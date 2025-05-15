Dunfermline Athletic poised to agree new deal with midfielder as 3 youngsters sign extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline Athletic poised to agree new deal with midfielder as 3 youngsters sign extensions

The Pars are rebuilding their squad after another disappointing campaign.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic youngster Jake Sutherland holds up a DAFC scarf.
Dunfermline youngster Jake Sutherland has signed a contract extension. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dunfermline are poised to agree a new deal with midfielder Chris Hamilton.

The former Hearts youngster was one of six players the Pars announced they were in dialogue with following the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was joined by Victor Wanyama, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Josh Cooper, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Lewis McCann in having discussions with the East End Park outfit.

And it is understood the two parties are close to an agreement in Hamilton’s case.

Liam Hoggan holds a Dunfermline Athletic FC scarf high above his head.
Liam Hoggan has signed a 12-month extension with Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The Scotland U/21 cap has proven a committed and versatile performer for Dunfermline since joining in 2022 following a successful loan stint from Hearts at Arbroath.

A boyhood Pars fan, he has racked up 119 appearances for the club he supported. That includes in six of Neil Lennon’s seven games in charge.

With Dunfermline holding an option to extend Chilokoa-Mullen’s contract, he is also expected to be part of the Pars squad next term, whilst the likely re-signing of Cooper would be popular with supporters.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced that three more promising youngsters have put pen to paper on new contracts. The news follows the deal for Lucas Fyfe.

Jake Sutherland, the younger brother of Pars striker Taylor, as well as Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have committed their futures to the East End Park club.

‘The ambition is to play first-team football’

Sutherland, 18, finished top scorer on loan at Cowdenbeath this season with 16 goals in 29 appearances. He has agreed a two-year extension, whilst Hoggan, 18, and McLeod, 19, have both signed on for one more year.

The trio caught the eye of watching first-team manager Lennon as they helped the club win the SPFL Reserve Cup with victory over Kilmarnock last month.

“I’m very delighted,” said Sutherland. “It’s great to sign a new deal after being an apprentice; it’s the one you want.

“So, I’m delighted to sign a two-year deal.

“Of course, the ambition for myself is to be playing first-team football here. If not, going out at a higher level on loan.

Pars youngster Ewan McLeod holds up a DAFC scarf.
Liam McLeod has committed his future to Dunfermline for the next season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I’ll see where pre-season takes me. I’ll hopefully do well there and make a couple of appearances.

“It was very good at Cowdenbeath. It was a wee bit rocky to being with; I wasn’t playing as much.

“But as soon as I started playing and scoring goals, I got 90 minutes most games and I kicked on playing men’s football. It was really good.

“You just want to be playing minutes and if you’re scoring it’s a bonus. It’s about improving and getting better.”

