton: Robson deserves ‘big credit’

“It was tough, but we saw the rewards for it.

“Even stopping for a drink, he wants you jogging in and not walking. ‘Lazy teams walk,’ he says.

“And I think we’re buying into it now. We’ve shown that consistency in the last ten games and I think it’s big credit to him and the way he wants to play.”

With ten players out of contract this summer, there is an opportunity for Robson to put his stamp on his pool of players.

However, despite finishing fifth this season, Easton is convinced Raith already have the basis of a squad capable of challenging higher up the league next year.

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Easton clenches his fists and roars in celebration.
Dylan Easton netted 17 times for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“In the last five, six weeks, he’s made it clear to us there won’t be big changes,” Easton added in a wide-ranging interview on PLZ’s ‘The Footballer’s Football Show’.

“He’s happy with what we’ve got, with boys like Lewis Vaughan coming back (from injury).

“We managed to keep that squad in the last ten games and we went unbeaten.

“So, hopefully we can keep that momentum going next season.

“I think there will be probably two or three coming in to help us. The manager has touched on that. But there won’t be many changes.”

