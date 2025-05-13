Raith Rovers set ‘clear expectations’ for fan conduct after launching Ultras membership for new singing section

Raith Rovers say they have ‘set clear expectations’ around behaviour of fans after launching a membership scheme for an official singing section.

The Kirkcaldy club have trialled a separate area for interested supporters in specific games in recent times and have hailed the improvement in atmosphere.

However, they have also encountered issues with damage and ‘unacceptable’ conduct, and have previously issued club bans to individuals.

Last month, the Stark’s Park outfit insisted any groups wanting to run a dedicated singing area would have to engage with officials.

They say the plan that has been announced was formulated in conjunction with ‘informal group leaders’.

An ‘Ultras Raith’ membership, costing £10, must be bought via the club for anyone looking to sit in the section. An area has been set aside for fans at the front of the South Stand.

Rovers say the scheme will allow the club to register names and addresses, and increase accountability for any damage or misconduct.

Raith: We have ‘listened carefully’ to fans

The money raised from memberships will also be used to support ‘tifo’ displays, flags and drums, and with charity fundraising.

The section will be a permanent addition to the stadium for the whole of the 2025/26 campaign.

The club statement reads: “Based on feedback from supporters, players and similar-sized clubs, we believe this is the next step in building a stronger match-day atmosphere at Stark’s Park.

“Eighty-seven per cent of respondents to our recent survey supported the idea. And we’ve listened carefully to both the excitement and concerns.

“Using memberships provides a clear and structured format to move forward.

“We’ve worked directly with informal group leaders to build this plan and set clear expectations around behaviour, inclusivity and responsibility.

“This isn’t a one-off experiment. It’s a full-season pilot, built on fan feedback and inspired by successful models at other clubs of our size.”

Raith say the area set aside for the section has been chosen to affect the fewest existing season-ticket holders. They estimate around 20 will have to be moved.