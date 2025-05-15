Dunfermline Athletic poised to agree new deal with midfielder as 3 youngsters sign extensions

Dunfermline are poised to agree a new deal with midfielder Chris Hamilton.

The former Hearts youngster was one of six players the Pars announced they were in dialogue with following the end of the season.

The 23-year-old was joined by Victor Wanyama, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Josh Cooper, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen and Lewis McCann in having discussions with the East End Park outfit.

And it is understood the two parties are close to an agreement in Hamilton’s case.

The Scotland U/21 cap has proven a committed and versatile performer for Dunfermline since joining in 2022 following a successful loan stint from Hearts at Arbroath.

A boyhood Pars fan, he has racked up 119 appearances for the club he supported. That includes in six of Neil Lennon’s seven games in charge.

With Dunfermline holding an option to extend Chilokoa-Mullen’s contract, he is also expected to be part of the Pars squad next term, whilst the likely re-signing of Cooper would be popular with supporters.

Meanwhile, Dunfermline have announced that three more promising youngsters have put pen to paper on new contracts. The news follows the deal for Lucas Fyfe.

Jake Sutherland, the younger brother of Pars striker Taylor, as well as Liam Hoggan and Ewan McLeod have committed their futures to the East End Park club.

‘The ambition is to play first-team football’

Sutherland, 18, finished top scorer on loan at Cowdenbeath this season with 16 goals in 29 appearances. He has agreed a two-year extension, whilst Hoggan, 18, and McLeod, 19, have both signed on for one more year.

The trio caught the eye of watching first-team manager Lennon as they helped the club win the SPFL Reserve Cup with victory over Kilmarnock last month.

“I’m very delighted,” said Sutherland. “It’s great to sign a new deal after being an apprentice; it’s the one you want.

“So, I’m delighted to sign a two-year deal.

“Of course, the ambition for myself is to be playing first-team football here. If not, going out at a higher level on loan.

“I’ll see where pre-season takes me. I’ll hopefully do well there and make a couple of appearances.

“It was very good at Cowdenbeath. It was a wee bit rocky to being with; I wasn’t playing as much.

“But as soon as I started playing and scoring goals, I got 90 minutes most games and I kicked on playing men’s football. It was really good.

“You just want to be playing minutes and if you’re scoring it’s a bonus. It’s about improving and getting better.”