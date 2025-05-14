Two-goal Andy Munro singles out reason for ‘disappointment’ despite East Fife’s lead in play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Two-goal Andy Munro singles out reason for ‘disappointment’ despite East Fife’s lead in play-off final

The Bayview outfit are in the driving seat against Annan Athletic after 3-2 win in first-leg.

East Fife defender Andy Munro before a match.
Andy Munro was East Fife's first-leg hero with two goals. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

First-leg hero Andy Munro admits East Fife are disappointed to be taking only a one-goal advantage to Annan Athletic for Friday’s League One play-off final decider.

The defender struck twice for the Methil men on Tuesday night, including the decisive third in the 3-2 victory for Dick Campbell’s side.

However, with the League Two hopefuls roaring into a two-goal lead in the first-half, and Annan finishing the game with nine men after red cards for Scott Hooper and substitute Leyton Bisland, there was still a sense of frustration after the full-time whistle.

Andy Munro in action for Forfar
Andy Munro in action for previous club Forfar. Image: SNS

“To score a couple of goals in a game like that is really good on a personal level and I’m really proud of that,” former Forfar Athletic favourite Munro told Courier Sport. “But the most important thing is the win.

“But it was the same last week, when it was us that lost at Edinburgh City, it’s only half-time in the tie.

“We’ve got a good group and the boys will do things properly before Friday and will be ready to go.

“The game was scrappy and I think that was maybe due to how we started the match.

“After the game, the boys were really disappointed that we’re not going down there with a better lead.

Munro: ‘Just one of those unfortunate things’

“But, listen, if we were offered a one-goal advantage before the start of Tuesday night’s game, then I think everyone would have bitten your hand off for that.”

The disappointment might also have been aggravated by East Fife gifting Annan their way back into the first-leg with an own goal from Michael McKenna.

However, Munro has showered praise on the ex-Arbroath, Falkirk and Livingston midfielder for the way he reacted to the hapless moment shortly before half-time.

“Michael could try that another hundred times and it would never happen,” Munro said of McKenna turning a Luca Ross cross into his own net. “It’s just one of those unfortunate things.

“But I thought he showed great character with his performance after the goal. He covered every grass and he was brilliant.

Michael McKenna in action for East Fife.
Michael McKenna was heavily involved in two of East Fife’s goals but also scored an own goal. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

“It was his corner for my first goal and it’s his corner to the back post for Rob Jones to touch it back into my path for the second.

“We knew what we were getting when we signed Michael. He’s a real quality player, and one I don’t think the East Fife fans have seen the best of, at the moment.

“I think he’s coming on to form at the right time for us and hopefully that continues on Friday.

“So, credit to him and credit to the boys for keeping on going and getting the victory.”

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds his right hand up to his face in pensive mood.
Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals
Trevor Carson played a big part in Dundee's first win at Hearts since 2022. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Trevor Carson: Dundee must seize 'massive opportunity' to secure Premiership status
Eyes on the prize: Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton.
Glenn Middleton outlines 'horrible' Rangers blueprint as Dundee United 'checkpoints' key
A scale model of the stadium at Caird Park proposed as part of Scotland's Euro 2008 bid.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee FC should build new stadium at Caird Park if Camperdown plans…
5
Uche Ikpeazu warms up before St Johnstone play Ross County.
Uche Ikpeazu urged to remind Hearts fans how effective he can be with St…
East Fife manager Dick Campbell gives the thumbs up.
Dick Campbell explains 'bunnet' red card as 'magnificent' East Fife seize advantage in League…
St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss makes goal difference observation ahead of do or die double-header
Sam Dalby is hunting goal No.15 this term
How Wrexham pals got Sam Dalby involved in promotion party as loan star outlines…
Raith Rovers fans wave a flag at Stark's Park during the recent draw with Morton.
Raith Rovers set 'clear expectations' for fan conduct after launching Ultras membership for new…
Dundee United's Sam Dalby is congratulated following his superbly take opener.
Debate: Who is your Dundee United Player of the Year?
9

Conversation