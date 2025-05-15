Dick Campbell dugout ban decision revealed ahead of East Fife’s play-off final showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dick Campbell dugout ban decision revealed ahead of East Fife’s play-off final showdown

The Bayview boss was red-carded in the dramatic 3-2 first-leg victory over Annan Athletic.

By Iain Collin
East Fife boss Dick Campbell.
East Fife boss Dick Campbell. Image: Craig Brown / SNS Group.

Dick Campbell has been cleared to lead East Fife into their League One play-off final decider, despite his red card in the first-leg against Annan Athletic.

The Bayview boss has instead been hit with a Scottish FA notice of complaint and faces a disciplinary hearing during the close-season.

Campbell was initially shown a yellow card in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 3-2 victory in Methil.

Dick Campbell wears an East Fife scarf and holds a ball as he sits in the dugout.
Dick Campbell will be able to take his place in the East Fife dugout on Friday night. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The 71-year-old later claimed referee Ross Hardie had taken umbrage at him throwing his ‘bunnet’ down when angered by a decision.

Just seconds later, as he continued to remonstrate with the whistler and appeared to encroach onto the playing surface, Campbell was sent to the stand.

The Fifers manager said after the game he expected to be banned from the dugout for Friday’s second-leg at Galabank.

However, Courier Sport has learned Campbell will not be suspended from the touchline for the showdown as he bids to steer his team to promotion to take the place of Annan in League One.

SFA hearing date

That means he will also be able to deliver his pre-match messages in the dressing room, as well as take part in any immediate post-match celebrations should East Fife hang on to their slender advantage.

Instead, due to previous misdemeanours, Campbell will face a June 5 hearing to determine his punishment.

He has been accused of breaching the SFA’s disciplinary rule 203, which states that ‘no member of team staff shall commit misconduct at a match’ and carries a lower-end censure of a two-match suspension.

If found guilty, any subsequent ban will be applied to the start of next season.

