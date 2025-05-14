Two-goal Andy Munro singles out reason for ‘disappointment’ despite East Fife’s lead in play-off final

First-leg hero Andy Munro admits East Fife are disappointed to be taking only a one-goal advantage to Annan Athletic for Friday’s League One play-off final decider.

The defender struck twice for the Methil men on Tuesday night, including the decisive third in the 3-2 victory for Dick Campbell’s side.

However, with the League Two hopefuls roaring into a two-goal lead in the first-half, and Annan finishing the game with nine men after red cards for Scott Hooper and substitute Leyton Bisland, there was still a sense of frustration after the full-time whistle.

“To score a couple of goals in a game like that is really good on a personal level and I’m really proud of that,” former Forfar Athletic favourite Munro told Courier Sport. “But the most important thing is the win.

“But it was the same last week, when it was us that lost at Edinburgh City, it’s only half-time in the tie.

“We’ve got a good group and the boys will do things properly before Friday and will be ready to go.

“The game was scrappy and I think that was maybe due to how we started the match.

“After the game, the boys were really disappointed that we’re not going down there with a better lead.

Munro: ‘Just one of those unfortunate things’

“But, listen, if we were offered a one-goal advantage before the start of Tuesday night’s game, then I think everyone would have bitten your hand off for that.”

The disappointment might also have been aggravated by East Fife gifting Annan their way back into the first-leg with an own goal from Michael McKenna.

However, Munro has showered praise on the ex-Arbroath, Falkirk and Livingston midfielder for the way he reacted to the hapless moment shortly before half-time.

“Michael could try that another hundred times and it would never happen,” Munro said of McKenna turning a Luca Ross cross into his own net. “It’s just one of those unfortunate things.

“But I thought he showed great character with his performance after the goal. He covered every grass and he was brilliant.

“It was his corner for my first goal and it’s his corner to the back post for Rob Jones to touch it back into my path for the second.

“We knew what we were getting when we signed Michael. He’s a real quality player, and one I don’t think the East Fife fans have seen the best of, at the moment.

“I think he’s coming on to form at the right time for us and hopefully that continues on Friday.

“So, credit to him and credit to the boys for keeping on going and getting the victory.”