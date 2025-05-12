Dunfermline delight as fan Lucas Fyfe signs professional deal with Pars

Dunfermline have reaffirmed their commitment to developing local talent by signing promising kid Lucas Fyfe on a two-year apprenticeship.

The 16-year-old will join up with the first-team squad for pre-season training this summer after putting pen to paper on his deal.

The teenager has impressed for the Pars’ U/18s and in outings for the reserves.

A highly-rated forward, Fyfe played his part in helping the East End Park second-string reach the final of the Reserve Cup final but was an unused substitute for the triumph over Kilmarnock.

One of the main goals of previous majority shareholders DAFC Fussball was to strengthen the club’s academy.

And, despite the data-driven recruitment approach of new owners Park Bench, Dunfermline remain eager to bring their own youngsters through the ranks.

Chairman and CEO David Cook said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Lucas sign with the club.

“Not only is he a talented young player who has come through our academy system, but he is also a lifelong Pars fan.

“It’s always special when a supporter gets the chance to wear the badge as a player.

“We are excited to see his journey continue and look forward to what the future holds for him.”

Dunfermline remain ‘in dialogue’

Fellow youngsters Jake Sutherland, Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have also been offered new deals.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline, who are yet to confirm a contract extension for manager Neil Lennon, remain ‘in dialogue’ with six players as they rebuild for next season.

With 14 squad members – including six loan players – departing last week, the Pars announced they are speaking to others with a view to staying on.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama, Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and attackers Josh Cooper and Lewis McCann are out of contract but could agree new deals.

However, with some enjoying some ‘down-time’ at the end of a busy campaign, it looks unlikely anything will be concluded in the coming days.