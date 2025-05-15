Dick Campbell dugout ban decision revealed ahead of East Fife’s play-off final showdown

Dick Campbell has been cleared to lead East Fife into their League One play-off final decider, despite his red card in the first-leg against Annan Athletic.

The Bayview boss has instead been hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint and faces a disciplinary hearing during the close-season.

Campbell was initially shown a yellow card in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 3-2 victory in Methil.

The 71-year-old later claimed referee Ross Hardie had taken umbrage at him throwing his ‘bunnet’ down when angered by a decision.

Just seconds later, as he continued to remonstrate with the whistler and appeared to encroach onto the playing surface, Campbell was sent to the stand.

The Fifers manager said after the game he expected to be banned from the dugout for Friday’s second-leg at Galabank.

However, Courier Sport has learned Campbell will not be suspended from the touchline for the showdown as he bids to steer his team to promotion to take the place of Annan in League One.

SFA hearing date

That means he will also be able to deliver his pre-match messages in the dressing room, as well as take part in any immediate post-match celebrations should East Fife hang on to their slender advantage.

Instead, due to previous misdemeanours, Campbell will face a June 5 hearing to determine his punishment.

He has been accused of breaching the SFA’s disciplinary rule 203, which states that ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’ and carries a lower-end censure of a two-match suspension.

If found guilty, any subsequent ban will be applied to the start of next season.