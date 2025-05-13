Raith Rovers set ‘clear expectations’ for fan conduct after launching Ultras membership for new singing section

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers set ‘clear expectations’ for fan conduct after launching Ultras membership for new singing section

The Stark's Park club are determined to avoid any repeat of past misbehaviour from some supporters.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers fans wave a flag at Stark's Park during the recent draw with Morton.
Raith Rovers fans at Stark's Park during the recent draw with Morton. Images: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers say they have ‘set clear expectations’ around behaviour of fans after launching a membership scheme for an official singing section.

The Kirkcaldy club have trialled a separate area for interested supporters in specific games in recent times and have hailed the improvement in atmosphere.

However, they have also encountered issues with damage and ‘unacceptable’ conduct, and have previously issued club bans to individuals.

Raith Rovers fans in the Stark's Park South Stand.
Raith Rovers are keen to improve the match-day atmosphere at Stark’s Park next season. Image: Finlay Thom / SNS Group.

Last month, the Stark’s Park outfit insisted any groups wanting to run a dedicated singing area would have to engage with officials.

They say the plan that has been announced was formulated in conjunction with ‘informal group leaders’.

An ‘Ultras Raith’ membership, costing £10, must be bought via the club for anyone looking to sit in the section. An area has been set aside for fans at the front of the South Stand.

Rovers say the scheme will allow the club to register names and addresses, and increase accountability for any damage or misconduct.

Raith: We have ‘listened carefully’ to fans

The money raised from memberships will also be used to support ‘tifo’ displays, flags and drums, and with charity fundraising.

The section will be a permanent addition to the stadium for the whole of the 2025/26 campaign.

The club statement reads: “Based on feedback from supporters, players and similar-sized clubs, we believe this is the next step in building a stronger match-day atmosphere at Stark’s Park.

“Eighty-seven per cent of respondents to our recent survey supported the idea. And we’ve listened carefully to both the excitement and concerns.

Raith Rovers fans at the Fife derby victory over Dunfermline in March.
Raith Rovers are determined to regulate their new singing section next season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

“Using memberships provides a clear and structured format to move forward.

“We’ve worked directly with informal group leaders to build this plan and set clear expectations around behaviour, inclusivity and responsibility.

“This isn’t a one-off experiment. It’s a full-season pilot, built on fan feedback and inspired by successful models at other clubs of our size.”

Raith say the area set aside for the section has been chosen to affect the fewest existing season-ticket holders. They estimate around 20 will have to be moved.

