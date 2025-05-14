Raith Rovers confirm 5 departures and players who could be offered new deals

Raith Rovers have announced the departures of five out-of-contract players as they kick-start a summer rebuild under Barry Robson.

The Kirkcaldy club are also in discussions with a further six whose deals are expiring in the coming days.

Departing Stark’s Park are cult hero keeper Kevin Dabrowski, popular winger Aidan Connolly, defender Euan Murray after a second spell at the club, youngster Jake Nicholson and former Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman.

They are joined by loan players George Gitau, Aiden Marsh, Finlay Pollock and St Johnstone’s Josh Rae returning to their parent clubs.

There remains uncertainty over the futures of a number of others, with vice-captain Ross Matthews, striker Jamie Gullan, defenders Liam Dick and Callum Hannah, and back-up keeper Andy McNeil in discussions over fresh terms.

Striker Callum Smith, currently recovering from major knee surgery, is also in talks after being reassured he would be ‘looked after’ during his rehabilitation.

A statement read: “With the 2024/25 season now concluded, we can confirm our full retained and released squad list.

“Five players have been released following the expiration of their contracts.

Robson’s Raith revamp

“We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to all five for their efforts and contributions during their time with us, and wish each of them the very best for their futures.”

The business comes at the end of a season in which Raith have had three differing managers following the sacking of Ian Murray last August and the exit of Neill Collins for Sacramento Republic in late December.

Robson will aim to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited and the quintet departing will create space in the numbers and the budget for next term.

This time last year, the prospect of Dabrowski leaving would have been unthinkable for many, with the former Hibernian custodian building a strong reputation with some eye-catching displays.

He was the hero in the Premiership play-off semi-final win against Partick Thistle and something of a fans’ favourite.

However, with shortcomings in his game, he lost his place in the team to Rae following the appointment of Robson and has been linked with a move south of the border.

Connolly is another who will have his supporters after more than 150 appearances since joining for a second stint in 2021.

But, again, he has struggled for a starting berth under Robson and his exit – with another Championship club expected to make a move – is perhaps no surprise.

Murray dropped out of Robson’s plans towards the end of the season but was a solid and committed performer after returning to the club two years ago, whilst Freeman saw out the season on loan at Montrose and 20-year-old Nicholson has been deemed unlikely to make the grade with Rovers.