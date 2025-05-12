Dunfermline delight as fan Lucas Fyfe signs professional deal with Pars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline delight as fan Lucas Fyfe signs professional deal with Pars

The promising teenager becomes the first signing of what is predicted to be a busy summer for the Fifers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic CEO and chairman David Cook sits beside Lucas Fyfe as the youngster signs his new contract.
Lucas Fyfe (right) has signed a new apprenticeship contract with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline have reaffirmed their commitment to developing local talent by signing promising kid Lucas Fyfe on a two-year apprenticeship.

The 16-year-old will join up with the first-team squad for pre-season training this summer after putting pen to paper on his deal.

The teenager has impressed for the Pars’ U/18s and in outings for the reserves.

A highly-rated forward, Fyfe played his part in helping the East End Park second-string reach the final of the Reserve Cup final but was an unused substitute for the triumph over Kilmarnock.

One of the main goals of previous majority shareholders DAFC Fussball was to strengthen the club’s academy.

Lucas Fyfe holds a DAFC scarf above his head at Dunfermline's East End Park.
Teenager Lucas Fyfe is highly rated by Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And, despite the data-driven recruitment approach of new owners Park Bench, Dunfermline remain eager to bring their own youngsters through the ranks.

Chairman and CEO David Cook said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Lucas sign with the club.

“Not only is he a talented young player who has come through our academy system, but he is also a lifelong Pars fan.

“It’s always special when a supporter gets the chance to wear the badge as a player.

“We are excited to see his journey continue and look forward to what the future holds for him.”

Dunfermline remain ‘in dialogue’

Fellow youngsters Jake Sutherland, Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have also been offered new deals.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline, who are yet to confirm a contract extension for manager Neil Lennon, remain ‘in dialogue’ with six players as they rebuild for next season.

With 14 squad members – including six loan players – departing last week, the Pars announced they are speaking to others with a view to staying on.

Midfielders Victor Wanyama, Chris Hamilton and Tashan Oakley-Boothe, defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and attackers Josh Cooper and Lewis McCann are out of contract but could agree new deals.

However, with some enjoying some ‘down-time’ at the end of a busy campaign, it looks unlikely anything will be concluded in the coming days.

