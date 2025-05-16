St Johnstone cup hero Brian Easton still has burning ambition for success with East Fife at 37

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone cup hero Brian Easton still has burning ambition for success with East Fife at 37

The Bayview outfit enjoy a 3-2 lead going into the second-leg of their League One play-off final with Annan Athletic.

East Fife defender Brian Easton.
East Fife defender Brian Easton. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

He has graced far higher stages with bigger prizes at stake, but Brian Easton’s desire for success with East Fife burns as brightly as ever.

Now 37, St Johnstone’s 2014 Scottish Cup winner is a key figure in the experienced side put together by Dick Campbell at Bayview.

Never mind his past 11 campaigns in the Scottish top-flight or a healthy six-figure move to Burnley in the English Premier League or silverware with Hamilton Accies, this is about the here and now.

The Methil men travel for the second-leg of their League One play-off final against Annan Athletic with the advantage of a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night.

And Easton is relishing the chance to finish the season on a high after the bitter disappointment of missing out to Peterhead in the League Two championship race.

Brian Easton in action for East Fife.
Brian Easton is determined to help East Fife ‘get over the line’ in their League One play-off final. Image: Roddy Scott / SNS Group.

“It’s something I’ve really enjoyed this year, to be in that title challenge,” he told Courier Sport. “I wanted that.

“I’d have loved to have won it. It meant so much to me to win it, and to the boys.

“But I’ve never been in a play-off final before. It’s a chance to get promotion and that’s something you want to keep doing.

“You want to be successful for as long as you can be. I’m really looking forward to it.

“If you’d said at the start of the season that this is where we’d be at this stage, I’m sure our boys would have been really happy with that. It’s a great opportunity.

Easton: East Fife are ‘ready for it’

“We’ve worked so hard all season. We want it to be for something and we want the fans to enjoy a wee promotion.

“Hopefully, we can manage to get over the line. We’re not under any illusion that it’ll be a difficult game, but we’re ready for it.”

East Fife proved their credentials with their first-leg success against opponents from a higher division.

Whilst the Bayview outfit won 20 of their 36 league games this term, Annan were beaten in as many matches.

And, as the Fifers go for promotion, the Galabankies will fear relegation.

“It’s only halfway there,” added Easton. “We were 1-0 down against Edinburgh City after the first-leg of the semi-final and we didn’t think the tie was over at all.

“They’ll be fighting for their lives on Friday night and it’s the exact same for us, really.

“But it’s different pressures, isn’t it? Obviously, we were a bit disappointed towards the end of the season when we didn’t manage to win the league.

“So, I’m grateful for this opportunity to still try and get promotion.

“It’s a different story when you’re trying to avoid relegation. It’s not a nice place to be, I’ve been there myself.

“It comes down to 90 minutes on Friday night and I’m sure both teams are going to be fighting hard.”

Conversation