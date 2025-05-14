Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals

The Stark's Park outfit have started the process of rebuilding for next season.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson holds his right hand up to his face in pensive mood.
Barry Robson will revamp his Raith Rovers squad this summer after the exit of five players. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Raith Rovers have announced the departures of five out-of-contract players as they kick-start a summer rebuild under Barry Robson.

The Kirkcaldy club are also in discussions with a further six whose deals are expiring in the coming days.

Departing Stark’s Park are cult hero keeper Kevin Dabrowski, popular winger Aidan Connolly, defender Euan Murray after a second spell at the club, youngster Jake Nicholson and former Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman.

They are joined by loan players George Gitau, Aiden Marsh, Finlay Pollock and St Johnstone’s Josh Rae returning to their parent clubs.

Kevin Dabrowski raises a clenched fist in celebration.
Raith Rovers have announced the departure of goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

There remains uncertainty over the futures of a number of others, with vice-captain Ross Matthews, striker Jamie Gullan, defenders Liam Dick and Callum Hannah, and back-up keeper Andy McNeil in discussions over fresh terms.

Striker Callum Smith, currently recovering from major knee surgery, is also in talks after being reassured he would be ‘looked after’ during his rehabilitation.

A statement read: “With the 2024/25 season now concluded, we can confirm our full retained and released squad list.

“Five players have been released following the expiration of their contracts.

Robson’s Raith revamp

“We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to all five for their efforts and contributions during their time with us, and wish each of them the very best for their futures.”

The business comes at the end of a season in which Raith have had three differing managers following the sacking of Ian Murray last August and the exit of Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in late December.

Robson will aim to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited and the quintet departing will create space in the numbers and the budget for next term.

This time last year, the prospect of Dabrowski leaving would have been unthinkable for many, with the former Hibernian custodian building a strong reputation with some eye-catching displays.

Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews waves.
Ross Matthews is one of six players still in discussions over their futures at Raith Rovers. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

He was the hero in the Premiership play-off semi-final win against Partick Thistle and something of a fans’ favourite.

However, with shortcomings in his game, he lost his place in the team to Rae following the appointment of Robson and has been linked with a move south of the border.

Connolly is another who will have his supporters after more than 150 appearances since joining for a second stint in 2021.

But, again, he has struggled for a starting berth under Robson and his exit – with another Championship club expected to make a move – is perhaps no surprise.

Murray dropped out of Robson’s plans towards the end of the season but was a solid and committed performer after returning to the club two years ago, whilst Freeman saw out the season on loan at Montrose and 20-year-old Nicholson has been deemed unlikely to make the grade with Rovers.

